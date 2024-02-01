On April 8, 2024, North America will host a huge event, and no, it’s not the Olympics- that is in Paris in July and August. North America is hosting an astronomical event, literally– a total solar eclipse will pass through parts of Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, then up into the maritime provinces of Canada.

No matter where you decide to go to see the eclipse, you’ll need to know the basics of what an eclipse is and what to do during it. We’ve also gathered some of the best hotels to stay in along the path of totality.

What is a total solar eclipse?

Zachary VanHoy | Adobe Stock

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun. As the moon blocks the face of the sun, it casts a shadow on Earth, and it becomes dark- the only light that remains is a ring that surrounds the moon.

Where can you see the solar eclipse?

Although everyone in the continental US will be able to see the eclipse in some capacity, being in the path is the only way to experience it in its totality (total darkness). And, of course, you’ll need clear skies to appreciate it fully.

NASA maps out the time of the eclipse so you know when you’ll have to head outside to ensure you don’t miss it.

How long will it last?

The whole thing lasts anywhere between a few seconds up to four minutes. But it all depends on your location. The eclipse duration will decrease as you move towards the edge of the approximately 70-mile eclipse path. People who plan to catch this spectacle at the end of the route may only witness it for a few seconds.

Can you look directly at the sun?

No, you cannot. Not without protective glasses, at least. If you can’t find glasses in time for the big event, you can make your own eclipse-viewing device. Make sure your glasses meet the ISO standards of safety. The American Astronomical Society has made finding safe glasses easy with their list of ISO-approved glasses here.

Best Hotels For Viewing 2024 Total Eclipse

Several hotels along the total eclipse’s path are offering packages for viewing the eclipse, and others, while not offering packages or having special events, will start selling out the closer we get to April, so be sure to book soon!

Mexico

Oyster

Located on a quieter part of Gaviotas Beach, Luna Palace Hotel will give you comfortable accommodations right on the beach to view the total eclipse. Amenities include a swim-up bar, on-site restaurant and breakfast is included in your rate.

USA

Oyster

If Austin has been on your list of places to visit, why not make it a twofer and go for the eclipse? The Hotel San Jose is a centrally located intimate boutique hotel. Simple yet chic, there is a small swimming pool, a coffee shop next door, with quirky decor and quirky amenities like typewriters and Polaroid cameras available to use.

Trip Advisor

Home to the oldest standing bathhouse in Hot Springs National Park, Hotel Hale features mineral water tubs, stylish suites, and a gorgeous in-house restaurant.

Trip Advisor

Established in 1845 as a mineral springs resort, the French Lick Resort has a planned event for the total eclipse, so you can book a few spa treatments, go for a swim, or go on a bike ride, then enjoy the eclipse all within resort grounds.

Expedia

It should come to no surprise that the Ritz is celebrating the eclipse like only the Ritz can. They are offering a Cleveland Solar Eclipse package, which includes Overnight Club Level accommodations for two, a specialty Celestial Cocktail, Keepsake Solar glasses and tracking map, and a bespoke amenity.

Oyster

High Peaks Resort is throwing a Lake House Block Party to usher in the eclipse. Enjoy entertainment, food, drinks, games and more while waiting for the big event. Enjoy all the Adirondacks has to offer with the resort’s access to rails, complimentary yoga, and seasonal beverages.

Expedia

The Lake House on Canandaigua has a solar eclipse viewing package that includes accommodations, an eclipse blanket, viewing glasses, and a viewing party with hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and entertainment. The resort has a spa, restaurants, fitness center, and daily activities.

Oyster

Popular for skiers, Topnotch is offering a Totality Topnotch Getaway package, which includes accommodations, solar glasses, tote bag, and entrance to a private 5-course dinner and wine pairing event following the eclipse.

The Rangeley Inn

Escape to Maine before the tourists arrive – the Rangeley Inn and Tavern is offering an Eclipse Package, which includes accommodations, a post-eclipse party, breakfast, and live-streaming inside the hotel for guests who prefer not to be outside.

Canada

Oyster

This Hilton has spectacular views on a normal day, let alone on an eclipse day. Spend the morning exploring the wonder that is Niagara Falls, and the afternoon in awe of the eclipse overlooking the falls.

Mi Clos

Immerse yourself with nature for the eclipse with a stay at Mi Clos. Go glamping with a stay in one of the pods, which includes a kitchen, king sized bed, private outdoor spa, and heated floors.

Oyster

PEI’s tourism season doesn’t start until June, but the island is sure to be hopping this April since it’s right in the path of totality. The Mill River Resort has everything you need to keep you entertained, even if the gorgeous because of the island will still be too cold for any lazing in the sun.