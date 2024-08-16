13 Things You Should Never Do in Japan

In a country with a unique culture like Japan, visitors can feel daunted by the rules and social norms that regulate public life and interpersonal relations. Foreigners visiting Japan are not expected to be familiar with Japanese etiquette, but knowing a few basics will go a long way in helping you adapt to local customs and avoid making cultural gaffes. If you’re planning a trip to Japan, here are a few faux pas you should avoid.

1. Don’t break the rules of chopstick etiquette in Japan.

Chopsticks are a common eating utensil in Japan, but there are a few rules to follow when using them. Never stick your chopsticks vertically in your bowl of rice—this resembles a funeral ritual. If you need to put them down, always use the chopstick holder next to your plate.

Avoid using your chopsticks to pass food to someone else’s chopsticks, as this is another taboo. When sharing dishes, use your chopsticks to take the food and put it on your own plate before eating it. And don’t rub your chopsticks together – it’s rude.

2. Don’t wear shoes indoors when visiting Japanese homes (and some businesses).

If you’re visiting a Japanese home, your shoes should be immediately removed once you’re through the door. “Outdoor” shoes are considered unclean, and for this reason, they’re replaced with “indoor” slippers at the entranceway. This no-shoe rule also extends to traditional ryoken hotels, some public spaces like temples and shrines, fitting rooms, and schools and hospitals. If you see shoes lined up at a doorway or entrance, that’s a good cue to take yours off as well. Usually, slippers will be available for you to slip on.

Shoes are also frowned upon in restaurants where diners sit on the floor on traditional tatami mats. In this case, slippers are not worn at all—they could damage the straw matting—so make sure your socks match and are free of holes!

Another important rule is to exchange your “indoor” slippers for the special “toilet” slippers when using the toilet. These are kept at the doorway of the toilet area (which is often separate from the bathroom) especially for this purpose. And don’t forget to switch back when leaving the toilet area!

3. Skipping the line when waiting for trains (or anything else) in Japan.

That whole stereotype that Japan is an incredibly orderly and organized place? It’s true. With that in mind, you should expect to find single-file lines anywhere you have to wait for anything. That includes bus stops, train platforms, elevators, street food vendors, vending machines, etc. On platforms at train stations, there are lines on the floor indicating where to stand and wait for your train. When the train arrives, the doors will open exactly in between the two parallel lines that have been formed by waiting commuters. Needless to say, do wait until passengers have left the train before boarding single file.

4. Avoid eating on the go when you’re in Japan.

In Japan, people don’t generally eat or drink on the go. Fast food sold at street stands and stalls is eaten standing up in designated areas (often marked with lines on the pavement). Drinks bought from the many vending machines available in public places are also consumed immediately, and the can or bottle is tossed in the recycling bin next to the machine. Similarly, eating or drinking on public transport is considered bad manners, but an exception is made for this on long-distance trains.

5. Don’t get into a bathtub before showering first.

Most Japanese homes have a bathtub that’s often already filled with heated water. These are reserved for having a relaxing soak and not for washing the body. This traditional Japanese bathtub called furo is often square in shape, and it’s smaller yet deeper than a conventional Western tub for this reason. Before slipping into the tub, a thorough scrub is required using a shower or faucet typically located nearby. If visiting a public bath or onsen, the same “shower first” rule is required before entering the communal bath. Other rules apply to the onsen: Bathing suits are not allowed, hair should be tied up to keep it out of the bath water, never let your towel touch the water, and don’t swim in the onsen.

6. Don’t blow your nose in public.

Blowing your nose in public in Japan is considered to be uncouth. Find a bathroom or another private place if you have to attend to a runny nose. It’s common to see people wearing face masks in public, especially in the winter. If you’re sick, even with a minor cold, it’s considered good etiquette to wear a mask.

7. Don’t leave a tip.

Unlike in the U.S. where tipping is mandatory, Japan does not have a tipping culture, and leaving a gratuity may even be taken as an insult. Service is included in the bill at restaurants, and even taxi drivers don’t expect to have a fare rounded off. Leave a few coins on the table, and the waiter will surely run after you to return your forgotten change!

8. Avoid loud phone conversations while on public transit in Japan.

The Japanese tend to use their mobile phones discreetly and will keep telephone discussions brief and as quiet as possible when in public. When traveling on public transit, many people are busy using their phones to text, listen to music (with headphones), watch videos, or read, but telephone calls are very rare. If you have to use your phone in a public area, move to a quiet place with few people around and keep your voice down.

9. Don’t point in Japan (and try to avoid raising your voice in anger).

Pointing at people or things is considered rude in Japan. Instead of using a finger to point at something, the Japanese use a hand to gently wave at what they would like to indicate. When referring to themselves, people will use their forefinger to touch their nose instead of pointing at themselves. It’s also considered bad manners to use your chopsticks to point at something. In the same vein, manners go a long way in any type of communication, and raising your voice in anger or misunderstanding is majorly taboo.

10. Don’t pour soy sauce on your rice.

In Japan, soy sauce is never poured directly on rice. Always pour soy sauce into the small dish provided specially for this, not directly on your rice or other food. Then, use your chopsticks to dip the sushi or sashimi in the sauce.

11. Avoid giving and receiving things with one hand.

In Japan, both hands are always used when giving and receiving things, including small objects like business cards. When paying at a shop or cafe, it’s common to place the money on the small tray next to the cash register instead of handing it directly to the cashier.

12. Don’t serve yourself a drink.

When socializing with friends or colleagues, refill each person’s glass once empty but not your own, which is considered rude. After you’ve finished serving your companions, they will do the same for you. A bottle is always held with both hands when pouring.

13. Don’t expect to use onsen, pools, or gyms with visible tattoos in Japan.

While tattoos are almost the norm rather than the exception in many western nations, they are still largely considered taboo in Japan. If you have extensive visible tattoos, you might not be allowed to use a traditional Japanese onsen.

However, the Japanese attitude towards body art has relaxed over the years, and more and more onsen facilities are now “tattoo-friendly.” Be sure to check the policies before visiting onsens, pools, or gyms in Japan. Some establishments don’t care, some will provide wetsuit-style shirts as a cover-up, and some will not allow any visible body art.

