Cancún is one of the most popular vacation destinations in Mexico, but not having the essentials can make your trip less than enjoyable. Before you can soak up the sun on those white sand beaches or go swimming in sapphire-colored cenotes, you need to make sure you’re prepared.

Whether you plan to lounge by the pool or spend the day zip-lining through the jungle, our essential Cancún packing list has you covered.

Cancún Essentials: Clothing

If you already have excursions and activities planned, make sure your clothing choices are appropriate. Additionally, if you are staying at a resort, check to see if there is a specific dress code for some of the dining areas.

Swimsuit

This one may seem obvious, but don’t forget your swimsuit. It’s a good idea to bring at least two (even better if you bring three!) so you can switch out your swimwear between days of sunbathing, snorkeling, or swimming through crystal caves.

This La Blanca one-piece bathing suit has a classic silhouette and comes in a variety of colors, while these Tommy Bahama swim trunks are quick-drying and stylish, making them a good addition to your luggage as well.

Sun Hat

For extra protection, bring a wide-brimmed hat that will protect all parts of your head and face from the ever-present Cancún sun. Feel free to bring a smaller hat like a baseball cap for excursions out in the jungle, but don’t forget sunscreen on your ears!

Take your pick of black, brown or pink in this Packable Knit Wide Brim Hat that will easily store in your luggage or carry-on without losing its shape.

Sunglasses

White sand beaches mean lots of reflecting sun, so bring a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes from those UV rays. It’s worth investing in a pair of polarized lenses as they tend to last a long time. Consider bringing a backup pair in case the ocean decides to claim any you brought.

We recommend the After Hours polarized tortoise lenses from Quay.

Swimsuit Cover-Ups

Flowy cover-ups are the way to go when you are moving back and forth from the beach or pool to your accommodations. Save room by packing a dress that can double as a swimsuit cover-up.

Dresses, Skirts, and Shorts

Don’t underestimate the heat in Cancún and make sure you have clothing that will let you breathe. Think flowy dresses, skirts, and shorts that can be worn on the beach and around town. This will save you space while still looking fashionable. Get a pop of color with these frayed high waist women’s cargo shorts, or this similar option for men from Tommy Bahama.

Lightweight Tops

Similarly, you’ll want lightweight and breathable tops for those tours of Chichen Itza and afternoons spent sipping horchata on a restaurant patio. Throw in a couple T-shirts and other athletic wear if you plan on doing active excursions such as ATV riding or hiking. This Ladies Beach Blouse or this Banana Republic Summer Weight Shirt are stylish and lightweight options for going out on the town or heading to the beach.

Cancún Essentials: Shoes

As with clothing, your choice of footwear will depend on your planned activities, so look over your itinerary to choose the best shoes for you. You will likely need at least two to three pairs.

Comfortable Sandals

The keyword here is comfortable—no one wants blisters ruining their vacation. Cancún requires a lot of walking back and forth from the beach and around your resort, so bring a sturdy pair that you don’t mind getting wet. The Teva Original Universal and the Reef Cushion Dawn are both solid options.

Choose flip-flops for pool time and a more formal pair for going out in the evenings.

Walking Shoes

Flip-flops won’t be ideal for hiking ruins or horseback riding, so bring a comfortable, durable pair of shoes for days when you plan on being a little more active.

The women’s Cloud 5 Running Shoes will give you comfort all day, while the North Face Larimer Lace II Shoes provide a stylish and comfortable option for men.

Cancún Essentials: Toiletries

In addition to your usual toiletries, such as shampoo, face cleanser, and toothpaste, there are some specific items you will want in your luggage for your Cancún vacation.

Sunscreen

The number one item on this list is sunscreen. Select a high SPF and ensure it is waterproof and sweatproof for all those days around the pool or beach. Consider this option, which is reef safe, carry-on compliant, and SPF 50.

Insect Repellent

Jungle excursions and cooler evenings bring out these miniature vampires, so insect repellent is vital. For a repellent that works well and smells good, try Murphy’s Naturals Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent Spray.

Lip Balm

Protect your lips from the sun by choosing a balm with SPF. Aquaphor Lip Repair Lip Balm will prevent burns and soothe any that occur should you forget to put it on during your day.

Hand Sanitizer

Public restrooms can be difficult to find when traveling, and if you are fortunate enough to find one outside your hotel, chances are it might not be fully stocked with hand soap. Bring along a travel-size bottle of hand sanitizer to use not just at your destination, but at the airport as well.

Cancún Essentials: Electronics

Make sure you have all the required accessories to power your electronics throughout the entirety of your trip.

Chargers

Is there anything worse than landing at your destination and realizing you forgot your phone charger? Remember to double-check you have chargers for all your devices (phones, cameras, Kindles, etc.) before taking off to the airport. Fortunately, you won’t need a power converter if you are coming from the United States since the voltage is the same in both countries.

Portable Charger

A top annoyance during any trip is finding yourself on battery-saving mode halfway through your day with no outlet in sight. Bring a portable charger so you have plenty of juice in your device to capture everything you see during your day.

Choose a slim and light power bank like the Anker Portable Charger to give you a back-up power source to bring with you outside your hotel.

Cancún Essentials: Miscellaneous

Be prepared for anything in Cancún with these miscellaneous items that could save you some trouble during your trip.

Filtered Water Bottle

Cancún visitors are strongly advised to not drink tap water, so rather than going through an absurd number of plastic water bottles to keep you hydrated, keep a filtered water bottle on hand to bring with you during your day — a LifeStraw or Grayl UtraPress should do the trick.

Waterproof Bag

Protect your valuables from the elements with a waterproof bag or case. This one from Amazon lets you wear your phone while in the water, eliminating the worry of leaving valuables on the beach unattended.

Book or Kindle

Everyone’s beach day preferences vary, but if you’re looking to relax on this Cancún trip, bring a book or Kindle to peacefully pass the time.

Medical Kit

Your hotel will likely have a first aid station, but give yourself some peace of mind by bringing a small medical kit with bandages, eyedrops, seasickness tablets, and other necessities should you find yourself in a bind away from your accommodations.

Wet Bag

Always good to have on hand for any aquatic activities, a wet bag will allow you to pack your swimsuit before it’s fully dry without getting the other clothing in your luggage damp.

Beach Bag

Make your daily trips to the beach seamless by having everything ready to go in your beach tote.Bring a mesh bag for easy storage or use this Bang&Carson tote which can double as your carry-on.

Passport

Perhaps this should be at the top of our list since you won’t get far without it. Plan ahead and be sure to check the expiration dates for everyone in your group so you aren’t met with disappointment at the airport.Never misplace your passport with a convenient passport holder.