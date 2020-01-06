Resorts in Mexico are renowned for their big, bombastic pools with swim-up bars, infinity edges, and good-time vibes where guests can splash around and mingle with each other. If that's your scene, there's plenty to love. But for those of us seeking to take our own little private dip away from the masses, these 13 resorts will represent the ultimate peaceful refuge. Bonus: No need to fight over a poolside lounger when each room gets its own spot to soak and sunbathe.

Serenity is the name of the game at the Excellence Playa Mujeres. That’s evident in its location, set away from the glut of people in the Hotel Zone. And it can be spotted in the spa with hydrotherapy pools, too. But the best example of this blissful atmosphere can be found in rooms with rooftop terraces. There, adobe-style walls and wooden beams shelter brilliant blue plunge pools with little waterfall features. Views look over the pool or ocean, and circular sunbeds give a spot to dry off in the Cancun sunshine.

The crisp, white-on-white decor at the Beloved Playa Mujeres only makes it feel more heavenly. Situated a 30-minute drive outside Cancun, it’s close to the beachside bustle, but the stretch of sand right outside feels wonderfully apart from all the crowds and club music. Still, those in the Casita Suite, Two-Story Casita Suite, Terrace Suite, and Penthouse Suite may never make it out to shore because they’ll struggle to pull themselves away from their private pools — enchanting, cobalt-blue rectangles with their own decks. Some even include ocean views, for the best of both worlds.

Unlike other swanky resorts in the area, which tend to present a polished veneer, Be Tulum heads in an earthy boho direction, showcasing natural materials and an off-center counterpoint to perfectionism. Wood-plank floors, crocheted lamps, and mason jars stuffed with flowers typify the look. And this attitude can also be spotted in the private pools, which are surrounded by rambling vegetation and paired with a swinging hammock. You can’t go wrong with any of the rooms at Be Tulum Hotel, as they all have private pools or whirlpools.

Cala de Mar Resort & Spa knows it’s the little things that truly convey a sense of luxury, whether that’s a personal assistant, free poolside treats, or fresh towels and bottled water offered to arriving guests. So while it has the larger pools you’d expect of a luxury resort, it’s the smaller private pools in every single room that communicate a high-end escape. The rooms’ balconies, done up in adobe style with clay colors and desert flora, all cradle deep aquamarine pools. The vast sea views from each pool add to the illusion that every single one is a miniature bay.

The Banyan Tree chain specializes in over-the-top luxury, and this Playa del Carmen outpost is no exception. Rooms are serene and uncluttered as they open onto broad terraces, each with their own azure pool. And these are no tub-size dipping pools, but rather long bodies of water broken into rectangular shapes, big enough to actually swim in. While most pools lack a beach view, they’re usually surrounded by lush vegetation, enhancing their elegance.

Picture your dream room and its private pool. Do you see a rich wood deck jutting out over a lagoon with a little dipping pool right at its ledge? Or, do you imagine a deck opening onto a sandy beach with waves rolling up to meet it? In either case, Rosewood Mayakoba has you covered. Set on a mile-long beach, this luxury resort has private plunge pools in every one of its suites. But it’s the change in vibe from the Beachfront Suites to the Overwater Lagoon Suites that really captures the imagination. Our suggested compromise: Split your vacation days between both!

Sandwiched between a stunning stretch of powdery white sand and a thrumming rainforest, the Viceroy Riviera Maya is a sampler platter of natural sights and sounds. And rooms here are a tribute to all of that natural beauty, with thatch roofs, white stone floors, and rich wood accents everywhere. Alfresco “moon showers” in the bathroom courtyard kick things up another notch, but this rustic luxury really hits its peak with beautiful terraces, each outfitted with a kidney bean-shaped plunge pool. Another nice touch: Pools are heated, which is especially indulgent for those pondering a midnight dip.

The Resort at Pedregal looks as if it’s carved out of the same rugged hillside that it’s set on. And throughout its grounds, the property merges its man-made structures with the nature that surrounds it, whether that’s the tumble of rocks and water forming a fountain feature, the infinity pool reaching out over the seaside skyline, or the sleek dipping pools in each Casita, fronted by a little fire pit and grassy stretch. But even standard rooms come with hot tubs that seem to drop off the edge of the balcony and into the majestic vista below.

This adults-only, all-inclusive resort offers several suites with private plunge pools, and some have whirlpool tubs. The rooms are decorated in a minimalist style, the terraced swimming pool complex overlooks the Caribbean, and the beach is typical of Cancun, with pristine white sand and crystal clear waters.

Opened in 2015, the Finest Playa Mujeres stands out from other all-inclusive resorts in Cancun with a chic and trendy design. This beachfront property is home to suites featuring private outdoor space with plunge pools. The Junior Suites even have a private lawn, though it’s not hard to see your neighbors through the shrubs. For more privacy, guests can book the Excellence Club Two-Story Rooftop Terrace Suite, which has a hot tub on its private roof. Other excellent on-site features include a tranquil spa, modern gym, several pools, outdoor activities, and entertainment.

With only 90 suites, Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita offers a romantic boutique experience in Riviera Maya. Suites here are spacious and comfortable, and some even come with private plunge pools. The pool and beach areas are equipped with lounge chairs, and a Thalasso therapy center offers seawater treatments. Still, the property goes above and beyond, providing amenities like a daily bottle of Champagne, a one-hour catamaran sunset sail, and private chauffeured airport transfers — not standard at many all-inclusive resorts.

Perched on a rocky cliffside on Monuments Beach, The Cape is arguably the swankiest hotel in Cabo San Lucas. Oceanfront cabanas, butler service, in-villa check-in, and free welcome tequila are sure to impress. Meanwhile, the 161 rooms vary in terms of style and decor, but all come with minibars, chic bathrooms, and ocean-view balconies. Concrete walls divide the villas’ private outdoor space, which features small infinity plunge pools and patios with umbrellas and loungers.

Easily one of Mexico’s most luxurious properties, One&Only Palmilla offers velvet-gloved treatment from check-in to check-out. This includes personal concierges, butlers, aromatherapy turndown service, and stellar dining options. The 160 rooms and villas are enshrouded by jungle, and sit next to a swimmable beach — rare for this region. Up the ante even more and opt for the Ocean Front One Bedroom Pool Casita Suite, which features a private plunge pool. San Jose del Cabo is a 15-minute drive away, but those who choose to stay on the property will have plenty to keep them occupied, including a golf course, elegant spa, two luxe pools (one with an infinity-edge), tennis courts, and a Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant.

