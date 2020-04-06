How to Have Plugged-in Fun in the House: 10 Unexpected Gadgets

A gentle reminder that you're not stuck at home, you're safe at home. But if you're getting restless (we don't blame you), then it might be time to turn to a new toy. Here are 10 unexpected gadgets that can help you relax, learn a new skill, or start a dance party in your kitchen. Want to make your home as comfortable as a luxury hotel? Here's how.

If you can’t get to a bar, bring the bar to you. Bartesian’s Premium Cocktail Machine uses pre-filled capsules for high-quality cocktails that are automatically mixed with your choice of booze. A perfectly mixed martini coming your way with the press of a button. Pro tip: put ice in the water reservoir to make drinks extra cold.

With libraries closed across the country and slowed book delivery service, voracious readers might be nervous about having enough books on hand. The instant book solution? The Kindle Paperwhite eReader. It comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited (access to thousands of titles) and it’s waterproof for bathtub reading.

Get ready to be addicted to Nintendo Switch. The handheld gaming system has all your favorite Mario games (sold separately), plus you can connect it to your TV for a larger gaming screen. If your friends have a Switch, and we bet a lot of them do, you can virtually play against them. Are you team “Mario Kart” or team “Animal Crossing”?

Netflix gets all the love, but don’t sleep on Hulu for a seriously entertaining streaming service. It’s estimated that Hulu has over 2,500 rotating movies and series, covering everything from comedy to horror to rom coms. Pop some popcorn, and check out the free trial.

The Shiatsu Back Massager is the second best thing to getting a personal massage, and at under $50 it’s a whole lot cheaper. The 3D kneading massage roller balls can be placed anywhere on the body that would benefit from massage and heat — we recommend the shoulders and low back if you’re working from home. Oh, and it has thousands of five-star Amazon ratings.

Popular with newlyweds everywhere, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer is ideal for home baking enthusiasts. But you don’t have to wait until you get married to splurge on one and perfect your chocolate chip cookie or pie crust recipe. Order one now and turn your kitchen into a mini bakery.

If you thought the Xbox One was fun, you’ll love the Xbox One S 1TB even more. It’s smaller, more powerful, and has HDR features. Use it to stream Netflix and Hulu, and play popular games like “Fortnite.”

Feeling nostalgic? Turn off the TV and put on a record. This turntable has the added benefit of Bluetooth speakers, so you can easily stream your favorite music from your phone. Kitchen dance party!

If you’ve got the space (and the love) for a foosball table, now might be the time to go all in. This user put it best, “I have had this table for about a year and it is amazing! Plays just like the old tables when I was a kid in the 70’s. Heavy, solid and made to take a beating.” Hours and hours of fun!

Still don’t have a tablet? Get yourself an Apple iPad Pro for streaming movies, reading news, and downloading books and games. Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones make Facetime look and sound good. This tablet is ideal for work, and play.

