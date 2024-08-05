Ready to dive into debauchery? From daytime dance parties in Ibiza to glamorous night time bashes in Las Vegas, these wild pool parties promise hotel guests and visitors a very good time.

So grab your swimsuit and join us as we wade through the planet’s most legendary, lavish, and downright ludicrous hotel pool parties.

Encore Beach Club at Night, Las Vegas

Anton Ivanov Photo | Adobe Stock

As the sun sets in Las Vegas, things are just heating up at the Encore Beach Club at Night. The party doesn’t kick off until 10:30 at night, but trust us, it’s worth the wait. The pools are kept at a balmy 80 degrees, enticing revelers to take a dip.

The lineup at Encore Beach Club at Night is a who’s who of electronic music royalty, with chart-topping artists like Diplo and Marshmello regularly appearing.

Ibiza Rocks, Ibiza

Ibiza Rocks

If you’re dreaming of a chill beach getaway where you can relax and recharge, scratch Ibiza Rocks Hotel off your list. This hedonistic hotel is a nonstop fiesta, with pool parties every single day of the week, all summer long.

The party property is centered around an open-air, poolside venue that attracts famous DJs and artists from all over the world. Enjoy the action from the pool, the dance floor, or watch it all from above on your hotel room balcony.

Wet Deck Summer Series, Barcelona

Marriott

With a coveted location on the beachfront overlooking the famous Barceloneta Boardwalk, the W Barcelona is the place to see and be seen in the summer. The hotel’s Wet Deck Summer Series is a Sunday Funday institution, keeping the party going all afternoon and into the evening every week from June to September.

Expect to see star DJs, a stylish crowd, and stunning views of the ocean—it’s the perfect way to end your weekend.

For a truly special occasion, book one of the W’s Extreme WOW Cabanas, private spaces on the pool deck with their own jacuzzis.

Strawberry Moon, Miami

Strawberry Moon Miami

Owned by a power duo with an undeniable knack for creating unforgettable experiences, Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s Strawberry Moon, attached to the aptly named Goodtime Hotel, has quickly become Miami’s hottest pool party destination.

The rooftop pool parties kick off every Friday afternoon and keep it going all the way through Sunday evening. It’s the perfect antidote to the Sunday scaries. Note that swimwear is required to access the entire pool area, so don’t show up wearing jeans.

For the ultimate party book either the Half Moon Pass, which includes valet parking, brunch, pool entry, and drink tickets for two people.

Somewhere Nowhere, New York City

Somewhere Nowhere, New York City

When you think of wild pool parties, Manhattan might not be the first place that springs to mind. But the city that never sleeps knows how to turn the heat up during the day too. Hidden atop the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel lies Somewhere Nowhere, the highest pool (and hottest party destination) in the city.

This two-level outdoor lounge and open-air rooftop pool is a relaxing place to swim until 4:30 p.m., when it converts into a party venue with live music and flowing cocktails. Don’t miss Solstice Sunset Saturdays, where you can dance to great tunes while watching the sun dip below the city skyline.