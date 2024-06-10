In search of some serenity this summer? Find it at the luxurious adults-only Hotel Three Sixty resort in stunning Ojochal, Costa Rica. One fortunate winner and their guest will be whisked away to savor the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation. Embrace the pura vida lifestyle during a three-night stay, where everything is taken care of.

The prize package includes:

Three nights accommodations at Hotel Three Sixty

All meals and beverages (including non-premium alcoholic drinks)

Ground transportation to/from SJO airport

Two $750 air credits for use on flights from the United States to Costa Rica

Two one-hour Jungle Classics spa treatments

With just twelve villas spread out over a 58-acre private rainforest reserve, this intimate resort is the perfect place to get away from it all. These beautiful villas are set nearly 1,000 feet above the rainforest, offering sweeping views of Manuel Antonio National Park and the sparkling ocean below. These private oases are outfitted with imported Indonesian furniture, rainwater showers, private balconies or terraces, and special Egyptian linens.

How to Enter

the giveaway ends on June 21, 2024.

Entering is easy—all you have to do is sign up for SmarterTravel and Oyster's newsletters.

You can gain bonus entries by completing one or more of the following tasks to increase your chance of winning. You’ll receive one additional entry per task.

Follow us on Twitter (X). Retweet a Tweet from SmarterTravel. View our Facebook post. Share the sweepstakes with a friend. Follow us on TikTok.

