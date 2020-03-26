Luxury Hotel Bathroom Hacks: How to Upgrade Your Home Bathroom

While reviewing hotels, we've seen (and showered in) our fair share of jaw-dropping luxury hotel bathrooms – just take a look at the One&Only Palmilla – and it’s inspired us to create our own decadent bathroom spaces at home. From simple toiletry swaps to more significant changes like vanities and handheld bidets, we’re listing all the ways you can hack your home bathroom to give it the look and feel of a five-star luxury hotel. Want to spruce up your whole house? Check out, How to Make Your Home as Comfortable as Our Favorite Luxury Hotels.

Slipping out of the shower or bathtub and into a cozy bathrobe is an easy way to feel like you’re living your best life at a luxury hotel. Blow-drying your hair, making your morning coffee, or just lounging on the couch while scrolling through Instagram is all made more comfortable in a soft robe. We’re fans of the Sierra Brushed Terry Robe by Natori, sold at Nordstrom, for its affordable price, pockets, and decadent feel.

Although even luxury hotels stick to easily washable, fairly thin towels as bath mats, we suggest providing your feet with a plusher alternative. Brooklinen, the company that’s known for offering hotel-quality bedding at affordable prices, also has a line of products for the bathroom. Their Tufted Bath Rug, made from 100-percent cotton, is thick and soft, featuring a non-slip bottom and long-tufted pile on top.

How long have you had your bath towels? Chances are, long enough that they’ve lost their softness. Stepping out of a hot shower or bath and into a comfortable, absorbent towel will up the extravagance level in your bathroom. The Luxury Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel by The White Company are sold at Nordstrom and are well-reviewed for their quality materials and attractive, sophisticated look that would fit right in at a luxury hotel. They come in several chic colors, including pearl gray and platinum.

Say goodbye to the cheap-looking plastic curtain of your college days and upgrade to an elegant statement piece for your bathtub or shower. The Seersucker Stripe Shower Curtain by Vera Wang provides a touch of class and style. Made of 100-percent cotton, the curtain is machine-washable and thin enough to allow light to pass through — so you don’t feel like you’re showering in the dark (unless that helps you relax).

A simple way to add a luxe design to your bathroom is with a cohesive set of sophisticated accessories. The Kassatex Noir Bath Ensemble is a stunning modern collection of black bathroom essentials, including a lotion dispenser, soap dish, vanity tray, wastebasket, toothbrush holder, and tissue box cover. Made of black soapstone, the result is a handsome finish that elevates any room.

While rainfall showers may be all the rage at hotels these days, if shower sophistication is what you’re after, it’s hard to top the Methven Aio Handheld Shower Head. Sleek and modern, the chrome halo-shaped shower head provides a full-body spray in a water-efficient package. It has an adjustable hand shower arm mount and 60 inches of hose. The cherry on top? It includes a lifetime warranty.

One of our favorite parts about staying in a five-star hotel are the large bathtubs surrounded by all the accoutrements. Lavender-scented bath salts, loofahs, and candles are some of the ways we’ve copied hotels that set the space for a relaxing bath, like at the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas. Another luxe hotel bathroom accessory must-have is a bathtub tray. The Bambüsi Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy allows soakers to have their iPad, glass of wine, book, and soap within easy view and reach. The non-slip tray has extendable handles to fit most tubs, and special features like a specific cellphone holder for all your bath time goodies. How many hours can you spend in the tub? You’re about to find out.

Hotels have long replicated that undeniably cozy feeling of pulling warm towels out of the dryer through heated towel racks in the bathrooms. Hotel heated towel racks are typically attached to the walls, have multiple bars to allow for complete warming, and a sleek, unobtrusive design, like at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York. The Amba Radiant Hardwired Curved Towel Warmer from Amazon is well-rated for its polished design, ability to heat quickly, and minimal power consumption. It has 10 crossbars and a built-in on and off switch. Warm towels, coming to a chilly bathroom near you.

Despite being fairly unpopular in America, bidets are a mainstay of international luxury hotel bathrooms. Far more sanitary and cleansing than just toilet paper, bidets come in two main varieties: a separate basin or a handheld sprayer. Unless you’re planning a full bathroom renovation, we’re suggesting going the handheld bidet route for an easy and affordable enhancement. The Brondell CleanSpa Luxury Handheld Bidet is a stainless steel hand sprayer with pressure control and easy installation.

No luxury hotel bathroom is complete without high-end toiletries. From Asprey amenities at The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun to Remède products at The St. Regis New York, all luxury hotel chains have their preferred brands. While there are tons to choose from, we’re partial to Aesop products for all hand, body, and hair needs. The 1987-founded brand offers products with top-notch ingredients, beautiful scents, and handsome packaging. The Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash and Hand Balm Duet are a luxe treat for you and your bathroom vanity. They have a cult following for a reason.

One way to quickly change the entire look of your bathroom is to change out your current vanity for a more contemporary, sophisticated option. Wayfair makes it easy to do just that with the Beachcrest Home Caldwell Bathroom Vanity Set in espresso. The Carrara marble top is the standout feature, while dark wood, four drawers, a cabinet, and open shelving on the bottom provide ample space for towels and toiletries. With nearly 1,000 reviews on Wayfair, the 4.7-rated vanity is a clear bathroom winner.

If you want to give your bathroom a spa-like feel, add a bench that can be used inside or outside of the shower. Use it to keep all your bath goodies within easy reach – scrubs, brushes, and towels – or as an assist for shaving and sudsing. The Rebrilliant Campbelltown Teak Shower Bench is a great choice for its simple yet effective design, affordable price, water-resistant teak wood, and lower shelf. Reviews mention that it’s sturdy, dries quickly, and looks attractive.

Whether for applying make-up, tweezing, shaving, or just getting a good look at your pores, lighted magnifying mirrors are a luxury hotel bathroom necessity. To optimize space and create a clean, classy look, stick to a wall-mounted option that can be pushed against the wall or pulled out closer to your face. The Darby Home Co Aldona Modern and Contemporary Makeup/Shaving Mirror is a swish, cordless option offering a double-sided mirror with standard reflection on one side and 10x magnification on the other.

