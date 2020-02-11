Looking for a warm spot to let loose and indulge on spring break? There are plenty of reasons why Cancun is one of the top picks among spring break travelers seeking sun, sand, and nightlife. To start, the drinking age is 18 in Cancun, meaning that the city swells with college-aged revelers from late February through April. You'll also find plenty of twenty- and thirty-something travelers for the incredible mix of warm weather, wild clubs, and bargain all-inclusive resorts. Nightclubs are packed during spring break — from The City and Mandala to tried-and-true tourist spots like Señor Frogs — drawing celebrity DJs alongside free-flowing alcohol (most clubs and bars charge a cover for a flat rate all-you-can-drink experience). Other spots, like Coco Bongo, add a full-blown cabaret experience to the mix. Cancun also has plenty of hotels where the party goes from dawn 'til dusk (or well after). From packed swim-up bars to nightclubs, live entertainment, and more, we've found Cancun's top spring break hotels. Check them out below. Before you head to Mexico, check out the definitive list of Cancun's best bars and nightclubs.

Ask anyone what the biggest spring break hotel is in Cancun, and the Grand Oasis Cancun will be the answer. This mega-resort is part of a two-hotel complex that prides itself on entertainment. The Grand Oasis Cancun sits smack in the middle of Cancun’s Hotel Zone, so those who choose to leave the all-inclusive property will find no shortage of things to do. This is the kind of place with “Official Party Staff” on the grounds, and 14 bars provide unlimited entertainment. Those looking for a quiet vacation with the kids may want to look elsewhere, or at least avoid the often raucous party scene at the crowded outdoor pool.

With a gorgeous infinity pool featuring ocean views, five restaurants serving international cuisine, live entertainment, and a relaxing spa, the Hard Rock Cancun is one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the region. It also happens to be one of the hardest partying Cancun hotels. It’s a lively and busy place, with music on offer from morning until late at night, free drinks served 24 hours a day, and two popular swim-up bars. Pool parties with major international performers, as well as the requisite foam parties, are all regular occurrences here, especially during spring break season. However, the property is massive, meaning that there are also some quieter spots for those who want to relax in the sun and be pampered.

Situated right on a beautiful stretch of beach in Cancun’s Hotel Zone, the Melody Maker Cancun is one of the fresher and more modern options on this list. What’s more? The vibe is generally only loud during the day, so you’ll have your night free to head to clubs like The City. All units feature stunning lagoon or sea views, and free minibars that are refilled daily. The pool is the hub of activity at Melody Maker. There’s a large central whirlpool, a bar, and pumping music. On weekends, the Melody Maker is wild, with DJ sessions making its Delirio Day Club a hotspot, though the party wraps up at sunset (and there’s a cover). If you’re after a little wellness to go along with your margaritas and shots, head to the spa or the excellent gym.

The Temptation Resort Spa Cancun is an adults-only, topless-optional property that caters to 21-and-over, uninhibited guests. There’s never a dull moment at this all-inclusive resort, which features themed swimming pools (including a Sexy Pool) and risqué live shows every night. Fun-seeking singles and couples will find a range of entertainment from provocative games and contests — like the Miss Temptation competition — to sexy Temptation Idol karaoke. You’re coming here to indulge yourself — and we mean more than just doing tequila shots at the swim-up bar.

This busy and bustling resort is a great option for spring breakers who want a good amount of daytime action along with incredibly easy access to the most famous bars and nightclubs of the Hotel Zone. Some of the biggest spring break nightclubs in Cancun — Coco Bongo, The City, and Mandala — are essentially next door, making it easy to get home after a night out. For the pre-game, the atmosphere is lively, with live music and DJs throughout the day. You’re not coming to Krystal Cancun for peace and quiet — but who’s looking for that on spring break, anyway?

The Golden Parnassus (not to be confused with the Great Parnassus up the beach) is an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in the Hotel Zone. You’re here for the low rates and wild atmosphere (read: the rooms and style are dated and nothing to write home about). Yes, all 214 rooms come with small furnished balconies — some with ocean or lagoon views — and the “club” level rooms have extras such as double whirlpool tubs. However, the majority of the action during spring break takes place outdoors around the pool and on the beach. It gets rowdy — in a good way, of course —and you can expect events like foam parties at the Golden Parnassus pool.

There’s a lot to like about the 287-room Beach Palace if you’re searching for an all-inclusive experience in the heart of the Hotel Zone’s party strip. Bars and nightclubs are essentially just outside the hotel’s front door, but even without leaving the property, your spring break will be in full effect. The Beach Palace has three pools with stunning ocean views, lots of dining options, great rooms, a full spa, a tiny but modern fitness center, and a location right on a gorgeous white-sand beach. Expect events like foam parties and other activities around the pool to keep things lively — especially during Cancun’s rowdy spring break season. At night, there are live shows to keep the party going.

The Crown Paradise Club Cancun is a one-stop shop for budget-friendly, all-inclusive vacations — especially for spring break-aged travelers hoping to spend their days pounding margaritas and mezcal shots. With nearly more bars than restaurants, this hotel makes sure you never have to walk too far to get a drink. There’s a bar right in the lobby when you arrive, though other day drinking possibilities include La Brisas Bar (by the main pool), the adult-only swim-up pool bar Club Caribe, and the Beach Bar, though the latter is only open weather-permitting. At night, head to Trafalgar’s or the College Bar. While the latter technically has opening hours, we’ve definitely found occasions where drinks are being served 24/7. Note that this isn’t a party hotel year-round and definitely caters to families as well. However, the Crown Paradise does a good job of providing separate children’s and adults-only areas so everyone can have fun.

With their often reasonable price points and generously free-flowing alcohol policies, the Riu hotels have been a party destination for some time. Hotel Riu Cancun is no different. Located right on the beach, the Riu Cancun has swim-up bars and pools in spades, as well as solid buffet and themed dining. Expect animation teams and plenty of activity around the pools all day long. A range of on-site activities includes nightly live shows, a spa, tennis, windsurfing, and a nightclub. Get your spring break on.

