Orlando, Florida is a magical place home to over a dozen theme parks, water parks, and endless attractions. However, to get the most out of your visit to the sunshine state’s capital, you need to pick the right hotel. Because Orlando has no shortage of accommodations, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when sifting through options.

From official Disney resorts that offer guests park perks to luxury Orlando hotels for a sophisticated stay, we’ve rounded up the best hotels in Orland, Florida for every type of vacation.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Enjoy a theme park family vacation in style when you book the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. This Mediterranean-themed hotel is a convenient 10-minute drive to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, and the hotel’s free theme park shuttles mean you don’t have to fight for parking.

Experience Spanish cuisine at the hotel’s Michelin-rated Capa Steakhouse, or treat yourself and the kids to ice cream and coffee at the on-site cafe. When you’re not visiting one of Orlando’s many water parks, splash around in the resort’s lazy river or water slides. For adult pool time, lounge at Oasis, an infinity-edge pool surrounded by palm trees and cabanas.

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Escape on a luxury romantic getaway at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, a perfect destination for Orlando honeymooners. Well-appointed modern rooms and suites feature private balconies, elegant, understated decor, and dual vanities in the bathrooms. This expansive resort offers access to a massive lazy river, two pools, and a golf course.

Reserve a private cabana by the outdoor pool (which comes with a personal butler and free internet) for some quiet time with your partner. Then treat yourself to a rejuvenating session at the onsite spa. You can also book private tours and experiences, like falconry classes or a sunrise safari. During the summer, catch the evening fireworks show every Saturday.

Universal’s Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Escape to Italy without leaving Florida at Universal’s Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, which brings all the quaint seaside charm of Portofino to Orlando. Rooms exude luxury and elegance with authentic Italian furnishings and marble accents. Enjoy free boat rides to Universal’s theme parks and exclusive unlimited ride access (which lets you skip regular lines) when you book a stay at this resort.

Guests also get early access to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park 1 hour before they open.

There’s no shortage of fun and relaxation at the hotel itself. Enjoy live operatic Musica della Notte shows every evening on the harbor, then sit down to a flavorful Italian dinner at Bice Ristorante.

JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes

Recently renovated, the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes is only 5 miles from the Orange County Convention Center and is perfect for business travelers exploring Orlando. The guest rooms feature spacious living areas, marbled bathrooms, dedicated workspaces, and high-speed WiFi.

After working all day, unwind with a game of tennis or enjoy a refreshing time at the water park featuring a lazy river, three waterslides, and a VIP firepit lounge. If you’re bringing the kids, this family-friendly hotel offers roomy suites, guided fly fishing excursions, and transfer service to local theme parks, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress mesmerizes you with its landscaped vistas and lagoon-style pool that feels like you’re in a private cove. Nature lovers will enjoy a stay at this resort as it has outdoor activities for all ages. Schedule a tee time at the onsite Jack Nicklaus Golf Course or go kayaking on the lake with the kids.

To relax, reserve a private cabana at the pool or enjoy a rejuvenating massage at the full-service spa. Dive into exhilarating experiences at the nearby SeaWorld Orlando, then shop for discounted big-brand finds at Lake Buena Vista Factory Stores.

Waldorf Astoria Orlando

Nestled on a nature preserve, the five-star Waldorf Astoria Orlando features similar design elements as its New York sibling, such as the iconic clock in the lobby. With bright citrus accents in its decor and panoramic views of lush green landscapes, the Waldorf readies you for a luxe tropical vacation.

Foodies will be spoiled for choice here with over 12 onsite dining options and access to restaurants at the Waldorf’s sister hotel, Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek.

Show off your golfing skills on the 18-hole custom-designed golf course, and celebrate your wins with lunch at the Clubhouse Grille.

Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Tech and wellness merge at Lake Nona Wave Hotel, an innovative luxury hotel with stylish wave-inspired architecture. High-tech guest rooms feature automated in-room controls, windows that adjust tint levels, and Bryte beds that claim to help you sleep better.

Conscious about staying healthy? Recharge your body and mind with complimentary access to the Lake Nona Performance Club. At night, captivate your senses and taste buds with dinner at Bacán.

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek

Centrally located near both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek offers easy access to your favorite theme parks. Some rooms on this 500-acre lakeside property provide magnificent views of Magic Kingdom’s nightly fireworks.

You’ll love the fantastic water amenities, including five outdoor pools, two kids’ splash zones, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and waterslides. Play a round of mini-golf or go for a morning jog on paths circling the lake.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South

A Walt Disney World Good Neighbor hotel, Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South, is just 10 minutes away from Walt Disney World and offers free shuttles to the park. Pet and family-friendly, Embassy Suites offers complimentary made-to-order breakfast, which is hard to find at Orlando hotels. There’s an evening reception for guests daily, where you can treat yourself to free snacks and drinks, making this hotel one of the best cheap options in Orlando.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Enhance your Orlando vacation with an immersive African safari experience at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. This nature-inspired resort features four savannas housing over 200 exotic animals and birds. Learn about indigenous African greenery and animals from a complimentary Wildlife Field Guide for guests.

Reserve rooms with balconies overlooking the savanna and enjoy relaxing dips in the massive 11,000-square-foot Uzima Springs pool. Little kids will love the wading pool and animal-themed water playground with water cannons and a rope bridge. Roast marshmallows camp-style over an open fire at Jambo House, then end the night with drinks and a poolside Disney movie.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando Lake Nona

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orlando Lake Nona offers modern amenities and spacious studio suites. Close to the Orlando International Airport, it’s also budget-friendly, with complimentary breakfast and fast WiFi. Guest rooms are functionally designed with comfortable workstations if you’re working during your trip.

For adventurers, there are free bikes to explore the 44 miles of trails and 1,000 acres of lakes & waterways in nearby Lake Nona. Gatorland is only 8 miles away, where kids can enjoy the thrilling Zip Line and petting zoo. SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove is also 30 minutes away, where the family can meet friendly bottle-nosed dolphins and snorkel with stingrays.

Omni Orlando Resort At ChampionsGate

Omni Orlando Resort At ChampionsGate is the best hotel for a golf vacation in Orlando. Featuring two challenging golf courses, the resort offers plenty of golf lessons, and you can even get your clubs sent directly to the resort with the Ship Sticks service.

Practice your putt with the kids at the onsite mini-golf course for a more family-friendly activity.

However, Omni Orlando offers a lot more than golf. Give your kids the experience of a lifetime at the Legoland theme park, only 30 minutes away. The resort also has water amenities for all ages, with an adults-only pool, a lazy river, a wave pool, and waterslides. Or, spend time outdoors on the basketball courts or hiking trails.