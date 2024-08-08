The cruise industry has historically catered to couples and groups, with most vessels designed and priced accordingly. Cabins typically accommodate two or more passengers, and anyone who wanted to sail solo had to pay an extravagant single supplement that doubled their fare.

However, the tide is turning as cruise lines begin to acknowledge the growing market of solo adventurers. Recognizing the demand for solo travel, some cruise lines now offer tailored solutions such as purpose-built single cabins, reduced or waived single supplements, and social programs designed to enhance the experience for independent travelers.

To help navigate these options, we’ve compiled a curated selection of the best cruise lines for solo travelers.

Virgin Voyages

“To us, cruising solo isn’t something you do because you’ve run out of other options — it’s actually Plan A,” says Virgin Voyages. This cruise line caters to solo travelers, offering a number of events onboard designed for single sailors, like cocktail hours and pub crawls. “Virgin Voyages sets itself apart by offering a variety of options exclusively for our solo sailors,” says John Diorio, VP of North American Sales at Virgin Voyages. “We curated solo traveler meet-ups throughout each voyage where Sailors can meet and connect with fellow solo Sailors.”

All of Virgin Voyages’s sailings are adults-only, which means you’re more likely to encounter other solo travelers (or groups of friends) than the families on trips you often find on other cruise lines, making it more of a welcoming dynamic.

Virgin Voyages offers solo sea view and solo insider cabins on each ship, designed specifically for people traveling alone. These rooms have all the classic Virgin amenities, like rainfall showers, the cruise line’s patented Seabed, and mood lightings, but none of the solo surcharge.

The cruise line has a mobile app, which you can use onboard to book events or connect with other cruisers.

Lindblad Expeditions

Noah Brodsky, Chief Commercial Officer, Lindblad Expeditions, tells Oyster that the cruise line operates “under the belief of traveling solo, not alone.” Brodsky says Lindblad Expeditions, “ attracts solo travelers seeking authentic experiences,” and that almost 9% of all cruisers on their trips are traveling alone, with women making up 67% of those solo travelers.

Brodsky attributes this high rate of solo travelers to the small size of their ships, which allows cruisers more chances to connect with their fellow passengers.

If you want to save money when traveling solo on a Lindblad Expeditions cruise, you can sign up for the cruise line’s roommate program. You will reserve a cabin at the per-person double-occupancy rate, and Lindblad will try to find another guest of the same gender to share your room. If they don’t find a roommate, you won’t have to pay extra.

Also, watch for Linblad’s sales, as they frequently run promotions discounting solo cabins.

Cunard

Are you worried about eating every meal alone on your cruise? Or, conversely, are you afraid you’ll be forced to dine with chatty strangers when you just want to eat and read a book in peace? Cunard offers options for solo travelers to dine at a shared table with other guests or to eat alone, depending on what they prefer.

There are plenty of options to mingle with other cruisers on Cunard, such as dedicated meetups for solo sailors or group activities such as team quizzes or dance classes.

This luxury cruise line has spacious single staterooms perfectly designed for one person.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean offers studio staterooms for solo travelers on select ships, which do not have a single supplement surcharge. Single room options range from inside studios to ocean-view rooms with a balcony and are available on Brilliance of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and Spectrum of the Seas.

On most sailings, Royal Caribbean hosts meetups for solo travelers to get to know each other.

Norwegian Cruise Line

You may start your cruise as a solo traveler on Norwegian Cruise Line, but thanks to Norwegian’s unique setup, you’re practically guaranteed to disembark with a whole new group of friends.

Solo cruisers get access to Norwegian’s Studio Lounges on their ships, which are communal spaces exclusively available to people booked in the studio (solo) rooms. These lounges offer complimentary beer and wine and are a great place to meet other solo travelers. In addition, Norwegian always offers meet-ups for single travelers.

The studio rooms are available on many of Norwegian’s ships, and don’t have any single supplements.

Tips for Solo Cruisers

Even cruise lines that charge hefty single supplements often hold sales significantly reducing (or waiving entirely) these extra fees. To be alerted to these deals, sign up for the email lists of cruises that you’re interested in and follow the companies on social media. If you have your heart set on a certain cruise that doesn’t offer single supplement waivers and are willing to share a room, you can join Facebook travel groups that will help match you up with a roommate. Alternatively, booking through a group tour company like G Adventures often includes a roommate-matching service. These companies will pair you with another solo traveler of the same gender, allowing you to split the cost of a double occupancy cabin. (As a bonus, if no one else books the shared option, you might enjoy a private room at the shared rate.) Before your cruise, download WhatsApp, a free messaging app that works over Wi-Fi. This tool is invaluable for keeping in touch with new friends you meet onboard so you can arrange impromptu meet-ups, plan shared meals, or organize group outings with fellow cruisers. Join “roll call” groups on social media to virtually meet other cruisers on your voyage ahead of time. Look for organized solo traveler meet-ups once you’re on board.