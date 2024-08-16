Mexico is an amazing and convenient vacation destination for tourists from the United States, with many different activities and regions to cater to anyone’s travel wish list.

However, for many, it’s become a “been there, done that” destination. If you’re looking to branch out, there are plenty of other vacation spots with a similar feel and price point to try out. We’ve rounded up seven locales that you should definitely consider for your next vacation.

1. If you’re looking for an all inclusive resort, try Jamaica.

Mexico is known for its all-inclusive resorts with private beaches, unlimited drinks and food, and a ton of activities, but you can find the same sort of vacation in Jamaica. Many of the island’s all-inclusive resorts are clustered in Montego Bay, located in the northeast of the country. Montego Bay is also the headquarters of Sandals, one of the most popular all-inclusive brands in the world.

The average temperature in Jamaica hovers in the high 70s or low 80s all year, with the second half of the year having the most rain. Most of the all-inclusive resorts here have free water sports, casinos, bars, pools, spas, and sometimes even water parks, so there will always be something to do.

Our All-Inclusive Hotel Pick: Couples Negril

2. If you’re looking to go zip-lining, try Costa Rica.

Located in Central America, Costa Rica is a great alternative to a Mexican vacation. Known for its lush rainforests, the country is the place to go if you’re looking to include zip-lining in your vacation plans. Pretty much anyone between the ages of five and 85 who visit the country can find a zip-lining adventure that suits them, whether it involves soaring through the canopies, rappelling down waterfalls, hanging off bridges, or all of the above.

No matter where you stay, a zip-line adventure will be none too far away, and the stunning views should not be missed. On top of that, there are several active volcanoes, as well as many rivers and streams that attract kayakers and canoers from around the world. There are beaches to lounge on, trails to hike and ride horses on, and reefs for diving and exploring, making Costa Rica a great spot for your next adventure trip.

The Best Hotel for Adventurers: Buena Vista Del Rincon Eco Adventure Park, Hotel & Spa

3. If you’re looking for a European alternative, try Portugal’s Algarve.

Not all alternatives to Mexican vacations are in the Americas. With airfare so low these days, Portugal is a great vacation option, and you can reach the country in a relatively short flight from the East Coast. The Algarve in the southernmost region of the country provides sandy beaches, water activities, pools, cliffs, and resorts all along the turquoise blue waters of the Mediterranean.

In addition, there are castles to explore and historic villages to wander through. Portugal is also known for its fresh seafood and delicious wine, so foodies can rejoice.

A Perfect Portugal Hotel Pick: Vila Vita Parc Resort & Spa

Related: Tropical Places to Visit During the Fall

4. If you’re looking for a swim-up bar, try Hawaii.

For a relaxing vacation complete with with beaches,spas,and swim-up bars, you don’t even have to leave the country. Just depart the 48 continental states and head over to Hawaii. On top of getting all the benefits of a Mexican-style beach vacation, you also get adventure.

Hawaii’swaters are perfect for surfing and snorkeling, and the lush forests are great for hiking and biking. There are boat and helicopter tours to bring you to the remote parts of the island chain to see surreal waterfalls and active volcanoes. Best of all, Hawaii has some of the best swim-up bars for you to relax in after a long day of exploration. And with more direct flights from across the country popping up, traveling to Hawaii is becoming easier, cheaper, and all-around more convenient.

A Hawaiian Hotel With a Great Swim-Up Bar: Grand Wailea

5. If you want to go snorkeling in clear blue waters, try Belize.

For another vacation option in Central America, check out Belize. Not only does it have beautiful shorelines on the eastern coast and lush jungles in the western part of the country, but there are also Mayan ruins scattered throughout. Directly offshore is the Belize Barrier Reef, which makes for a great destination for those who are looking to snorkel or scuba.

There is also kayaking and canoeing through the jungles, as well as hiking, horseback riding, and caving, making Belize perfect for a well-rounded vacation that isn’t in Mexico. And with an average yearly temperature of 84 degrees, there’s not a bad time to visit.

A Romantic Hotel Pick: Portofino Beach Resort

6. If you want to dance the night away, try Curacao.

If your idea of a Mexican vacation includes dancing the night away at the various bars and clubs in Cancún, Curaçao is an excellent alternative. After a day of lounging by the pool or beach adventures, there are plenty of nighttime activities for everyone to enjoy. Many beach bars and restaurants provide live music at night, or for a bigger party, there are plenty of nightclubs and casinos open late into the evening (or early morning)..

A Beachfront Hotel Pick: Van Der Valk Kontiki Beach Resort

7. If you want to explore the rugged terrain, try Aruba.

Courtesy of Caleb Zahnd/Flickr

While there are plenty of beaches and miles of blue water to explore while visiting Aruba, thrill seekers should head to the north coast, where there is more rugged terrain ideal for off-road adventures. After cruising through the towns and checking out the island’s colorful homes, ATV and UTV tours take riders to explore bridges and landmarks, like Alto Vista Chapel, which stands on top of a hill, and the ruins of the Bushiribana Gold Mill, where more than three million pounds of gold was mined in the 19th century. If you’d rather explore the outdoors alone, you can rent an ATV from reputable companies and create your own adventure.

A Lively Aruba Hotel: Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino