You can't control everything when you travel, but there are tons of handy accessories that can make the process smoother, more organized, and safer. To ensure you're getting the best of the best when it comes to travel products, we've turned to Amazon's list of best-sellers, which includes accessories reviewed by thousands of travelers, and picked our favorites. Check out 14 products that made the list and start shopping in preparation for your next getaway.

This affordable set of packing cubes comes with six organizers in three different sizes to help you pack your suitcase easily and efficiently. The smaller cubes are ideal for underwear and bathing suits, while the larger ones can be stuffed with hoodies. The website claims one medium-sized cube can hold two overcoats and two to three trousers. There are various color options, all in high-quality material.

Avoid having to pay for overweight bags or frantically remove items from your suitcase at the flight check-in desk with the Camry luggage scale. This handheld device weighs just three-and-a-half ounces and allows travelers to easily weigh their suitcases up to 110 pounds. It has a zero and tare function.

Any avid cruiser knows having sturdy luggage tags is essential in preventing the tearing and losing of tags at embarkation and disembarkation. This Highwind set comes with four luggage tags, as well as two ID badge holders with lanyards. The tags fit most mainstream cruise lines, including Princess, Carnival, Holland America, and Norwegian.

These two waterproof nylon bags are designed to keep shoes separate from clothes in your suitcase (or gym bag when you’re home). A standard and extra-large size are both included in the set to fit everything from flip-flops and high heels to size-13 sneakers.

If you’re ever digging in your bag for your passport, wallet, or boarding pass, this Zoppen product aims to keep them handily in one place. The classic, stylish wallet comes in a variety of colors and has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, credit card slots, an ID section, SIM card pouch, and even a spot for cell phones up to 5.8 inches. It also has a RFID-blocking shield to prevent hackers from skimming data through radio frequency identification.

Whether you’re sightseeing in destinations with high pickpocketing levels or simply want some peace of mind, check out the Peak Gear travel money belt. The water-resistant belt has two compartments and pockets inside the hidden pouch to fit multiple passports, credit cards, and various currency. It also has built-in RFID blocking to prevent data skimming. Extra-small, regular (fits most), and extra-large sizes are available.

For those who would rather keep their important documents and money around their neck, this wallet from Venture 4th is the top seller. The wallet features three storage compartments, one velcro pouch, two zippered pockets, and a clear ID slot. It also has RFID blocking to protect travelers from manual and electronic pickpocketing. It’s available in various neutral shades.

These TSA-approved travel bottles from Oursunshine are ideal for liquids such as shampoo, conditioner, and lotion. Their squeezable, soft material is convenient for getting every last drop, while the no-drip valve ensures no leakage. This set comes with two three-ounce bottles, two two-ounce bottles, and two .35-ounce containers.

For restful sleep on planes, turn to the TRTL pillow, a soft wrap that keeps your head in an ergonomic position that’s ideal for scoring shut-eye. The lightweight pillow can be wrapped on either side of your neck, providing comfy support in the design of a scarf. The pillow weighs just five ounces, can be attached to a backpack, and is machine-washable.

Whether you’re traveling to Australia or Japan, all your devices can be charged with the BESTEK universal travel adapter, which has a 220V to 110V voltage converter. The adapter works in more than 150 countries, and allows for seven devices to be charged simultaneously, thanks to four USB charging ports with a combined 6A output and three AC sockets.

Whether you’re struggling to fit everything in your suitcase before leaving on a trip, or you need to squeeze in a few things you bought during your travels, these compression bags are great space savers. After putting clothes or towels in the zipper-sealed storage bags, simply roll them to let out all the air from tiny valves at the bottom. This pack comes with four large-size bags and eight medium-size bags.

The size of a lipstick, the Anker PowerCore mini portable charger is one of the most compact accessories for charging devices on the go. Its high-speed charging capability can take a flagship smartphone from zero to 80 percent battery in one charge. At under three ounces, it’s ideal for sticking into a purse or pocket.

This portable organizer by Relavel can store makeup, nail polishes, jewelry, toiletries, and more in one convenient nylon-lined case. The top flap has a zippered section and pouches, while the main part has several compartments that can be adjusted to different sizes. It’s available in black and hot pink colors.

Whether checking a bag or securing your stuff at a hostel, this combination lock with a cable hook may come in handy. The three-digit combination lock is TSA-approved, so it can be unlocked and relocked by TSA agents if necessary. The flexible cable also means it’s durable and can fit through small zipper holes.

You’ll Also Like: