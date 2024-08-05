How to Be the Worst All-Inclusive Resort Guest Ever

All-inclusive resorts offer a parade of temptations, with unlimited food and free-flowing drinks at every turn. Unfortunately, some guests forget to pack their manners, leaving their inhibitions and etiquette behind when they arrive at these tropical getaways.

Once inside the gates of all-inclusive “heaven,” certain travelers transform. Fueled by a misplaced sense of entitlement and an overindulgence in alcohol, their bad behavior can quickly sour the experience for fellow vacationers.

To ensure you’re not “that guest” on your next escapade, we’ve compiled a list of ways to be the absolute worst all-inclusive resort visitor. By avoiding these faux pas, you’ll spare yourself embarrassment—and save the hotel staff and other guests from headaches and cringe-worthy moments.

1. Overindulge

A common misconception among some all-inclusive resort guests is that maximum consumption equals maximum value. This misguided notion leads them to overindulge far beyond the point of enjoyment, desperately trying to extract every cent from their package.

These guests often exhibit two extremes of excess:

1. At the buffet, they pile multiple plates high with food, only to sample a bite from each. This not only creates substantial waste but also demonstrates a lack of consideration for others and the environment.

2. At the bar, they drink to excess, becoming increasingly loud and disruptive as their inhibitions fade.

The worst offenders seem incapable of moderation, failing to recognize that true value lies in quality experiences rather than sheer quantity of consumption.

2. Complain About Everything

On a perfect, blue sky day in paradise, there’s always one guest who complains that the sun is just shining too darn brightly. This perpetually unsatisfied customer will find something wrong everywhere they go, and they take their unhappiness out on the hapless resort staff who are just trying their best.

These guests have a knack for finding fault in even the most idyllic settings. The ocean is too salty, the sand is too hot, the drinks are too strong (or not strong enough), and the activities are either too boring or too strenuous. Their litany of complaints can range from the absurd to the petty, turning what should be a relaxing getaway into a stress-filled ordeal for everyone around them. Whether demanding the impossible or refusing to accept the realities of island life, these guests seem determined to prove that no paradise is perfect enough for their exacting standards.

3. Leave Your Litter on the Beach

MaciejBledowski | Adobe Stock

Sure, all-inclusive resorts are designed to take care of your every need, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t show a little bit of respect and clean up after yourself. The worst all-inclusive guests seem to view littering as an included service. These are the people who leave their trash strewn across the beach, operating under the misguided assumption that “someone else will clean it up.”

This mentality is not only disrespectful to the hardworking staff but also harmful to the environment and other guests’ experiences. It’s a stark reminder that while the resort may take care of many things, personal responsibility and basic decency should never be left behind when packing for paradise.

4. Hog All the Beach Chairs

Ever wander down to the beach just after sunrise only to find that all the chairs are claimed with towels and bags strewn over them—yet not a person is in sight? The notorious chair hog has struck again.

These inconsiderate guests are early risers, but not for the right reasons. They wake at dawn, rush to the beach to claim multiple chairs with their belongings, and then retreat to their rooms for several more hours of sleep. This selfish behavior deprives other guests of comfortable seating during peak hours, all while the ‘reserved’ chairs sit empty.

Remember, being a considerate guest means using only what you need, when you need it. Don’t be a chair hog—it’s one of the quickest ways to become the resort’s least popular visitor.

5. Show Too Much PDA

We’re happy that you’re having the most romantic trip ever, but the other resort guests would prefer you save the passionate public displays of affection for when you’re in the privacy of your own room.

While it’s natural to feel swept up in the romance of a tropical getaway, it’s important to remember that you’re sharing the space with other vacationers. Excessive intimate behavior in public areas can make others uncomfortable. By all means, enjoy your partner’s company by holding hands or giving quick kisses, but keep things PG in shared spaces like the pool, beach, or restaurants. A little discretion goes a long way in maintaining a pleasant atmosphere for everyone.