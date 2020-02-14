10 of the Best Spring Getaways on the East Coast

When most people think about spring getaways, spring break comes to mind. And while that's certainly part of the spring travel season, it's not the only amazing vacation that you can take. The truth is that outside of Mexico, the Caribbean, and some parts of the southern U.S, spring is shoulder season. And even in those prime destinations, after Easter, rates on hotels and flights are likely to drop. That means destinations up and down the East Coast are less crowded than they are during the summer (or winter, depending on where you're going), and you're able to get some true rest and relaxation. Whether you want to get in some spring skiing, explore America's amazing historic cities, or post up on the beach, we've found the perfect spring getaways on the East Coast for you. Check out our favorite spring break getaways and start planning today. For those of you who prefer things a little wilder, check out our list of the nine best spring break party destinations.

It might sound like a no-brainer, but Miami is queen when it comes to East Coast spring getaways. A spring break hub, the city has way more to see and do than just chugging tropical drinks on Ocean Drive (though, a night of that is always fun, too). These days, Miami’s grown-up side makes it an equally awesome spring getaway for families, couples, and singles who aren’t just fresh out of college. We love the slightly more refined hotel-and-pool scene along Collins Avenue north of Lincoln Road in South Beach. But you should also make time to head inland. Wynwood — a prime street-art destination where you can book tours — is Miami’s Brooklyn and is flush with cafes and galleries. Looking for a little bit of culture? Little Havana is the beating heart of Miami’s Cuban community and is definitely worth a visit.

Looking for a taste of the finer side of Miami? The Setai is definitely for you. This stunning beach resort features an amazing spa, fitness center, and free yoga on the beach, making this the kind of place where indulging doesn’t just mean amazing food and cocktails.

With mild to warm weather, Spanish moss hanging everywhere, and tons of history, Savannah makes an awesome spring getaway. Timing your visit before summer hits means you’ll get to enjoy the city before it withers under Georgia’s heat and humidity. You won’t be alone, though — spring marks one of Savannah’s peak seasons. Why is that? The flowers blooming across the city give it an even more magical atmosphere, and there’s a lot to do. Savannah’s cultural calendar comes to life in the spring, with events that include the Savannah Music Festival plus numerous music and dance performances. Feel like partying? Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is legendary as well.

This hotel’s not right in the middle of the city’s tourist scene but that’s the point. The location helps make the Mansion on Forsyth Park arguably one of the coolest hotels in town. Expect an amazing art collection, a great cooking school, and a well-liked restaurant all on-site.

A bit farther up the East Coast than Savannah, Charleston is equally as packed with tradition and history, all wrapped in an impossibly pretty package that’s been charming visitors for a long time. And like much of the southern U.S., mid-to-late spring can be beach season here. While the water will be chilly, daytime temperatures often merit showing a little skin and soaking up the sun. That weather also makes strolling the charming Charleston Historic District all the more pleasant. You’ll find the Magnolia Plantation and Gardens blooming, as well as many of the city’s historic private gardens. The late spring also brings the Piccolo Spoleto art festival, which takes place over the course of a few weeks starting in late May.

If you’re hoping to sleep in the heart of the Charleston Historic District, it’s hard to top the Market Pavilion Hotel’s location — as the name suggests — near City Market. The hotel itself is rich with history and has preserved its Old World style through and through.

Springtime in Asheville and the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains is all about the outdoors. While the countryside here is most celebrated during the fall, you shouldn’t skip the spring months. Wildflowers are in abundance at this time of year, and the milder weather only adds to the magic. There are too many hikes to count in this region (check out Hickory Nut Gorge for starters), and the bright flowers of the wild rhododendron are everywhere during the later months of the season. Elsewhere, the gardens of the Biltmore Estate will be in early bloom, as will the North Carolina Arboretum. Asheville itself is the perfect place to spend your day before and after you explore the great outdoors. Expect memorably excllent microbreweries, cafes, and restaurants.

Only a five-minute drive from downtown Asheville and right in the Biltmore Village, this charming hotel has its own atmosphere that’s worth a stay. Expect perks like live music, a spa, and an art gallery, as well as a prime location near the Biltmore Estate and plenty of trailheads.

This laid-back mountain region is wonderful to explore in the spring — you’ll just need to be prepared for an array of weather. If you head to the Berkshires in March, slopes like Ski Butternut and the Catamount Mountain Resort will be open, as snow can be in abundance due to chilly temperatures. But if you visit later in the season, consider hiking parts of the Appalachian trail, fly fishing, or bird watching. If the outdoors isn’t quite your thing, the region has wonderful spas, yoga studios, and an amazing art museum — Mass MoCA, which is in North Adams. Towns like Stockbridge and Lenox both have enough to keep visitors busy, from antiquing to cafe-hopping.

Where to Stay: The Red Lion Inn

This inn is a classic Berkshires hot spot, and it has everything you’d need to find peace and adventure. With incredible food, a pool, and fun bars on-site, you don’t even need to hit the trails to have fun.

Newport, Rhode Island, is a quaint town with plenty of nautical fun. But what makes it so special are the small businesses and artistic culture that’s celebrated year-round. The seaside municipality is also well known for its historical preservation. In the spring, visitors can stroll through town and marvel at the opulent mansions that have made Newport famous, or explore Fort Adams State Park and its 19th-century fort. It might not be beach weather yet, but visitors can still enjoy the stunning Cliff Walk along the coast.

Just like its name suggests, this quaint Rhode Island inn used to be a jailhouse. But you’d never be able to tell. It’s within walking distance from the heart of the town and there’s a free breakfast in the morning.

Around the world, spring heralds cherry blossom season. And while Japan is the most famous destination for taking in this stunning scene, the U.S. capital puts on a pretty amazing show when it comes to cherry blossoms. The tradition dates back to the early 20th century, when Tokyo gifted Washington D.C. with its first cherry trees. The official festivities generally take place in early April, and include the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Blooms can start in late March, though, so check ahead if you’re bent on visiting during peak bloom.

The Mandarin Oriental chain is easily one of our favorite luxury hotel brands, and what better way to spend your cherry blossom weekend in D.C. than living it up in style. You’ll find everything from an excellent spa and fine dining to a stellar indoor pool. It’s only a 15-minute walk from the National Mall and sits along the beautiful Tidal Basin.

Off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, Hilton Head Island might be small, but it has many attractions. Year after year it’s been voted one of the best places in the country for families to vacation together, as it has a lot to offer for people of all ages. Expect gorgeous beaches, sprawling golf courses, and lots of adorable ice cream parlors in town. Note that average high temperature in March is the upper 60s, but by May it’s the low 80s, which is certainly beach weather.

Bright and contemporary, this beachfront resort is a solid pick if you’re visiting in the later spring months, when temperatures are high and the ocean is calling. You can expect balconies and kitchenettes in all rooms.

The Catskills region in upstate New York is quickly becoming a rival to the Hudson Valley when it comes to cute towns and charming atmosphere. Enjoy gorgeous hiking trails if it’s warm (May average highs are in the 60s) and epic ski trails if the cold is still hanging around (March average highs are in the 40s). Towns like Woodstock and New Paltz make for great daytime walkabouts — and have their own cool cafe-and-bar scene. Of course, antiquing is high on the list if you’re exploring the Catskills, and the region has it’s own must-visit local institutions, including the famous Phoenicia Diner. Even without foliage, Catskills hikes are stunning and come with amazing views. Check out Gertrude’s Nose in the Minnewaska State Preserve or the Fire Tower Hike in Woodstock (Overlook Mountain) if you’re after amazing scenery.

The Roxbury hotel is an attraction all on its own. The decor is unlike anything else in the area. Each room embodies a different theme, ranging from The Noir Boudoir to the Angel Hair Room (dedicated to Farrah Fawcett) to The Archaeologist’s Digs. It also has a luxurious spa.

Manchester is a popular getaway in southern Vermont, tucked up high in the Green Mountains. Spring temperatures come late here, so this is a great destination for travelers looking to hit the slopes or explore the charming towns of Vermont when there’s still a chill in the air (apple cider, anyone?). The town of Manchester itself has great cafes, bars, and outlet shopping, while the mountains offer endless outdoor possibilities. March into April is still a fine time to ski, and both Bromley Mountain and Stratton — one of the largest ski resorts in the northeast — are 15 and 45 minutes away by car, respectively.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is a gigantic historic property with beautiful rooms and features including an indoor pool and spa. It’s perfect for families or individuals looking to pamper themselves or have a rustic spring break adventure.

