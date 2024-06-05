While every one of the below properties offers a wide array of amenities to choose from plus plenty of perks, including on-site nightlife, private beaches, and spa offerings, to name a few — a handful of them are also members of the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) which indicates their support to the LGBTQ+ community.

You’ll also notice that some are adults-only, while others are more family-friendly. Regardless of which property you choose, you can expect a warm, inclusive environment, plus welcoming staff members.

Read on for a few of our favorite LGBTQ-friendly hotels from around the world.

Additional reporting by Megan Johnson

Nestled along the pristine beaches of La Romana — which is more secluded than the tourist-heavy destination of Punta Cana — this adults-only all-inclusive escape offers something for foodies, wellness seekers, and beach bums alike. On-site, guests can enjoy 11 restaurants, eight bars and restaurants, and a sprawling 21,000-square-foot-spa. Other offerings include a casino, disco, and four pools. Each of the rooms feature private balconies or terraces. During the day (that is, when you’re not relaxing by the pool, beach, or spa), go windsurfing, take merengue lessons, or embark on a snorkeling excursion and spot tropical fish. Reviewers rave about the hospitable service and warm, welcoming staff. Hilton is also a member of the IGLTA.

Planet Hollywood Adult Scene, another proud member of the IGLTA, is set in scenic Costa Mujeres. The all-suite, adults-only hotel offers spacious accommodations equipped with private balconies. In-room amenities include plush bathrobes, ultra-comfy beds, and a curated soundtrack of tunes to ensure a good night’s sleep. Once you’ve awakened, soak up the sun on the private beach, take a dip in one of the private pools, and savor top-notch cuisine from one of 13 drinking and dining options, which include everything from a Brazilian eatery to an Indian restaurant and hookah lounge. Be sure also to hit up the resort’s PH Spa, where hydrotherapy pools, body treatments, and massages await.

Located on the island of St. Maarten, the Sonesta Ocean Point Resort is renowned for its stunning surroundings, warm weather, and equally warm environment. The adults-only, all-suite property offers breathtaking Majo Bay views, three sparkling swimming pools, a secluded cliffside beach, four bars, three restaurants, and private cabanas for lounging. Guests also have full access to the resort’s (more family-oriented) sister property, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, which is a must-visit for wellness-lovers (don’t miss the lavender and vanilla massage!) and those who want to practice their poker face or try their hand at roulette at the casino. Many reviewers have raved about the friendly and attentive staff members, and both properties are registered with the IGLTA.

The Happy Island is best known for its welcoming atmosphere, and this LGBTQ+-friendly resort—which attracts groups and couples alike of all ages—is no different. Each of the rooms offers panoramic ocean views and private balconies or patios. In terms of activities, the options are seemingly limitless: Adrenaline junkies can go biking, kayaking, sailing, or snorkeling, while relaxation seekers can unwind under a beachfront palapa with a tropical-inspired cocktail in hand. Spa and golf packages are also available, while private sailings can also be arranged. Other amenities include ten restaurants, a sprawling casino, and eight bars. “We loved that everyone we met was warm and welcoming. You set foot on the resort and feel like you’re with family,” wrote one former guest.

This private island Maldives escape is certainly worth adding to your bucket list. While it’s not adults-only, guests under 15 aren’t allowed. The property itself is breathtakingly beautiful, comprising just 15 overwater villas. Each is equipped with spacious patios and built-in ladders so you can step straight into the ocean. The resort only holds up to 34 guests at a time, so it’s perfect for those in search of seclusion and solitude. At The Retreat, you’ll find the restaurant, bar, spa, and a curated wine and cheese cellar. The all-inclusive resort is anything but typical, with butler service, endless excursions, and watersports included in your stay.

The Royalton CHIC Suites is another member of the IGLTA. (FYI, it’s part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection.) Its central location in the heart of Cancun—mere steps from the destination’s best nightclubs, shops, and dining venues—makes it nearly impossible to be bored. On-site, guests can enjoy white-sand beaches and picturesque, calm waves: both of which set the scene for a relaxing yet fun-filled escape. There are also three swimming pools and seven restaurants. Perhaps the best amenity of all, however, is the rooftop cabana lounge. Known as Level 18, this space transforms into an extravagant nightclub each evening (think themed parties, circus performers, DJs, and more).

This Punta Cana all-inclusive is adults-only and boasts 323 suites (all of which are outfitted with private balconies, jetted tubs, and showers). For even more space, splurge on one of the luxury villas. After sunbathing and swimming on the private beach, head to one of the five bars and restaurants to refuel. At the tranquil spa, guests can choose from a range of hydrotherapy treatments, body wraps, and massages. On-site activities abound: Hang out by one of the six swimming pools, take a dance lesson or two, play a round of tennis, listen to live music, attend a themed party, sing your heart out at karaoke, or visit the on-site nightclub. “The service and attention to our needs was simply amazing,” reports one guest.

At this couples-only all-inclusive resort in St. Lucia, guests can enjoy private butler service plus private cabanas, plunge pools, seven bars and restaurants, and luxurious accommodations along with in-room spa treatments for added R&R. The 85-acre property also offers daily activity programming (think hiking, pilates, bonfires, turtle watching, and chocolate tasting), along with non-motorized water sports like stand-up paddle boarding and snorkeling. Guests can also take advantage of the resort’s sister property, Coconut Bay Beach Resort, which offers its own array of amenities, such as CocoLand Waterpark. “This place was absolutely amazing. […] Every staff member was friendly and attentive. I’ve never smiled and had such a fun and relaxing time in my entire life,” writes one reviewer.

Grand Velas is one of Cabo’s most luxurious all-inclusive properties. Its contemporary design and eye-catching architecture are especially noteworthy, as are the seven gourmet eateries. Additionally, most of the accommodations here—all of which span over 1,100 square feet—have private plunge pools. The full-service, 35,000-square-foot spa is best known for its hydrotherapy offerings. There are also several swimming pools that overlook the beach, which is sandwiched between tall, picturesque cliffs. Plus, those traveling with little ones in tow will appreciate the kids’ club and activity programming.

Galley Bay Resort & Spa is an adults-only all-inclusive in Antigua that overlooks the turquoise waters of the Caribbean sea. Surrounded by lush tropical gardens and a ‘gram-worthy lagoon, the 56-acre property is a nature lover’s paradise. Enjoy a tropical cocktail by the beach in between dips in the pool. Alternatively, go sailing, kayaking, or practice some yoga. Once you work up an appetite, head to one of the three restaurants to refuel before retreating to your room. The all-suite accommodations offer tons of natural light, beautiful woodwork, and plush linens. Don’t forget to check out the on-site spa, either. Guests have nothing but great things to say about the friendly staff, who work tirelessly to tailor to your every need.

This chic all-inclusive resort—which will reopen in October 2021—is located on a vibrant, quarter-mile-long stretch of sand. The family-friendly property is made up of upscale rooms and suites (the latter of which have private pools, and some have saunas as well). The property is also known for its spa, which utilizes local ingredients like chocolate, herbs, seaweed, and spices in its treatments. While tennis, cycling, golf, and afternoon tea service are included, excursions like sailing and scuba diving are available at an extra cost. Childrens’ programming is also available, as are two on-site restaurants. ”Across the board the staff are on top of all the little things that make their service truly outstanding”, says one reviewer.

Located near Kani Beach on Lhohifushi Island, Adaaran Select Hudhuran Fushi offers a true island getaway experience. This resort is known as the “Best Surf Resort” in the 2023 Travel Trade Maldives Awards, boasting one of the world’s best left-hand surf breaks, perfect for experienced surfers or those wanting to learn. Besides surfing, the resort offers diving, snorkeling, canoeing, windsurfing, and other water sports to explore the vibrant marine life and crystal-clear Maldivian waters. If water activities aren’t your thing, you can unwind by the pool, get pampered at the spa, or simply relax on the beach. The resort offers several accommodation options, from Beach Villas, Sunset Beach Villas, and Ocean Villas to suit your preference. Beach Villas provide easy access to the beach, while Sunset Beach Villas boast stunning ocean views. For an ultimate luxury experience, opt for the Ocean Villas perched over the water. Many accommodation options offer private balconies or terraces.