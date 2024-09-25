10 Rookie Mistakes to Avoid on Your New Orleans Vacation

From brass bands and Bourbon Street to beignets and Mardi Gras, it’s easy to see why New Orleans’ unofficial motto is “laissez les bons temps rouler,” or “let the good times roll.” To help ensure your trip lives up to that saying, here are ten rookie mistakes to avoid when visiting the Big Easy.

1. Not Leaving Bourbon Street in New Orleans

Day after day, night after night, Bourbon Street in the French Quarter serves up a rollicking good time. From admiring the French and Spanish colonial architecture to hitting up the many bars, restaurants, and live music venues, visitors could spend their entire trip on this historic stretch.

However, not venturing beyond this area would mean missing out on cool neighborhoods, like Faubourg Marigny and the Garden District, and unique attractions like the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, the St. Roch Cemetery, and The National WWII Museum.

2. Forgetting About Pickpockets in New Orleans

A town synonymous with partying is going to encourage opportunistic crime, and a pickpocket likes nothing more than a tipsy tourist letting their guard down. New Orleans has its fair share of pickpockets—especially in the French Quarter—so don’t make yourself a target. That means keeping purses nice and secure and not putting your wallet in your back pocket. Don’t leave your backpack or tote bag unzipped or unattended on the back of your chair when dining.

Yes, this advice applies to every destination, but it is especially valid in a large city like New Orleans.

3. Visiting New Orleans Only During Mardi Gras

Yes, Mardi Gras is an amazing festival with nonstop parties, but New Orleans offers so much more. From awesome art in Jackson Square to intricately designed mausoleums and stone crypts in cemeteries around the city, there’s plenty to see and do here, no matter when you visit.

Solely sticking to the festivities surrounding Mardi Gras would mean missing out on a true taste of the city.

4. Drinking Too Many Hand Grenades

Walk down Bourbon Street, and you’ll see groups of tourists clutching neon green plastic containers filled to the brim with alcohol. This is the Hand Grenade, one of the many signature drinks of New Orleans. It’s made from a potent mix of vodka, rum, gin, and melon liqueur, and it packs quite a punch.

Not only does the beverage have a strong alcohol content, but it also mixes four different kinds of liquor along with a lot of sugar—which is a recipe for a terrible hangover. So, unless you want to waste an entire day of your vacation in bed recovering from a hangover, take it easy on the drinks.

5. Relying on Taxis and Streetcars in New Orleans

Taxis can be a pain to flag down in New Orleans, especially around Bourbon Street, when the night’s winding down. To avoid any hassle, book an Uber or Lyft.

Or, give the New Orleans streetcars a try! They’re a charming (and affordable) way to get around some parts of town. Download Le Pass, the official app of the New Orleans RTA to see routes and purchase passes, which makes riding easy. If you’re paying in cash, you’ll need exact change ($1.25) to board.

6. Leaving Your Unfinished Drink Behind

As anyone who has shelled out for a hurricane cocktail knows, prices for drinks in New Orleans can be high. The good news is that, in the French Quarter, open containers are allowed. This means that when it’s time to leave the bar (whether it’s closing time or you’re heading to the next spot), you can take your unfinished drink with you—provided it’s in a plastic cup. So, there you have it—never leave a good drink behind.

7. Forgetting About the Wildlife and Water in New Orleans

There’s plenty going on in the streets of New Orleans, but the sights and sounds of the swamps, forests, and nature reserves are also worth experiencing. Start with a hike in Jean Lafitte National Historical Park, where you’ll find beautiful swamplands and a range of animals, including alligators. Then, consider checking out the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge or staying local and exploring the Couturie Forest in the heart of City Park.

Visitors can also take a ride on a vintage steamboat to experience the mighty Mississippi River.

8. Only Eating in Chain Restaurants in New Orleans

You’ve been walking for miles, your feet hurt, and you’re hungry. We get it, looking for an independent eatery isn’t always the easiest option, but in New Orleans, you should make it a priority. The city is home to a wide array restaurants and famous local specialties, including beignets, po’boys, fried chicken, and gumbo, and it’s worth sampling them all.

9. Wearing Black to Cafe du Monde in New Orleans

A New Orleans institution, Cafe du Monde is a must-visit. The famed beignets here come coated in powdered sugar, which is likely to wind up on your clothes. Unless you want everyone to know where you’ve been for a quick snack stop, opt for a lighter-colored outfit that won’t showcase your sugar stains.

10. Responding to Street Scammers in New Orleans

If someone approaches you on the street and bets they can guess where you got your shoes, it’s a scam. (The answer? On your feet.)

Don’t engage unless you want to be hassled for money for the next block or two by a persistent street hustler.