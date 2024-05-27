Carol McPherson and Caroline Morse Teel contributed to this story.

Rest assured that the average traveler won’t encounter a dangerous wildfire while exploring the Yosemite National Park. However, the more you know about wildfire safety and prevention, the more you can enjoy your Yosemite experience.

Here is everything you need to know about wildfires in Yosemite National Park, from warning signs to watch out for to what to do if a wildfire breaks out during your trip.

Wildfires in Yosemite National Park: Everything You Need to Know Before You Go

The Role of Fire in Yosemite’s Ecosystem

Billowing smoke from a controlled fire burn in Yosemite Valley, in Yosemite National Park, near Merced, California. / Steve Lagreca | Adobe Stock

Wildfire is a naturally occurring and essential element of the ecosystem in Yosemite National Park. Naturally occurring wildfire helps control the build-up of biomass—or dead debris and vegetation–on the forest floor. It can also control overgrowth, keeping the spread of certain species in check.

Even more critically, several fire-dependent organisms live in Yosemite National Park. These plants, including the iconic giant sequoias, require wildfire to thrive and reproduce.

Fire Management in Yosemite National Park

For thousands of years before Yosemite was established as a national park, indigenous people in the region practiced ‘controlled burns’. These intentionally set and controlled wildfires helped to maintain the land, regulate the accumulation of biomass, promote the growth of valuable species, and keep the ecosystem in check.

When colonizers moved into the region in the mid-1800s, they forced the local residents to stop practicing controlled burns in favor of fire suppression—a method focused on extinguishing all fires, naturally occurring and human-caused. Decades of this practice allowed biomass to accumulate and, combined with increased global warming, created a powder keg of fuel for larger, more destructive wildfires.

Since the 1970s, the National Parks Service has focused on reintroducing controlled burns throughout the park. However, years of misguided policy altered the landscape of Yosemite, priming it to fuel long-lasting wildfires with significant consequences.

Consequences of Accidental Wildfires

Accidental human-caused wildfires can devastate the environment, life, and property in Yosemite National Park. The largest fire in Yosemite’s history started on August 17th, 2013, after a hiker lost control of an illegal campfire.

The Rim Fire, named for its location near the Rim of the World lookout point, burned for eight days, destroying 77,254 acres of Yosemite National Park, injuring ten people, destroying eleven homes, and causing over $127 million in damages. The size of the fire was partially attributed to the large amount of combustible biomass still built up from the long years of fire suppression in the park.

At the time, this cataclysmic event sparked a conversation about humanity’s impact on the environment.

What Conditions Are Needed for a Wildfire?

Wildfires can happen anywhere and anytime, but hot and dry environments are the most vulnerable. Hot summers and prolonged periods of drought in California, Yosemite’s home state, increase the potential for wildfires to break out. Due to climate change, the fire season in Yosemite is lasting longer, with less annual rainfall and reduced snowpack due to warmer weather contributing to the dry conditions.

Wildfire season in Yosemite National Park typically begins in June and winds down in the autumn, but the official start is declared annually when the Fire Danger Rating is moderate three days in a row.

Assessing Wildfire Risk

High Fire Danger Sign, Yosemite National Park / familie-eisenlohr.de | Adobe Stock

Fortunately, there are several systems in place to assess wildfire risk and inform travelers of potential danger.

The National Fire Danger Rating System

Outdoor enthusiasts may recognize the National Fire Danger Rating System from the classic Smokey the Bear signs posted around wilderness areas informing visitors of the day’s wildfire risk level. The system uses five color-coded levels to assess the risk of wildfire in a given area. They are:

Low (Dark Green): Wildfires can still occur when the Fire Danger rating is set to Low, but fuel won’t ignite easily and any fires that do start may spread slowly and remain manageable. Moderate (Light Green): Although conditions at Moderate make it easier for a wildfire to break out, fires at this level will spread at an average speed and are unlikely to burn out of control. High (Yellow): When FIre Danger is high, most materials will “ignite readily.” At this level, fires start quickly and grow rapidly. Very High (Orange): At the Very High, it won’t take much for a fire to catch and spread rapidly. These fires frequently spiral into much larger blazes and become difficult to extinguish. Extreme (Red): The highest level on the scale, an Extreme rating indicates that fires will start easily, spread quickly, and have the potential to become dangerous and long-lasting.

Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches

The National Weather Service designed the Red Flag Program to track weather conditions that could set the stage for wildfire. The system uses three indicators to track potential fire conditions: a red flag event, a fire weather watch, and a red flag warning.

A red flag event, or a situation in which the conditions for fire are extreme, is defined by:

A relative humidity ≤15% in conjunction with winds of ≥25mph

Dry thunderstorms with 15% or more coverage and a Lightning Activity Level 6.

A red flag event could also be triggered by trouble controlling an existing wildfire.

A fire weather watch is issued when conditions in the near future could lead to a red flag event. Alerts for a local fire weather watch sometimes appear in the weather alerts section of the Weather app.

A red flag warning is an alert that a red flag event is imminent. A warning is more immediate than a watch and indicates that the event is likely to occur.

Both rating systems provide important safety information to all park guests. However—unless you’re planning on starting a campfire or cooking a meal over a hot camp stove—the increased fire risk is unlikely to impact your travel plans. Still, according to NPR, it’s best practice to keep your phone charged and keep tabs on the members of your travel party during a fire weather watch.

What to Do If You Encounter Wildfires

Dark smoke clouds cover the skies in Yosemite National Park during a summer forest fire. / Nathaniel Gonzales | Adobe Stock

While it’s unlikely you’ll be caught unaware by a wildfire while visiting Yosemite, preparedness is key.

Learn the Fire Evacuation Route from Your Hotel

A good habit for any trip, but especially relevant in areas prone to wildfires, is to take the time to learn the fire evacuation routes in place at your hotel. Many states require evacuation maps to be posted in the lobby or in the guestrooms. If the information isn’t readily available, ask the front desk.

If you are staying at a vacation rental, take the time upon arrival to agree with your travel partners on an evacuation plan and meet-up point in case of fire.

Listen to the Local Authorities

In the event of an emergency, follow instructions from park staff and local authorities. Occasionally, fires will be burning in one area of the park while other sections remain open to visitors. Use common sense and avoid areas that are off limits to avoid putting yourself in danger and interfering with fire containment efforts.

Check the Air Quality

Smoke is often present throughout the year in Yosemite National Park, whether due to wildfires during the dry summer months or controlled burns during the off-season. According to US News & World Report, “Smoke particulates from wildfires could cause 4,000 to 9,200 premature deaths.”

Although you’re unlikely to encounter the type of continued smoke exposure needed to trigger these dramatic consequences during your Yosemite vacation, breathing in low air quality can irritate your lungs and eyes and cause coughing. One way to decrease the effects of less-than-ideal air quality is to wear an N95 mask, which can filter out particles that cause irritation.

Fire Safety in Yosemite National Park

A person extinguishing a campfire. / maryviolet | Adobe Stock

In the words of everyone’s favorite park ranger, Smokey Bear, “Only you can prevent wildfires.” Heed these warnings to reduce your risk of causing a spark.

Fire Regulations in Yosemite National Park

Within Yosemite National Park, campfires are only allowed in designated areas such as grates, grills, existing fire rings, and stoves. Visitors must have a permit to light a campfire (applications found here) and certain natural materials—such as wet wood, conifer cones, or anything derived from giant sequoias—may not be used as fuel.

Campfires are also restricted by time and location depending on where you are in the park. For example, fires are only allowed in Yosemite Valley campgrounds between 5 p.m. and 10 pm, and wilderness campfires are only allowed below 9,600 feet in elevation. The complete list of fire regulations can be found on the National Parks Service Website.

Fire Restrictions in Yosemite National Park

During peak wildfire season, guests may be subject to additional fire restrictions to help reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires. There are three levels of fire restrictions. The first two levels place restrictions on wood and charcoal fires and smoking below 6,000 feet elevation and 8,000 feet elevation, respectively. The third and highest level restricts wood and charcoal fires and smoking parkwide.

Visit the Fire Restrictions page on the National Parks Service website to see any current fire restrictions in the park.

How to Prevent Wildfires

Practicing good fire safety is critical to preventing wildfires. According to the National Parks Service and the Western Fire Chiefs Association, about 85% to 90% of wildfires have human causes. To keep your cozy campfire from becoming an inferno, remember the following rules:

Only park or pull over in designated areas—parking a hot car on dry vegetation could ignite a fire, especially if your vehicle is experiencing mechanical issues that could cause a spark. Always keep an extinguishing method nearby when making a campfire or cooking on a camp stove. Never leave a campfire or camp stove unattended. Do not discard cigarettes on the ground. Do not build campfires outside of the designated areas. Ensure the immediate area around your fire is clear of any flammable materials. Always fully extinguish your campfire after use.

How to Correctly Extinguish a Campfire

The US Forest Service has set guidelines for how to best extinguish a campfire when in the wilderness. The instructions are outlined on their website as follows:

First, drown the campfire with water!

Next, mix the ashes and embers with soil. Scrape all partially-burned sticks and logs to make sure all the hot embers are off them.

Stir the embers after they are covered with water and make sure that everything is wet.

Feel the coals, embers, and any partially-burned wood with your hands. Everything (including the rock fire ring) should be cool to the touch. Feel under the rocks to make sure no embers underneath.

When you think you are done, take an extra minute and add more water.

Finally, check the entire campsite for possible sparks or embers, because it only takes one to start a forest fire.

Remember…if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

The key takeaway: Always double- and triple-check that your fire is completely extinguished before moving on to other activities.

Is the Yosemite Firefall a Wildfire?

Yosemite Firefall at Sunset / heyengel | Adobe Stock

Although the name sounds intimidating, the Yosemite Firefall has nothing to do with wildfires. The Firefall is a name for a phenomenon that occurs at Horsetail Falls during the last three weeks of February, during which the setting sun hits the falling water at just the right angle, illuminating the falls and creating the illusion of a waterfall of fire.

Another iteration of Yosemite’s Firefall, where the burning embers of a daylong campfire were pushed over the edge of Glacier Point in a very literal waterfall of fire, was put to a stop in 1968 when the National Park Service deemed it a wildfire risk.

Resources for Travelers

Stay alert and connected during your trip for a safe and enjoyable Yosemite experience. Below are six must-have apps and websites to stay updated with fire news and emergency alerts in the park.

Are Wildfires a Danger to Your Yosemite Vacation?

Wildfires are a powerful force that can both benefit natural ecosystems and destroy valuable wilderness spaces. With the magnitude of incidence like the 2013 Rim Fire and California’s increasing struggle with blazing fires across the state, it’s reasonable for travelers to feel anxiety when vacationing in a national park known for frequent fires.

However, the risk that a wildfire interrupts your trip to the park is small. As long as you practice responsible fire safety, heed the fire restrictions and regulations in the park, and stay on top of any warnings issued by the National Weather Service, your Yosemite vacation will go smoothly and safely.

Complete Guide to the Wildlife at Yosemite National Park

Covering 1,200 square miles of diverse, mountainous scenery, Yosemite Park creates the perfect habitats for hundreds of mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles. The high cliffs, deep valleys, tall waterfalls, ancient giant sequoias, and vast wilderness all generate the ideal environs for a wide variety of wildlife to thrive.

Chances are, during your visit to Yosemite, you will encounter (either close up or from afar) some form of small or large wildlife. We’ve divided the types of wildlife into three groups: mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.

Mammals of Yosemite

Black Bear in the forest – Yosemite National Park / Luis | Adobe Stock

Over 90 species of mammals have been identified at Yosemite, though some are more common than others. No matter what mammal you encounter, it is important to keep a safe distance and do not feed them. Typical mammals you may encounter include:

Black Bears

Black Bears are perhaps the most coveted animal during your Yosemite stay. Anywhere between 300 and 500 black bears are living within Yosemite. Don’t be deceived by their name, as most black bears are actually brown in color. If you encounter a bear near developed land, you should raise your arms and make noise to scare the bear away, showing it that the area is not their territory. However, if you encounter a bear outside of developed areas, which is their territory, you must keep your distance- at least 50 yards away. If you see a ranger trying to scare a bear, do not copy them. They are trained individuals who know how to make a bear scared of people- and unless you yourself are trained on bear safety- don’t do it yourself. Yosemite keeps track of bear incidences in the park. Food storage is particularly important for keeping bears away. They can easily track food, so following the proper food storage guidelines is paramount to keeping them at bay.

Mule Deer

Mule deer | Brett | Adobe Stock

One of the most common animals in Yosemite is the mule deer, which is known to graze on leaves and wander the trails. They get their name from their big, mule-like ears. Male mule deer grow antlers every year. While the deer can seem less intimidating than the mighty black bear, don’t be deceived. While no deaths can be attributed to black bears, one death and several injuries can be attributed to mule deer. Be sure to keep your distance if you encounter this seemingly calm animal.

Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep

Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep | Garth Irvine/Wirestock Creators | Adobe Stock

After a 100-year absence, the Bighorn Sheep are back at Yosemite. Naturalist John Muir, who was instrumental in developing Yosemite as a national park, described the bighorn sheep as the “bravest of all Sierra Mountaineers.” All bighorn sheep were lost within the first twenty-five years of Yosemite being established as a National Park in 1890. In 1986, twenty-seven bighorns were found on the outskirts of the Sierra Nevadas, and the project of bringing them back to Yosemite began. There are now over 600 in the park today. Like any other mammal, humans must keep a distance when encountering a bighorn.

Mountain Lions

Mountain lion | moosehenderson | Adobe Stock

Mountain Lions—also called cougars, pumas, or panthers—have become increasingly common at Yosemite. Although studies have shown they are common within the park, they are rarely seen. When they are seen, they are usually hunting a coyote or raccoon. A 2003 study noticed that there were more unexplained attacks on humans by the animals in Yosemite Valley than in other areas. Do not approach a mountain lion, and definitely do not feed them. If you find yourself face to face with one, do not run, shout in a low voice, wave your arms, and open your coat to make yourself seem bigger; keep eye contact, but do not crouch or throw anything. If you are attacked, fight back.

Sierra Nevada Red Fox

Red fox | Menno Schaefer | Adobe Stock

Chances are, you won’t run into a red fox during your Yosemite stay- they are extremely rare and thought to be on the brink of extinction. The Yosemite Conservancy has an ongoing project to study the Sierra Nevada Red Fox and has had 39 sightings since the project began in 2015.

Pacific Fishers

Another endangered species, Pacific fishers, are a rare sight but worth mentioning. The Conservancy is also studying them to understand their habitat habits better and create a better environment for them to thrive in.

Bats

Yosemite is home to seventeen species of bats (over 1,300 bat species worldwide). The most common type of bat seen in Yosemite is the big brown bat, while Yosemite is also home to the largest bat species in North America, the Western mastiff bat. Some bats roost in the hollows of Yosemite’s sequoia trees, while most roost in rock crevices, caves, or under loose bark and bridges.

Rodents

No list of mammals would seem complete without one of the most common: rodents, which comprise the largest number of mammals in Yosemite. You will almost definitely encounter a squirrel at Yosemite, as they are the most common, followed by mice, gophers, and chipmunks. While those may not excite you (they definitely do not excite me), the yellow-bellied marmot, a native Yosemite rodent, can be found at higher elevations in Yosemite (and likely isn’t something you see at your own house).

Best Place to Spot One: Everywhere throughout the park

Birds of Yosemite

Portrait view of Steller’s Jay blue bird (Cyanocitta stelleri) sitting on a branch, spotted in Yosemite National Park, California, United States / tsuguliev | Adobe Stock

Yosemite is a haven for birdwatchers, as over 262 species of birds are found throughout the park. Whether you’re a seasoned birder or a curious visitor, you must keep your eyes peeled and listen closely, as a feathered friend might just be around the corner! Some of the birds found in Yosemite include:

Steller’s Jay

The most common bird in the park, the Steller’s Jay, is a member of the crow family. However, its bright blue feathers set It apart from an ordinary crow. These jays can mimic other birds, mammals, and even machines! They aren’t shy, so be wary when eating outside. You may find yourself sharing your sandwich with one. When not snacking on human food, they typically eat pine seeds, acorns, berries (in the winter), and insects (in the summer). Their calls sound like a “A harsh shack-shack-shack-shack or chook-chook-chook.”

Best Place to Spot One: Everywhere

Acorn Woodpecker

Acorn Woodpeckers are recognizable by their clown-like, bright red cap. They are predominantly black and white, with black around the eyes of their white face. Their call is described as a “ja-cob, ja-cob,” or a “wake-up, wake-up!” And, of course, you’ll hear the drumming of their beaks as they drill into trees to create granaries- holes used for storage of acorns. Besides acorns, they also eat insects. They live in groups, so chances are you may see several of them together.

Best Place to Spot One: Yosemite Valley

Owls

You may hear the familiar hoot hoot of an owl at nighttime while at Yosemite. These silent predators play a vital role in the park’s ecosystem, keeping rodent populations in check. There are several different types of owls that call Yosemite home, including the northern pygmy owl and great horned owl. The Great Horned Owl is the tallest owl species in North America, and Yosemite shelters a genetically distinct subspecies of Great Gray Owl. They prefer mid-elevation meadows and forests for nesting and hunting. Unlike most owls, Great Gray Owls can be active during the day, especially in the summer months when the sun barely sets in their northern range. The Northern Pygmy Owl is a tiny powerhouse, barely larger than a robin. Despite its size, it is still a fierce predator, feeding on insects and small mammals.

Best Place to Spot One: Crane Flat area, McGurk Meadow off the Glacier Point Road

Clark’s Nutcracker

Found in the higher elevations of Yosemite, Clark’s Nutcrackers, a grey, white, and black bird, are easily mistaken for a woodpecker because of their beaks. However, they use their beaks to rip open pine cones and remove the seeds. They then store thousands of seeds by burying them, and they remember where they bury them to feed on throughout the winter. The unused seeds play a pivotal role in the park’s ecosystem, growing into new pine trees. Their call is a chirp chirp or rattle rattle. While primarily found at higher elevations in summer, they may descend in search of food during harsh winters.

Credit: National Audubon Society

Best Place to Spot One: Great Valley and western foothills of the Sierra

Osprey

These fish-hawks scour the waters of Yosemite looking for prey and will plunge feet first into the water to grab fish. These brown and white birds had a sharp decline in population at the start of the twentieth century, had a rebound mid-century, and have recently seen a sharp decline although their nests do remain active. Their calls are more of a whistle.

Best Place to Spot One: Bass Lake

Reptiles and Amphibians

Northern Pacific Rattlesnake / Jonathan | Adobe Stock

Reptiles and amphibians are the smallest wildlife group at the park, with around thirty-three species. Reptiles and Amphibians you will find at Yosemite include:

Western Pond Turtle

The only type of turtle found at Yosemite, the Western pond turtle, is a California Species of Special concern, mainly because bullfrogs eat their hatchlings. These turtles eat a variety of insects, tadpoles, leeches, frog eggs, and larvae, as well as algae, lily pads, and tule and cattail roots. They can live up to fifty years.

Best Place to Spot One: Yosemite Valley, Merced River

Yosemite Toad

Endemic to the Sierra Nevada, the Yosemite Toad is a federally threatened species, but you may still be able to spot one. Males and females look extremely different- males have pale yellowish green or olive above, with few or no dark blotches, while females have many dark patches on a light background. If you do happen upon one, remember that it is illegal to handle federally listed species—plus, harmful chemicals from your skin could be transferred to the toads’ skin. Even everyday chemicals like sunscreen are deadly to amphibians.

Best Place to Spot One: High-elevation meadows

Northern Pacific Rattlesnake

These brownish-grey venomous vipers are two to four feet long and live under cover- such as under rocks and logs. Despite having their rattles, they infrequently use them as they prefer to stay still and surprise their prey (mainly squirrels). Since they are venomous, visitors must take precautions if they encounter one (although no one has ever died from one of their bites). Your best bet is to avoid rattlesnakes altogether- tips for avoiding them can be found here. If you encounter one, keep your distance, watch where you step or put your hands, stand still, and only move when the snake is in sight.

Best Place to Spot One: Prairies, grasslands, brush

Other Yosemite Wildlife Information

Yosemite Conservancy Naturalists host guided bird-watching and wildlife walks. Be sure to check the schedule online and register; walks cost $10.

Remember: Yosemite is home to these animals, and respecting that is key to staying safe during your visit. Do not alarm the wildlife; stay quiet and keep your distance, and you and the animals can live in harmony.