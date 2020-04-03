The Coziest Slippers for the Whole Family

There's no hard evidence that shows COVID-19 can be brought into your home via your shoes. But in these anxiety-inducing times of flattening the curve and social distancing, it's probably best to slip off your outside shoes and into something way more comfortable to wear around the house. Ease your mind and pamper your feet with the comfiest slippers for the entire family. Want to make your house even more comfortable? Check out these luxury hotel bathroom hacks and upgrade your bathroom.

Coziest Women’s Slippers

If you’ve got a basic black work from home uniform, it’s time for a fashion moment. Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides give your feet a thrill. The fashion-forward logo strap keeps feet in place, and the genuine shearling material is soft and plush. These have a substantial base, so you’ll feel secure walking from the fridge to the desk to the couch on loop. Fluff yeah!

Looking for a traditional pair of slippers that’ll last you years? The L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins are it. The company has sold over four million pairs in the last five years, and there’s no end to their popularity in sight. Users love the premium shearling that draws moisture from feet, and the durable tread that make them the perfect year-round slipper. One user puts it best, “The good news is that they are warm and comfy, but do not make your feet sweat.”

Love Uggs, but don’t want to wear the full boot around the house? Buy a pair of Ugg Scuffs instead. These have everything you love in the Ugg brand: genuine sheepskin suede, easy-off silhouette, and lots of fun colors. Keep a pair by your bed, and wear them all day.

Coziest Men’s Slippers

Dads and slippers go together like chocolate and milk. Whether you have a kid or not, these Ugg Scuff Romeo II slippers have the best dad vibes around. The sheepskin sockliner naturally wicks away moisture to maintain dry, warm feet. We love the rich espresso hue.

Each December, L.L. Bean sells a pair of Wicked Good Moccasins every seven seconds. Get ahead of the holiday season and order a pair now. Along with cozy shearling interiors, the contoured memory foam footbed offers solid arch support and a better fit through the heel (which means, no annoying heel slip).

Ugg Old Friend Scuff slippers have over 450 positive reviews on Zappos, and we have to agree with the hype. Keep these “old friends” by the front door for an easy swap from your outdoor shoes to your comfy indoor slippers. In true Ugg style, these have a classic silhouette and plush fleece lining.

Coziest Slippers for Girls

How cute and cozy are these mini Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides? The elastic back strap keeps them securely on little feet, and there’s a color to match every personality.

L.L. Bean’s Wicked Good slipper line gets a kid-friendly update in these adorable booties. The shearling is super soft, and all they’ll feel on their little feet. Blister-free zone ahead!

Oh em gee, these bunny slippers are beyond cute whether they’re paired with a fuzzy robe or her favorite leggings. She won’t want to take them off, and we don’t blame her.

Coziest Slippers for Boys

Ugg K-Tasman II Embroidered Booties

The geometric embroidery on the cuffs of the Ugg K-Tasman II slippers is a fun element. The comfortable suede slippers are completely lined in UGGpure™, a plush textile made entirely from wool that feels like genuine shearling.

L.L. Bean Wicked Good mocs are an excellent choice for the kid in your family who doesn’t stay in one place for long. The durable tread can take wear and tear, and the green lace ties look cool.

Stride Rite Axel Lighted Alligator slippers are the coolest slippers around. The alligator eyes light up whenever the wearer jumps or stamps their feet. Fun and comfy, you can’t beat that.

Coziest Baby Slippers

Keep baby’s little feet warm and sweet with a pair of Ugg Bixbee Booties. The velcro strap makes them easy to put on and take off of tiny toes.

The next best thing to a loving relative hand-knitting a pair of teddy bear slippers for your baby, is these cozy Carter knitted bear slippers. Aww!

