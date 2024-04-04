Hyatt has launched its adults-only brand, Hyatt Vivid, with the opening of its first location in Cancún, and more locations set to open in 2025. Hyatt claims their all-inclusive, adults-only resorts are “fresh, relaxed and offer experiences that complement every traveler’s style” and “bring together the best of what’s local and global, crafting an environment that feels modern and culturally inspired.”

Hyatt Vivid is truly all-inclusive, offering the following services included in your reservation:

Limitless access to a variety of dining options without reservations required

Unlimited international & domestic premium brand spirits

Unlimited natural fruit juices and soft drinks

24-hour dining options

In-room minibar is fully stocked with bottled water, fruit juices, soda, and beer

Daily housekeeping service

Wi-Fi

Endless daytime activities and nightly entertainment

Sip, Savor & See dining experience

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island

The first Hyatt Vivid resort to open is Hyatt Vivid Grand Island. Melanie Benozich, Hyatt’s Associate Vice President of Marketing and Global Branding, said, “The debut of Hyatt Vivid Grand Island represents an exciting new chapter in the Inclusive Collection’s story.” The opening aligns with Hyatt’s expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean and offers adult guests a unique, relaxing experience.

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island Accommodations

Hyatt Vivid

The 400-room Hyatt Vivid Grand Island is located within ten minutes of the Hotel Zone, and boasts modern accommodations with suites ranging from 570 to over 3,000 square feet. All rooms feature balconies with a bay, golf course, or ocean view. Enjoy amenities such as room service, Pharmacopia Natural Bodycare amenities in the bathroom, plush bath robes, a fully stocked fridge, and more.

Dining at Hyatt Vivid Grand Island

Eleven restaurants and six bars are onsite, all with resort-casual dress codes. Poolside service, pop-up eateries, a-la-carte options, and a variety of atmospheres allow guests to have whatever dining experience they desire. All restaurants feature healthy cuisine and offer options for guests with dietary restrictions.

Activities and Entertainment at Hyatt Vivid Grand Island

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island offers countless activities and entertainment options during your stay. Activities include instructor-led painting, wheel-throwing pottery, Spanish classes, and more. Relax with meditation or SUP yoga, or get your heart rate up at the rooftop fitness center, which features group fitness classes like jump fitness and spinning.

There are three pools, including a main multi-tiered pool deck featuring a swim-up bar, food truck, and snack bar. The resort also features a rooftop pool at 295 square feet, making it the longest in Cancún. Beach lovers will love the Ennea Beach Club, a private beach club with two pools, a snack bar and a restaurant, Bali beds and loungers, as well as direct access to Playa Delfines. The beach club is accessible to guests of Hyatt Vivid Grand Island and Dreams Grand Island.

Vantage Club Upgrade

While the rates are all-inclusive, guests who want even more amenities with their stay can choose the Vantage Club upgrade, which includes perks like soaking clubs, premium room locations, an in-room espresso machine, pillow menu, access to the private Vantage Club lounge, exclusive access to Mediterraneo restaurant as a breakfast option, and more.