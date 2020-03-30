The 8 Best Sex Toys for the Social Distancing Era

For the time being, everyone needs to stay home, stay safe, and maybe...stay sexy. Social isolation can be the perfect excuse to spice up your sex life, either with yourself or with a consensual partner who you're isolating with. Now isn't the time to meet new IRL partners, but you can always schedule a sexy virtual meetup with your new toys and someone special. Here are our 8 favorite sex toys to make social distancing way more satisfying. Have you heard of Sex Dust? Read our Sex Dust review and see if it can spice up your sex life.

The Moxie by We Vibe might be the only way to safely give your partner an orgasm while still practicing social distancing. This powerful wearable vibrator connects via an app and a wireless remote control, so you and your partner can have pleasure together while remaining at least six feet apart.

Tenga Egg Lovers is a versatile sex aid that won’t break the bank. The textured disposable sleeve (how cute are the hearts?) is designed to fit over a vibrator or penis, for additional and unexpected stimulation. One reviewer puts it best, “The Tenga egg is the best toy at the best price point! It is so cheap and can do a million things.” Sold.

The LELO GiGi 2 vibrator is affectionally known as the Shiver Maker and the G-Spot Discoverer. The four-button controls let you find the right pressure and intensity for your (or your partner’s) body, and the vibe’s shape and flattened tip are specially designed to deliver g-spot stimulation. Refinery29 called LELO, “a pioneer in elegant sex-toy design.” We couldn’t agree more.

One of the most iconic and highest-rated sex toys on the market, the Fleshlight Flight Pilot is one of the all-time best-selling sex toys for men. This version has been upgraded to be more discreet, and it features a realistic feel sleeve and more stimulating bumps. Pro tip: you need to use personal lubricant to enjoy this sex toy.

The Nova is a beloved vibrator for users who prefer simultaneous clitoral and G-spot stimulation. If you’re not isolating with your sweetie, but you want to share virtual fun, this vibrator has an app for customizable vibration patterns that your partner can control from a safe social distance. It’s also waterproof for bath and shower play.

Whether you’re curious about the world of prostate stimulators, or looking to upgrade your already stocked collection, we’d be remiss to not point you in the direction of the Quiver Vibrating Plug. It’s the top-selling and highest rated prostate stimulator on Babeland, thanks to seven vibration speeds and a 100% silicone exterior that’s completely body safe.

The LELO Ora 3 might be better than IRL sex. This intelligent oral sex stimulator has a pleasure nub that rotates like a tongue — plus it vibrates. Users recommend pairing the LELO Ora 3 with a traditional vaginal vibrator for dual stimulation that will have you coming back for more. Warning: you might find it extremely difficult to leave your bedroom.

If you’re getting a little…bored with solo (or paired) sex sessions, give the Love Honey Vibrating Sleeve a spin. The scroll wheel on the wired remote makes it easy to adjust intensity, or you can let your partner take control. One user suggests pairing this sex toy with a blindfold to heighten the fun factor.

