Costa Rica is a mesmerizing land of lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and rich biodiversity. As you prepare for your sun-kissed escapade in this tropical paradise, ensuring you have the right essentials in your luggage can make a huge difference. The country’s weather and vibe change as you move from east to west, and it is important to know what kind of vacation you’re embarking on before packing. However, there are a few items that are essential for any itinerary.

To help you make the most of your Costa Rican journey, we’ve curated a comprehensive packing list that covers everything from breathable clothing to handy electronics. Embrace the Pura Vida spirit and create unforgettable memories by ensuring you’re prepared to explore this captivating Central American gem!

Clothing

Lightweight, Breathable Clothing

When exploring the wonders of Costa Rica, comfort is paramount. The country is very humid, especially in central zones like Arenal and Monteverde. Opt for lightweight, breathable tops and T-shirts made from cotton or moisture-wicking fabrics, like the Nordstrom Lightweight Cotton Button-Up Shirt.

These keep you cool and fresh, even during hot and humid days. For women, make sure to pack lightweight summer dresses. Go for vibrant colors to blend in with the lively tropical scenery.

Shorts and Skirts

Pack a mix of casual shorts and skirts to suit different activities and occasions. Linen shorts like the Drawstring Waist Cotton & Linen Short from Lucky Brand are perfect for men because they’re comfy, stylish, and light. For women, some flowy skirts will help you stay fresh in the warm weather. These pieces work for every occasion, whether strolling along the beaches, venturing into town for some shopping, or enjoying dinner and a party later on.

Swimsuits

This Central American destination is famous for its breathtaking beaches and refreshing waterfalls; taking a dip is a must. From lounging on the sand with a drink in hand to practicing watersports and activities, you will always be in contact with the water, so make sure you pack enough bathing suits.

Bikinis like the Mansy Women’s High Waisted Swimsuit are perfect because they keep your tummy secured and allow you to surf, jump down waterfalls, and practice water sports without the danger of your swimwear falling off.

Sun-Protective Clothing

The sun can be intense in Costa Rica, and protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is essential. Invest in long-sleeved shirts and pants made with UPF fabric to shield your arms and legs from the sun while staying cool and comfortable. Check out the BALEAF Men’s Sun Protection Shirt, which comes in a variety of colors.

Light Rain Jacket

Although Costa Rica has a sunny and tropical climate, it is not immune to occasional rain showers, especially during the wet season. In the country’s central regions, where mountains and volcanos surround towns, the clouds can get trapped and condense, resulting in constant rainfall. A lightweight and packable rain jacket like Columbia’s Waterlight Jacket will come in handy when unexpected downpours occur, allowing you to continue your adventures without getting soaked.

Shoes

Comfortable Walking Sandals

Comfort is crucial when exploring Costa Rica. Bring a pair of durable, comfortable walking sandals with good arch support, like the Arizona Slide Sandal. These will keep your feet happy as you walk down the sandy beaches, stroll through rainforests, and explore charming towns. Furthermore, an open-toe shoe will help keep you refreshed in the heat.

Hiking Shoes or Boots

Costa Rican hiking trails can be challenging, with slippery bits and plenty of rocks and pebbles, so proper footwear can make a lot of difference. Invest in sturdy hiking shoes or boots if you’re a nature lover planning to venture into Costa Rica’s national parks and rainforests. They will provide your feet with necessary support and protection during challenging hikes and off-the-beaten-path explorations. The Adidas Outdoor shoes are a perfect choice.

Water Shoes

Costa Rica offers various water-based activities, from kayaking to waterfall jumping. Pack water shoes like the Sperry’s Water Slider to protect your feet from rocky surfaces and ensure a comfortable experience during aquatic adventures. Although this is not a must, it can make a difference when you’re on top of a waterfall, ready to leap.

Electronics

Universal Travel Adapter

A universal travel adapter is something you need to bring everywhere you go. Many destinations work with unique plugs, and it can be frustrating not to be able to charge your phone right away because your charger doesn’t fit. While you can purchase an adaptor for each destination, a universal adapter adheres to all types of plugs so that you’re ready to charge anywhere in the world. Amazon has amazing deals on travel adapters, and you can find plenty of options there.

Portable Charger

Destinations like Costa Rica will have you taking pictures every five minutes, so portable chargers are essential to ensure you always have enough battery to register every moment. Many adventures in Costa Rica will lead you far from power outlets, so it is important to stay connected, even in the middle of the jungle. These tiny portable chargers take up almost no space on your day pack.

Waterproof Phone Case

Costa Rica’s beaches and refreshing waterfalls offer irresistible photo opportunities. Protect your phone from sand and water damage during your photo op with a reliable waterproof phone case, like this Pelican 2 Pack Phone Pouch.

GoPro or Waterproof Camera

Consider bringing a GoPro or a waterproof camera to capture the magic of Costa Rica’s underwater world and adventurous activities like surfing or zip-lining. GoPros are very resistant and have great video quality, perfect for recording the views as you zipline, hike, or even skydive into the jungle.

Toiletries

High SPF Sunscreen

The tropical sun in Costa Rica can be unforgiving, no matter the time of the year. When lying on the beach or by the pool, the last thing you want is to get a sunburn that will get in the way of you enjoying the rest of your days by the ocean. Guard your skin against harmful UV rays with a high-SPF sunscreen. Opt for a water-resistant formula to ensure protection even during water-based activities. Hawaiian Tropic makes super light sunscreens with a wide range of SPF.

Insect Repellent

While Costa Rica’s natural beauty is unparalleled, so is its insect population. Pack an effective insect repellent to ward off pesky mosquitoes and other critters, especially if you’re exploring forested areas. Because of the humidity and warm weather, there can be a lot of bugs in the late afternoon and nighttime, so make sure you’re protected against them. This Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent is DEET-free and will protect you without harming your skin.

Travel-Sized Toiletries

Pack travel-sized toiletries like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and lotion to save space and reduce waste. Teapile makes travel-sized bottles that you can fill up with your own products. For makeup, a lightweight routine will do the trick— since the weather is humid and you’ll likely be spending a lot of time by the ocean, it is time to let that natural beauty flow. Look for eco-friendly options to minimize your environmental impact during your travels.

Personal Hygiene Products

Don’t forget the basics – pack your toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and any other personal hygiene items you may need during your trip. Check out our ultimate toiletry kit packing list for a complete list of recommendations.

Medications and First-Aid Supplies

It’s always wise to carry essential medications such as pain relievers, antihistamines, and motion sickness medicine. Additionally, packing basic first-aid supplies like band-aids and antiseptic wipes for minor injuries can come in handy. You can find everything you need in a travel-friendly all-purpose first aid kit.

Accessories

Sun Hat and Sunglasses

Shield your face and eyes from the sun’s rays with a sun hat and polarized sunglasses. Aside from keeping you protected from the sun, these stylish accessories will add flair to your vacation photos. The Joanna Straw Hat from Brixton is a great accessory for beachside vacations and is wide enough to protect your face and neck from the sun.

Lightweight Daypack

Many daytime adventures require spending hours away from your hotel, especially when hiking through the parks or surfing your way into the sunset. A lightweight daypack will keep your essentials organized and accessible during day trips and excursions. Get something like the G4Free Hiking Daypack, which is ideal for exploring nature.

Travel Towel

A quick-drying, compact travel towel is ideal for beach visits and water activities. They are easy to clean and carry around, convenient after a dip in the ocean or exploring a waterfall. The highly absorbent Rainleaf Microfiber Towel takes up minimal luggage space and is easy to throw in a daypack or sling bag.