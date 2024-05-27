Carol McPherson contributed to this story.

Although Yosemite National Park is one of the most-visited national parks, it’s still a vast wilderness. Having the right gear for your trip can make the difference between having a great time and getting in to trouble. From broken-in hiking boots to ample food and water, this detailed packing list will make sure you’re prepared for anything. To make things even easier, we’ve broken down our Yosemite packing lists into different seasons to account for the varied weather within the park.

Yosemite Summer Packing List: What to Pack for Yosemite in June, July, and August

As the summer months approach, the allure of Yosemite National Park grows ever stronger. Hot and sunny weather, combined with school vacations, make June, July, and August some of the most popular times to visit the park.

With summer temperatures averaging over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), an appropriate packing list is necessary for visiting Yosemite National Park. You’ll want to be prepared for everything from heat waves to thunderstorms.

After countless warm-weather hiking trips, we’ve learned a few lessons about making the best summer packing list. Lightweight, breathable clothing is essential for staying cool and comfortable during the day. Shorts, t-shirts, and hiking pants made from moisture-wicking fabrics are ideal. Don’t forget to pack a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and plenty of sunscreen to protect yourself from the intense summer sun.

The summer days in Yosemite can be quite hot, especially at lower elevations, but the nights can cool off dramatically. Dressing in layers allows you to adjust as the weather changes. Don’t neglect rain gear either, as summer storms can roll in quickly.

The length of your trip is important to consider when packing for Yosemite during the summer months. If you’re only planning a short weekend getaway, you can pack lighter and bring fewer items. However, if you are staying for a week or longer, you’ll want to make sure you have enough clothes, gear, and supplies to last the duration of your trip without needing to do laundry frequently.

Follow this summer Yosemite packing list to ensure you have all the necessities for your trip.

Sunrise at the Tunnel View Vista Point in Yosemite National Park / Allen.G | Adobe Stock

What to Pack for Yosemite National Park in the Summer

The activities you have planned should heavily influence what you pack for your Yosemite summer adventure. If hiking strenuous trails, you’ll need proper boots, moisture-wicking clothing layers, trekking poles, and a sturdy backpack. Rock climbers need specialized gear like ropes, harnesses, and protective equipment. Those looking to swim or raft require swimsuits, water shoes, life jackets, and dry bags. Make a list of every activity and ensure you have the right apparel and equipment. Don’t forget sunscreen, hats, bug spray, and other outdoor essentials.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Summer Clothing

Man packing different camping equipment into backpack at home. / New Africa | Adobe Stock

Although summer days in Yosemite can be hot, you’ll still need to prepare for chilly nights. The temperature in the park can drop over 40 degrees Fahrenheit once the sun sets—a typical day might be 90 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoon and 56 degrees Fahrenheit at night. You’ll want to pack lots of layers to adjust to the changing temperatures.

Here’s our list of recommended clothing to pack for Yosemite in the summer:

Tops

Bottoms

There are over 12 miles of paved bike paths in Yosemite National Park, so if you’re planning on a long ride, be sure to pack a suitable pair of bike shorts. We like Patagonia’s Dirt Craft Bike Shorts, which feature removable padded liner shorts for extra comfort. (See the women’s version here.)

REI Co-op’s Swiftland 9” Running Shorts can be worn alone or layered under hiking pants when the temperature drops. (Find the men’s version here.)

A pair of lightweight hiking pants will help protect you from the sun without overheating, and also help you avoid bug bites (or ticks). We like Outdoor Research’s Ferrosi Pants because of their breathability. (Women’s version available here.)

Outerwear

Although summer is the dry season in Yosemite National Park, sudden storms are not uncommon. According to the National Parks Service (NPS), “Though skies are usually clear, thunderstorms can be a daily occurrence in summer afternoons. Usually forming at higher elevations, thunderstorms form suddenly and can provide intense but brief downpours, lightning, thunder, hail, and gusty winds.” Be prepared by packing appropriate rain gear, such as:

You should bring a packable rain jacket that fits in your daypack, like this one from Outdoor Ventures or this Columbia one.

A warm but lightweight puffer jacket is a must-have for nighttime. For extra warmth, we always pack Patagonia’s Nano Puff jacket (men’s version available here).

Socks

A good pair of hiking socks will keep your feet dry and comfortable, no matter how many miles you log. We recommend Smartwool’s Hike Light Cushion Crew Socks for Yosemite summer trips, as they are made from a moisture-wicking merino wool and nylon blend and also feature light cushioning for extra comfort. You can find the men’s version here.

Underwear

ExOfficio’s Give-N-Go underwear is a cult favorite among travelers for its breathable mesh fabric. Flatlock seams reduce chafing even on hot summer days.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Summer Footwear

Hiking boots and hiking sandals | Xosuuu | Adobe Stock

There are over 800 miles of hiking trails in Yosemite National Park, so choose your shoes wisely. Here are the best shoes to pack for Yosemite in the summer:

Waterproof hiking boots, like the Merrell Moabs (women’s version here), so you can tackle any river crossing or sudden storm.

A pair of water sandals, like Tevas Originals, which you can use for kayaking, showering at a campground, swimming off of rocky shores, and to change into post-hike. If you prefer a closed-toe option, check out Keen’s water sandals.

What to Pack for Yosemite: A Daypack

Hiking backpack | freebird7977 | Adobe Stock

A reliable backpack is a must-have for Yosemite National Park trips. Osprey’s Sportlite 25 is the perfect size for a daypack. It’s lightweight and comfortable to carry but features plenty of room for all your layers, snacks, and water.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Sun Protection

Hiker applying sunscreen | Maridav | Adobe Stock

Temperatures in Yosemite National Park can soar above 100 degrees in the summer, so it’s important to respect the heat and pack appropriately. Packing these items can help save your skin from the sun:

What to Pack for Yosemite: Camping Gear

Tent and camping chairs | Seventyfour | Adobe Stock

Many travelers consider camping an integral part of the Yosemite adventure, but there are plenty of different ways to do it. If you prefer “glamping” with more amenities, you may want to bring camping chairs, exterior lighting, and kitchen accessories that let you cook elaborate meals.

Minimalists backpacking in the wilderness can pare down their packing list to just the basics.

If you’ll be sleeping in the great outdoors on your trip, don’t forget to pack these essentials:

Tent

A reliable and spacious tent is the foundation of your camping setup. For Yosemite, consider the Coleman Sundome. This lightweight yet durable tent can be set up in under 10 minutes and comfortably accommodates two people.

Sleeping Bag and Pad

A good night’s sleep is essential for enjoying your days in Yosemite. Kelty’s Cosmic 20 sleeping bag is rated to keep you warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, which should be sufficient for summer in Yosemite. Pair it with the Therm-a-Rest NeoAir XLite Sleeping Pad for superior insulation and cushioning from the ground.

Camp Chairs

After a long day of hiking, you’ll appreciate having a comfortable camp chair to relax in. The CLIQ Camp Chair folds up to be the size of a drink bottle yet can hold up to 300 lbs.

Bear Canister

Yosemite has a thriving bear population, so proper food storage is essential. Yosemite National Park maintains a list of approved food storage containers (including canisters, backpacks, and panniers) that can be used inside the park.

You can also rent a canister for $5 per week (plus a $95 deposit) from any staffed wilderness permit station within the park.

Camp Towel

A quick-drying camp towel is useful for a surprising number of things, including swimming in Yosemite’s rivers or lakes or showering at campgrounds.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Safety

Hiking gear spread out on floor | gubernat | Adobe Stock

A good packing list for Yosemite should include more than the obvious necessities. You should always be prepared for emergencies when headed to a national park by packing a good emergency kit. Here’s what we recommend bringing:

A lightweight emergency kit, complete with a whistle, survival blanket, and first-aid essentials.

A water filter to get clean water if needed from any water source

Headlamps, in case you get stuck on a trail after dark

Powerbank to charge your phone

Bug spray with DEET to combat mosquitos and ticks, which can be vicious in Yosemite in the summer

Satellite phone

Packing for Yosemite in June

Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park. / Sarah Fields | Adobe Stock

Packing for Yosemite in June can be challenging as the park’s conditions vary significantly throughout the season. In the early summer, there still could be snow at higher elevations, and you might experience large temperature swings during the day.

Extra layers, such as a warm jacket and gloves, should be included on your packing list for June to combat cooler temperatures. Trekking poles can also provide added stability on any remaining snow-covered trails.

What to Pack for Yosemite in July

Hikers walking on trail | MiguelAngel | Adobe Stock

July is one of the hottest months in Yosemite National Park. When packing for a July trip, prioritize comfort and protection from the sun’s intensifying rays. Rather than wearing as little as possible in an attempt to stay cool, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) experts recommend wearing clothing to cover skin exposed to the sun, “such as long-sleeved shirts, pants, sunglasses, and broad-brimmed hats.” Don’t forget a hat that covers your face and neck, along with high-quality sunglasses.

July is also when mosquitos tend to be the worst in Yosemite National Park, so wearing long-sleeved layers (combined with bug spray) can help prevent bites. The NPS advises, “Many mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn, mainly during the summer. Be sure to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors during these hours. Ticks cling to plants, waiting for a host (you) to walk by; walk down the middle of trails and avoid areas with high grass and leaf litter.”

What to Pack for Yosemite in August

Hiker with backpack drinking bottled water | AungMyo | Adobe Stock

August is tied with July as the hottest month in Yosemite and is the driest month in the park on average. Hydration is key during the warmer months—pack a Camelbak so you always have plenty of water.

Adding electrolytes to combat dehydration is important when exerting yourself in hot temperatures. We always pack Ultimata’s Electrolyte Drink Mix for hiking trips, as it comes in single-serve packages that are easy to pour into your water bottle, and also taste great.

Lightweight, breathable clothing made from moisture-wicking fabrics is a must-have, ensuring you stay cool and dry during your explorations. A wide-brimmed hat and high-quality sunglasses will shield you from the sun’s glare, while sunscreen with a high SPF is essential for safeguarding your skin from harmful UV rays.

What to Pack for Yosemite in the Fall: The Ultimate Packing List

As the summer heat gives way to the first hints of fall in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, it becomes the perfect time to plan a trip to Yosemite National Park. Autumn is an ideal season to visit, with mild temperatures and stunning fall foliage that blankets the park’s iconic landscapes.

Yosemite’s variable fall weather requires a carefully curated packing list that will help you be prepared for any kind of condition. This comprehensive packing guide will ensure you’re equipped for a comfortable and enjoyable adventure, whether you’re a seasoned Yosemite veteran or a first-time visitor.

Since temperatures significantly differ between early fall in September and the end of fall in December, we’ve compiled one general Yosemite fall packing list as well as month-specific recommendations for September, October, and November.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Clothing

Fall hiking | Maridav | Adobe Stock

Layering is crucial for a trip to Yosemite in the fall. The days can be warm and sunny, but the nights can dip into chilly temperatures, especially at higher elevations. You’ll want to include a variety of lightweight, moisture-wicking base layers, insulating mid-layers, and waterproof outer shells.

Clothing Packing List

Pack a few quick-drying t-shirts, lightweight long-sleeved shirts, and a warm fleece jacket or sweater. Don’t forget a waterproof rain jacket, a warm hat, and gloves for those crisp mornings and evenings.

Base Layers

Pack base layers, including t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, and tights, to easily adapt to temperature swings throughout your trip. These are our favorite baselayers to pack for Yosemite:

Mid Layers

Mid-layers, such as fleece jackets, sweaters, and insulated jackets, are key for staying warm during fall trips (especially once the sun goes down). We always pack these mid-layers for Yosemite trips:

Outer Layers

Outer layers should be warm and waterproof to protect you from rain, snow, or freezing temperatures. These are our picks for the best outer layers:

Rain jacket, ideally one that packs into its own pocket so you can keep it in your daypack, like Eddie Bauer’s Packable Rainfoil Jacket (women’s version here).

Waterproof gloves that can be layered under heavier mittens if needed.

Warm weather and cold weather hats

Evening Outfits

After a long day of adventuring, it can be nice to shower and change into a fresh outfit before going out to dinner, so don’t forget to pack everyday clothing like jeans and a sweater. Most restaurants around Yosemite National Park are casual, but if you plan to splurge at one of the nicer dining options within the park, note that some do have dress codes. The Ahwahnee Dining Room, for example, requests proper attire for dinner, saying, “We require gentlemen to wear long pants and a shirt with a collar, and ask women to wear a dress, skirt, or long pants with a blouse. Please refrain from wearing shorts, T-shirts, tank tops, flip-flops, and baseball caps.”

Pack accordingly with options that are dressy but still comfortable. We recommend Icebreaker’s Merino 260 Granary Long Sleeve Half Zip Dress for women, which is warm and packs well. For men, Icebreaker’s Merino Cable Knit Sweater is the perfect mix of cozy and stylish and can be paired with a packable pair of chinos such as Bluffworks’ Ascender Chinos.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Shoes and Socks

Leather hiking boot with knitted socks | encierro | Adobe Stock

Even if you’re not planning on any strenuous hikes in Yosemite, getting to some of the best viewpoints will require walking on dirt trails for a bit—so you’ll want to pack a good pair of hiking boots.

Shoes

When it comes to footwear, sturdy hiking boots or shoes are a must. To avoid blisters and discomfort on the trails, break in any new shoes well before your trip. We love these options for Yosemite trips:

A pair of lightweight hiking sandals is essential if you’re doing any water activities in Yosemite. Our favorites are Chacos’ Custom Sandals (women’s) and men’s, which you can design to match your gear. These sandals are also great to change into after a hike or to wear around town/out to dinner.

Yosemite is full of incredible hiking trails. Pack a pair of waterproof hiking boots, so you’ll be prepared for any type of weather or trail conditions. Our go-to’s are Merrell’s Women’s Antora 3 Mid Waterproof hiking boots and Merrell’s Men’s Moab Speed 2 Mid Waterproof hiking boots.

Socks

The right pair of socks can make all the difference in comfort, especially if you’re doing lots of hiking. We highly recommend Smartwool’s Hike Crew Socks, which have a virtually seamless toe and mesh zones for breathability, and Smartwool’s Nordic Crew Socks, which feature strategically placed cushioning for extra comfort.

What to Pack for Hiking in Yosemite

Hiking equipment | Михаил Решетников | Adobe Stock

No Yosemite trip is complete without exploring the park’s iconic hiking trails and taking in the breathtaking vistas. Proper packing is essential for your daily adventures, ensuring you have everything you need to stay safe, hydrated, and fueled for your treks.

Pack a sturdy and lightweight daypack that can comfortably carry your essentials. Inside, include a lightweight rain jacket, a warm layer, a hat and gloves, plenty of high-energy snacks, and a reliable water bottle or hydration bladder.

Also, pack a small first-aid kit, a map and compass (or a GPS device), and any necessary hiking permits or bear canisters required for your planned routes. (You can pick up a free map at any Yosemite National Park entrance center.) It’s also wise to carry a small emergency blanket and a whistle, just in case you need to attract attention or keep warm in an emergency situation. Safety should be your top priority when venturing into the wilderness.

Hiking Packing List

In addition to the layers and outwear above, you’ll need to pack the following items for day hikes:

What to Pack for Yosemite: Toiletries

Bug spray | o_lypa | Adobe Stock

In addition to the standard toiletries you bring on every trip, we recommend the following specific items for Yosemite:

Hand sanitizer

Sunscreen

Bug spray

Dry shampoo (if camping)

Camping soap (if camping)

What to Pack for Yosemite: Miscellaneous

Camping entertainment | Drobot Dean | Adobe Stock

Don’t forget to bring something to keep yourself entertained after dark (unless you plan on taking advantage of the stellar stargazing opportunities in Yosemite.)

eReader

Power bank

Chargers for phones, eReaders, and other electronics

Deck of cards or games

What to Pack for Yosemite: Camping Gear

Hiking essentials | Pixel-Shot | Adobe Stock

A camping trip to Yosemite will obviously require a lot of extra gear compared to staying in a hotel. Before traveling, double-check your camping equipment and make any necessary additions or replacements. A leaky tent or malfunctioning camp stove can quickly ruin a trip.

For your tent, opt for a lightweight, three-season model that can withstand potential rain and wind in the fall. Pack a warm, compressible sleeping bag rated for cooler temperatures and a comfortable sleeping pad.

For cooking essentials, include a reliable camp stove, fuel canisters, a set of lightweight cooking pots and utensils, and a camp kitchen kit complete with a cutting board, knife, and other food preparation tools.

We like to keep things simple when cooking at camp, especially on a backpacking trip, with Good To-Go’s dehydrated meals. These meals are lightweight, healthy, and made without preservatives to give you lots of energy on your trip. Simply add boiling water to the bag, stir, reseal, and wait for 20 minutes. Our favorite flavors are the mushroom risotto and pasta marinara for dinner and the blueberry granola for breakfast.

Federal regulations require visitors to Yosemite National Park to properly store all food (including food, drinks, trash, toiletries, and other scented items) in a bear-resistant food container or food locker. Do not store food or scented items in your car (including the trunk) after dark. Hanging food is illegal in Yosemite. A food canister can be rented from any staffed wilderness permit station for $5 per week with a $95 deposit. If you prefer to bring your own food canister, click here to see a full list of legal bear-resistant portable containers allowed in the park.

Don’t forget the little things that can make or break your camping experience, such as a headlamp, flashlight, a camp chair for relaxing around the fire, and a sturdy camping mug for sipping hot coffee or cocoa in the crisp morning air. An emergency kit is also recommended for camping and hiking.

Camping Packing List

What to Pack for Yosemite in September

Vernal Fall in September. rugco | Adobe Stock

September marks the transition from summer to fall in Yosemite. The days remain pleasantly warm, with average high temperatures in the mid-80s. Nighttime lows cool off considerably, often dipping into the 40s.

When packing for Yosemite in September, we recommend packing a few warmer-weather outfits, including short-sleeved shirts and shorts. The weather will be warm enough for swimming, so don’t forget to bring a swimsuit.

Sun protection, including a hat and sunscreen, is important to use year-round in Yosemite, but you’ll likely be using more sunscreen in September than in other months in the fall, so pack plenty.

What to Pack for Yosemite in October

Half Dome in Yosemite National Park in October, right after the rain. Ivan Malechka | Adobe Stock

October ushers in the full autumn season in Yosemite. High temperatures during the day are comfortable, generally reaching the low 70s (and feeling even warmer when the sun is out). Once the sun starts to set, temperatures fall quickly, often dipping below freezing at higher elevations within the park, such as at Glacier Point. Sunny conditions are still the norm, but the chance of precipitation increases compared to September.

Visitors in October will want to pack warm layers to adjust for the drastic temperature swings between day and night. Bring heavier jackets, gloves, and hats than you would in early fall.

What to Pack for Yosemite in November

Yosemite National Park’s “Valley View” hazy sky. / Hladikphotography | Adobe Stock

A November trip to Yosemite National Park can be rewarding as the fall crowds have vanished. However, temperatures really start to drop in November, so you’ll need to be prepared for high temperatures in the mid-50 degrees Fahrenheit and low temperatures of around 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Major snowstorms can strike as early as November, and rain showers also occur more frequently than in September and October. Despite the cooler conditions, November can still offer sunny, crisp days ideal for outdoor exploration. Be prepared for wet weather, and pack waterproof jackets, boots, and gloves. If you plan on hiking, crampons and hiking poles can be especially helpful in November.

Save this packing list for your next trip to Yosemite, and you’ll be prepared no matter what time of year you’re visiting.

What to Pack for Yosemite National Park in the Winter: The Ultimate Packing List

The winter off-season is the ideal time to visit Yosemite National Park. There are fewer crowds, less demand for lodging, and can’t-miss events that are exclusive to the winter months. However, packing for a chilly weather outdoor vacation takes some planning.

Here is everything you need on your Yosemite winter packing list.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Clothing

Open suitcase with warm clothes and ski goggles on wooden floor. / Africa Studio | Adobe Stock

Always check the weather forecast before packing. While Yosemite has many crystal clear, sunny winter days, it’s also known for heavy snowfall. Make sure you’re prepared for any type of winter weather you may encounter on your trip.

Top Layers

Layering is vital for any outdoor adventure in winter. The seasoned winter hiker always dresses in three layers: a base layer, a mid-layer, and a waterproof outer shell. The base layer should be made from non-cotton, moisture-wicking fabrics like merino wool that will keep your core warm and dry. The mid-layer acts as an extra layer of warmth—a reliable fleece zip-up works well. Finally, seal in the warmth with a wind- and water-resistant outer shell to shield against the elements. Some jackets, like the Eddie Bauer Powder Search 3-in-1, come with multiple removable layers built in.

Winter Hiking Tip: When hiking in winter, always “start cold.” Even if you feel chilly at the outset, your body temperature will increase as you ascend, and things can get sweaty fast. Letting your innermost layers get too sweaty is not only uncomfortable but can come with real risk—clothes that are wet with sweat can cool rapidly in the winter air, increasing your risk of hypothermia. Begin with your base and mid-layer only, and add on the protective shell as needed.

Bottom Layers

Like your outer shell, water-resistant pants are your best option for winter hiking.

If you’re only planning on a few quick stops and photo ops, lighter layers will suffice. Consider adding fleece-lined or HEATTECH leggings underneath your pants to defend against the chill.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Shoes and Socks

Hiker putting on crampons. / David Prahl | Adobe Stock

Footwear is vital for any winter vacation, especially one in which you plan to explore nature or go on a winter hike.

Hiking Boots: Opt for durable, waterproof hiking boots. Gore-Tex is known for its reliability and water resistance. The Salomon X Ultras are waterproof and have a grippy rubber outsole designed for slippery conditions.

Opt for durable, waterproof hiking boots. Gore-Tex is known for its reliability and water resistance. The Salomon X Ultras are waterproof and have a grippy rubber outsole designed for slippery conditions. Waterproof Shoes: Slushy winter weather still calls for waterproof footwear, even for indoor activities. A pair of waterproof Chelsea boots or loafers are perfect for casual or dressy dinner plans.

Slushy winter weather still calls for waterproof footwear, even for indoor activities. A pair of waterproof Chelsea boots or loafers are perfect for casual or dressy dinner plans. Wool Socks: Wool socks will keep your feet warm in icy weather. Bring an extra pair in case the first set gets wet or sweaty.

Wool socks will keep your feet warm in icy weather. Bring an extra pair in case the first set gets wet or sweaty. Socks: Bring along some standard crew socks for everyday wear at the hotel or for indoor activities.

Bring along some standard crew socks for everyday wear at the hotel or for indoor activities. Slippers: No one likes walking barefoot around a hotel room, especially in the freezing winter weather. Bring along a pair of foldable slippers to keep your feet clean and warm.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Outerwear

Couple hiking in forest | pressmaster | Adobe Stock

If you’re only planning to drive through Yosemite, you’ll need a few more pieces of outerwear in addition to your outer shell to create the perfect winter outfit.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Winter Sports Gear

Ski touring | lilkin | Adobe Stock

If you —understandably—don’t want to haul your personal gear cross-country, you can rent select snowsports equipment and even book lessons and tours at Yosemite’s Badger Hill Ski Area.

Depending on your chosen sport, you’ll need to bring equipment like:

As well as safety gear to protect you from both accidents and the elements, for example:

What to Pack for Yosemite: Winter Hiking Gear

Couple on winter hike in woods with backpack and hiking sticks / blas | Adobe Stock

When packing for a winter hike in Yosemite, you need to add a few things to your standard hiking packing list.

Microspikes/Crampons: If you’re planning on hiking in the ice or snow, regardless of difficulty level, make sure to bring along microspikes or crampons, a harness made of chains or straps that fits over your hiking shoe and adds spikes to the sole for extra traction.

If you’re planning on hiking in the ice or snow, regardless of difficulty level, make sure to bring along microspikes or crampons, a harness made of chains or straps that fits over your hiking shoe and adds spikes to the sole for extra traction. Hiking poles: These are optional depending on hiker preference, but a hiking pole’s additional support and stability may come in extra handy when navigating slippery trails.

These are optional depending on hiker preference, but a hiking pole’s additional support and stability may come in extra handy when navigating slippery trails. Hand Warmers: Sometimes, gloves are not enough. Pack a few hand warmers to stash inside your gloves or shoes to keep your extremities extra warm.

Sometimes, gloves are not enough. Pack a few hand warmers to stash inside your gloves or shoes to keep your extremities extra warm. Snacks: If you’re planning to hit the trail, you need to fuel up. Bring along more snacks than you think you’ll need—the National Parks Service notes that your body uses up more calories than usual to keep warm on a winter hike.

If you’re planning to hit the trail, you need to fuel up. Bring along more snacks than you think you’ll need—the National Parks Service notes that your body uses up more calories than usual to keep warm on a winter hike. Water Bottle: Even in wintertime, hikers must stay hydrated. A filtered water bottle is best for hiking, but be aware that many natural water sources in the park will be frozen and inaccessible in the winter months.

Even in wintertime, hikers must stay hydrated. A filtered water bottle is best for hiking, but be aware that many natural water sources in the park will be frozen and inaccessible in the winter months. Polarized Sunglasses: You need to protect your eyes from the sun, even in winter. The reflected glare off the snow can reduce visibility and even cause a phenomenon called snow blindness.

You need to protect your eyes from the sun, even in winter. The reflected glare off the snow can reduce visibility and even cause a phenomenon called snow blindness. First Aid Kit: Always keep a well-stocked first aid kit in your hiking backpack, especially when weather conditions make slipping more likely.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Toiletries

Woman using suncreen. / stuny | Adobe Stock

There are certain toiletries you’ll need for every trip. In addition to those, make sure to include the following in your winter packing list:

Hand Cream and Chapstick: The winter air will dry out your skin quickly, especially if you spend a lot of time outside. Prioritize a good chapstick and a reparative hand cream like O’Keefe’s Working Hands.

The winter air will dry out your skin quickly, especially if you spend a lot of time outside. Prioritize a good chapstick and a reparative hand cream like O’Keefe’s Working Hands. Wind Balm: Especially relevant for skiers and winter sports enthusiasts, a wind balm can help preemptively protect your skin from the irritating effects of wind and cold weather.

Especially relevant for skiers and winter sports enthusiasts, a wind balm can help preemptively protect your skin from the irritating effects of wind and cold weather. Sunscreen: Believe it or not, sunscreen is crucial to your winter toiletry kit. In wintertime, the sun can reflect harshly off the snowy ground, leading to overly bright conditions and a potential increased risk of sunburns.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Miscellaneous

Set of car safety equipment in trunk / New Africa | Adobe Stock

Car Emergency Kit: You never know when car trouble will strike. Don’t get caught in an emergency situation without the necessary tools to keep warm and call for help. Keep a pre-packed car emergency kit in your trunk at all times. Supplement this with emergency blankets, non-perishable snacks, and a solar battery to charge devices.

You never know when car trouble will strike. Don’t get caught in an emergency situation without the necessary tools to keep warm and call for help. Keep a pre-packed car emergency kit in your trunk at all times. Supplement this with emergency blankets, non-perishable snacks, and a solar battery to charge devices. Tire Chains: Many park roads require tire chains in winter. The National Parks Service website notes that winter visitors must have tire chains “and know how to use them” before entering the park. This helpful video covers the tire chain installation process in eight easy steps.

Many park roads require tire chains in winter. The National Parks Service website notes that winter visitors must have tire chains “and know how to use them” before entering the park. This helpful video covers the tire chain installation process in eight easy steps. Small Thermos: This tiny 12-ounce option from Yeti is perfect for travel and lets you take a warm drink along with you for a day of sightseeing.

What to Pack for Yosemite: Month-by-Month

Yosemite chapel in winter / porbital | Adobe Stock

Seventy-five percent of the annual precipitation in Yosemite National Park occurs between November and March. Light snow can begin to accumulate in the park as early as November, with the heaviest snowfall occurring in January and February. Temperatures vary, with higher elevations remaining colder for longer.

What to Pack for Yosemite in December and January

December and January in Yosemite National Park share a chilly climate, with max temperatures in the mid to high forties and low temperatures dipping below freezing in the evenings. While December sees on average 15 inches of snow annually, snowfall really picks up in the park beginning in January. The first month of the year averages roughly 22 inches of snow annually.

Be prepared to bundle up when visiting during these months. For hiking, follow the “start cold” method and prioritize layering. For casual indoor outfits, add a light base layer, make sure your shoes are waterproof, and wear a pair of sturdy hiking boots even if you are just walking around a viewpoint.

What to Pack for Yosemite in February

February is another snowy month for the park, with 24 inches of snow on average. The average temperatures warm up slightly from the previous two months, hitting the very low 50s. Your wardrobe will look much the same as in December and January, but consider adding a few light layering pieces to your indoor outfits for warmer days.

If you’re traveling in February and passionate about photography, remember to pack your camera, telephoto lens, and tripod to catch the famous Firefall, a natural phenomenon only visible during the middle two to three weeks of February that turns the typical Horsetail Falls into a cascade of fire.

What to Know About Traveling in Yosemite During Winter

Yosemite / PaulDidsayabutra | Adobe Stock

Prepare for chilly conditions during Yosemite winter, with average temperatures between 29 and 53 degrees Fahrenheit. The park is typically snowy and even closed down last year as the region set a new record high for seasonal snowfall.

Road closures are common during the winter in Yosemite. Starting in November, two major roads—Tioga Road and the road to Glacier Point—are closed. However, from mid-December through April, the road to Badger Pass Ski Area is cleared for travelers looking to access this famous downhill ski area. Travelers should also be aware that certain winter camping and backpacking restrictions are in place throughout the season.

Winter Safety in Yosemite

Half Dome’s reflection in Yosemite National Park Winter / tharathepptl | Adobe Stock

While most trails are still available to hikers throughout the winter, the National Parks Service emphasizes that guests may need to utilize skis or snowshoes to access certain areas. Cold and rapidly changing weather, slippery conditions, and the chance of avalanches all pose risks to travelers exploring the park during winter.

The National Parks Service recommends always informing someone outside your party of your hiking and travel plans, bringing along a paper map and compass in case of unreliable GPS service, and packing anything you need to stay safe in case you must camp overnight in an emergency. You can read more about winter wilderness safety in the park directly on their website.