Enter for a Chance to Win an All-Inclusive Sandals St. Lucia Stay

Does lounging on the beach with a frozen drink sound really good to you right now? Enter for a chance to win a three-night stay for two at the all-inclusive Sandals Regency La Toc Resort in St. Lucia, and you could be sunbathing with a cocktail for free in no time.

This incredible prize package is valued at $3,000 and includes:

3-night stay for two at the all-inclusive Sandals Regency La Toc Resort in St. Lucia

Fine dining and premium beverages at nine restaurants

Water sports and activities, including snorkeling, scuba diving, paddle boarding, nightly entertainment, and more

Green fees and roundtrip shuttles to Cap Estate Golf and Country Club

Roundtrip airport transfers

Unlimited Wi-Fi

Resort taxes, fees, and gratuities

How to Enter

Entering is simple and takes less than 30 seconds! Just click below to enter for a chance to win.