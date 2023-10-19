What to Pack for Your Honeymoon: 32 Essentials

Exploring the world is always a treat, but it takes on new meaning when you’re doing it with someone you love—especially when it’s your honeymoon. After you’ve selected the perfect destination for romance and said, “I do,” it’s time to pack your bags for the trip of a lifetime.

Use this list as a guide to ensure you bring along all of the essentials. You’ll need more than just lingerie, and we’ve got you covered with this list of 32 products to inspire you as you decide what to pack for your honeymoon.

Honeymoon Essentials: Clothing

eddows | Adobe Stock

Sun Dress: Head out on the town while looking cute in AQUA’s Cotton Smocked Mini Dress, which is perfect for every occasion. Whether you’re out shopping, sightseeing, or dining at a chic restaurant, this short, layered dress will keep you looking cute and flirty, no matter the weather.

Button-Down Shirt: Grooms, if your lady looks nice, you’ll want to step up your game too. The Men’s Reversible Button-Down Shirt from Johnston & Murphy. is a great option as it’s two in one—double the fun while saving space in your suitcase with a nice-looking shirt that features a new pattern on the other side.

Satin Robe: Embrace your “Just married!” status with The Bride Satin Wrap robe from In Bloom by Jonquil. Whether you’re getting ready to head out or just lounging in the room, this is a fun reminder that it’s your honeymoon. Plus, the silky robe is especially comfortable and soft on your skin for some added pampering throughout the trip.

Women’s Swimsuit: Whether you head somewhere tropical or are simply staying somewhere that has a pool, the Ruffle V-neck Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit is the perfect way to showcase your honeymoon style. The white hue is on-brand for brides, while the deep neckline and ruffled shoulders offer a romantic silhouette.

Men’s Swim Trunks: Let’s face it: Most grooms are not going to want to dive into the water in all-white trunks. But that’s okay because the South Beach Cream Stripe Swim Trunks are a wonderful alternative. Bold stripes add a bit of fun, while side pockets offer a way to store your room key as you venture to and from the water.

Sandals: Stay looking chic while feeling comfortable in the flat yet elegant Ivee Sandals by Dolce Vita. The pearl beads adorn the shoes scream honeymoon, while the neutral color palette will pair perfectly with any outfit you slip on.

Fancy Tie: You’ll undoubtedly have at least one fancy dinner while on your honeymoon, so make sure you take clothing to dress the part. This Floral Silk Classic Tie from The Men’s Store at Bloomingdale’s comes in various colors and features a sheen that will dress up any look.

Lingerie: You can’t forget the lingerie—this is your honeymoon, after all! With enough coverage to leave some things to the imagination, the playful Unforgettable Romance White Sheer Lace Halter Bodysuit offers the perfect amount of intrigue to spice things up during your trip.

Honeymoon Essentials: Accessories

smiltena | Adobe Stock

Travel Pillows: If you’re catching a flight, make sure to bring along some travel pillows for the plane to catch up on rest before enjoying your romantic vacation together. Skip the $10 airport gift shop neck pillow in favor of Ostrichpillow’s Go Memory Foam Travel Pillow—and get one for each of you. These versatile versions have compressible memory foam and an ergonomic design for ultimate comfort.

Luggage: As you pick out which rollers to take, consider the Heys Earth Tones 3 Pc Set Expandable Spinner Suitcases. This matching set will allow you to each pick and choose what size bag to bring alone, and the gorgeous hues will make it easy to spot them on baggage claim carousels or in shuttles. They also offer a modern look, built-in TSA-approved locks, divided interiors, and wheels that turn 360 degrees.

Passport Wallet: Whether traveling internationally or not, having a passport wallet with you is never a bad idea. The Melsbrinna Passport Holder can fit not only your passport but also cash, credit cards, other forms of ID, and any necessary vaccine cards. The snap closure will keep everything safe and comes in a huge variety of colors to match both of your personalities.

Sunglasses: The Pro Acme Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses for Men and Women are the perfect “his and hers” sunglasses for any honeymoon adventure, with a black pair for the groom and a pink pair for the bride. No matter where you’re going, these will protect your eyes and allow you to take in the views.

Map: If you’re traveling to a big city and are worried about losing your way on foot, grab a map from the Streetwise Maps series to ensure you find everything you seek. These walking maps navigate cities like Venice, Barcelona, Manhattan, Paris, and more. The best part? You won’t have to rely on your phone, so you can leave it at the hotel and just enjoy your time together.

Curling Iron/Hair Straightener: No matter where you go, the ladies will likely want to look their best for any special honeymoon occasion. L’ange’s Le Duo hair styler is a two-in-one device that makes it easier than ever to have beautiful hair, with a curling wand and titanium flat iron built into one device.

Candle: Amp up on the romance while you’re on vacation with the Nostalgia Floral Peony & Musk Glass Candle. The wedding-inspired candle is meant to evoke the memory of walking down the aisle, and the words “I Do” are written across the front. Light it in your room or on your patio while you cuddle and reminisce.

Corkscrew: Bring along a trusty corkscrew to enjoy bottles of wine no matter where you’re staying. The Travel Portable Pocket Wine Opener requires only a comfortable grip, ensuring that anyone can use it, and it also serves as a bottle opener and foil knife, so you’ll have everything you need to enjoy a romantic beverage in the room. Just don’t forget to slip this in your checked baggage, or they will likely take it when you go through security.

Backpack: Whether you use it as your carry-on or for days out during your travels, the Carry On Backpack by LOVEVOOK is a spacious option that will allow you to pack more than you’re expecting inside of it. It also has three packing cubes to keep everything organized, whether heading out to explore and have a picnic or making your way past the TSA.

Outlet Adapter: If you’re traveling internationally, you’ll want to bring along something like this International Travel Adapter to charge your devices. Some countries require different plugs than the United States, but this adapter will help you out in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Europe as well. Plus, it has a converter to power high-voltage items as well.

Jewelry Organizer: If you plan to go to any special dinners or events, the bride will likely want to dress up with some jewelry. The Voova Small Jewelry Organizer Box is a great travel option for transporting jewelry without it getting lost or tangled. With a ring storage area, necklace hooks, earring plate, and additional storage area, simply slip your pieces into the correct place and toss the organizer in your bag.

Honeymoon Essentials: Health & Beauty

New Africa | Adobe Stock

Toiletries: Rather than hunting down individual travel-sized items, opt for the Premium 16-Piece Travel Kit, which includes everything from shampoo, conditioner, and hairspray to deodorant, mouthwash, and a loofah. This will ensure you have everything you need to stay clean and healthy on any adventure.

Men’s Shaving Kit: All you’re missing is the blade with the Proraso Travel-Sized Shaving Kit for Men. This handy pack will keep your skin feeling fresh and smooth throughout the honeymoon, including pre-shave cream, shaving cream, after-shave balm, and a bristled brush. It is great for all skin types and will be a game-changer when you are overseas.

Massage Oil: Enhance your romance with Skinsations’ Massage Oil Kit. The four-pack features a variety of scents—vanilla, lavender, cinnamon, and unscented—all with an almond, coconut, grapeseed, and jojoba oil base that will nourish the skin while aiding in relaxation and sensuality. The two-ounce bottles will also travel easily in your carry-on.

Sunscreen: Pack the Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel from TULA Skin Care for all of your adventures. Not only will it protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays with broad spectrum SPF 30, this superfood-packed option creates a subtle glow thanks to its nutrient-rich formula. It is also reef-safe, so it can be used if heading into the ocean without harming marine life.

Perfume/Cologne Bottles: Bring some of your favorite perfume or cologne to keep your partner intrigued throughout the trip. With this four-pack of Refillable Perfume Atomizer Bottles, you can bring multiple scents in easy-to-fill, leak-proof containers that can be slipped into your carry-on bag.

Honeymoon Essentials: Entertainment

magopark | Adobe Stock

Journal: Keep track of your vacation, then look back on the memories later with the Honeymoon Adventure Journal for Couples, a spiral-bound notebook with pages to discuss places you visited, activities you tried, souvenirs you bought, romantic moments, and more. It also comes with stickers to add decoration and customize it to your liking. This is a fun way to recap your honeymoon together and solidify the memories for years.

Instant Camera: While you can take photos galore on your cell phones, grab the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Camera to have some printed shots. This instant camera spits out Polaroid-style photos that you can place in your journal or around the room to remind you of your adventures so far. It has adjustable settings for flash and a built-in selfie mirror to ensure both faces are in the frame.

Bluetooth Speaker: Before you set out on your honeymoon, make a romantic playlist of tracks from your wedding, tunes that remind you of one another, and other love songs to listen to on the trip. Then pack the Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This waterproof speaker can be taken along on your adventures so you can listen no matter where you are.

Deck of Cards: The Artisan Playing Cards allow you to connect as a couple while playing games in your room after days spent outdoors or at the resort. Rather than coming back and watching television, unwind doing something together to make it an even more memorable experience.

Keepsake Jar: If you’re sentimental, this Honeymoon Sand Keepsake Jar will delight you. Scoop up some sand, shells, dirt, and flowers from wherever you’ve traveled and keep it to look back on for years.

GoPro Camera: If you’re planning to tackle any action, water sports, or other adrenaline-fueled activities on your honeymoon, the GoPro HERO11 Black Action Camera is a must. Whether strapped to your body, a bicycle, or an ATV, this trusty camera can capture photos and video in almost any condition. It can also be taken underwater for snorkeling, SCUBA diving trips, or simple visits to the resort pool.

Couple’s Book: Another way to connect and get closer is with the Questions for Couples Journal, which will allow you to get to know your partner better than ever before. Respond to prompts like “Would you rather spend money on a big vacation or save for a dream house?” and “If you could time travel, would you go back into the past or forward into the future?”

AirFly: If you’re not the type to sleep on the plane, bring along the AirFly Pro. This wireless audio transmitter/receiver pairs with your AirPods (BOTH of your AirPods) so you can watch a movie in sync without disturbing everyone else on the flight.