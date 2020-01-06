With its picture-perfect beaches, lush tropical rainforests, and easygoing charm, St. Lucia has long been a favorite for vacationers in the Caribbean. However, its popularity and unspoiled natural beauty mean that it’s not always easy to find super-affordable accommodations. So, if you are going to splash out, you might as well make the most of your hard-earned cash. Check out these 12 hotels in St. Lucia that offer the most bang for your buck.

This colorful budget-friendly hotel offers great value, with a level of service you might expect at a higher level property. Decor has a French Caribbean style, while guest rooms are bright with a tropical vibe. There’s a sizable swimming pool, with a swim-up option for some rooms, as well as a spacious open-air pavilion sheltering a bar, lounge, and restaurant. Although it’s not on the beach, it’s close to the lively bars and restaurants of Rodney Bay Village. Alternatively, guests can enjoy live music in the evening. For extra value, go for the all-inclusive option.

Founded by a former schoolteacher-turned-hotelier, this 72-room oceanfront property comes with plenty of Caribbean character. It’s also teeming with activities and events, most of which you won’t have to pay extra for. Budget-conscious families will appreciate the suites with separate bedrooms, full kitchens, and living areas. A huge pool includes a large hot tub, plus there’s a Caribbean-inspired spa with beachside treatments. In the evenings, happy hour gets things going, while on-site entertainment comes in the form of steel drum music and fire-eating dancers.

As the name suggests, this luxury hotel is a must for chocolate lovers. In fact, it’s located on a 140-acre, 18th-century cocoa estate just outside Soufriere. Chocolate can be found throughout the hotel — in the cuisine, cocktails, spa treatments, and of course, chocolate-making classes. Accommodations are beautiful lodges, all featuring open-air rainfall showers and views of Petit Piton. Even the 50-foot-long infinity pool is lined with black quartz to look like it’s filled with chocolate. And although the property is not by the sea, there’s a free shuttle to nearby Sugar Beach.

If you’re looking for a secluded, rustic-luxe resort with a reasonable price tag, then Ti Kaye is a solid choice. Aimed largely at honeymooners and couples in general, the vibe here is laid-back and romantic. Guests can expect breezy private cottages with rope hammocks for two, plunge pools, and sunset vistas. While it may not have as many features as other upscale resorts, the spa and restaurant showcase the best of the island. Plus, the property is home to St. Lucia’s largest wine cellar.

This boutique-style beachfront property provides all the trimmings of an excellent resort at an affordable rate. Together with its glorious views over Reduit Beach, guests are spoiled with an impressive range of facilities that include a huge pool with a swim-up bar, three restaurants, two bars, and an intimate spa. On top of that, it’s an all-suite hotel, so spacious rooms come as standard, and most enjoy those stunning Caribbean vistas.

While far from the cheapest option on the island, this seafront hotel pulls out the stops when it comes to facilities — for both families and couples. There are six on-site pools (two just for kids) as well as five varied restaurants and a trio of bars. Built in the style of a Mediterranean village, the property is located on a terraced green hillside facing Labrelotte Bay, a sheltered beach that sits about five miles north of Castries, St. Lucia’s vibrant capital. Accommodations vary wildly in terms of size and style, but you can guarantee gorgeous views from all.

Getting here might be a challenge (it takes a car, ferry, and tram to reach), but this secluded boutique resort is worth the extra effort. With just 12 villas, there’s a quiet intimacy here — perfect for kicking back a soaking up the beautiful views of the adjacent bay. Two-floor villas come with full kitchens and lounges, in addition to two balconies from which to enjoy the balmy island breeze. The bean-shaped pool is on the small side, but just down the hillside is a quiet beach with loungers and water sports equipment. It’s a place where tranquillity and seclusion are guaranteed.

Located on a hillside overlooking Bonaire Bay, this upscale resort feels like a slice of paradise. The vibe is hushed and romantic, with plenty of secluded spots to make your own. A lovely infinity-edge pool forms the centerpiece, providing gorgeous sea views, which can also be enjoyed from the swim-up bar. Its excellent restaurant offers great vistas, too, with an all-inclusive option cranking up the bang-to-buck ratio. In the rooms, whirlpool tubs come standard. For a real treat, cottages add plunge pools with ocean views.

For an all-inclusive experience that’s free of stereotypes, this cool and contemporary hotel certainly breaks the mold all while offering a great value. The Royalton Saint Lucia combines fabulous looks with an impressive list of facilities, including several beautiful pools and one of the largest spas on the island. There are kids’ and teens’ clubs to keep the little ones happy, plus multiple eateries to satisfy all tastes. To top it off, there’s direct access to a gorgeous white-sand beach complete with cushy loungers and umbrellas.

Set on 85 lush acres, this all-inclusive property offers two resorts in one. It divides its 250 rooms in two sections: one for adults and one for families. For the little ones, there’s an extensive water park and top-notch kids’ club, while grown-ups have access to excellent spa facilities and private beach cabanas. Five outdoor pools ensure everyone has room to splash about, plus it overlooks a beautiful, mile-long beach with water sports, like kitesfuring.

Set between two beaches on the island’s northern coast, this outstanding hotel is as intimate as it is upscale. In addition to a pair of swimming pools (one with stunning sea views), the property is home to two top-notch restaurants that offer a choice of beachfront or clifftop dining. Most of the rooms also offer lovely ocean vistas, with villas adding full kitchens, lounges, and dining areas (upgrades include pools or rooftop terraces). While it doesn’t come cheap, a stay here includes lots of freebies, including welcome drinks and guided hikes.

Few properties can compete with Ladera Resort’s location, set on a forested cliff above the sea and between the Pitons. Gorgeous views take center stage in the restaurant and pool areas, and treehouse-style rooms feature open-concept layouts that also make the most of the stunning setting. All rooms also have cold or heated private plunge pools. Free shuttle service to a nearby beach and a cute spa with outdoor mineral pools round out the package. Overall, this adults-only hotel is unsurprisingly popular with honeymooners and couples.

