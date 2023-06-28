If a beach getaway with unlimited indulgent meals and exquisite cocktails sounds like your idea of a vacation, then we’ve got some great options for you. These all-inclusive resorts are among the best in the Caribbean and Mexico — and they sit right on the beach. What’s more? They’re adults-only, so you can enjoy some R&R without getting interrupted by squealing kids. So whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway with your honey, a solo re-set, or a girl’s trip, read on for the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts on the beach.

Are you looking for sun, blue seas, perfectly white sand, and a just-lively-enough adults-only atmosphere on your own secluded Jamaican peninsula? Excellence Oyster Bay might be perfect for you. Here, you’ll find spacious rooms and suites, all with terraces that feature private hot tubs or pools, and almost all with a view of the sea. The dining options are numerous, classy, and varied, including an extensive breakfast and lunch buffet, plus Italian, Spanish, and Asian a la carte options for dinner. The resort has one of the nicest spas in the area, which includes a relaxing hydrotherapy circuit, and the white-sand beach stretches the length of the resort. The vibe here is luxurious without being pretentious, and evening shows draw large crowds of resort guests. The private peninsula setting makes you feel worlds away from the rest of Jamaica, or anywhere else, which is what resort life is all about. Looking for something even more exclusive? Check out their beach villas, which are new as of 2019.

This 225-room luxury all-inclusive, couples-only resort is set over a sprawling 17-acre property on the southwestern tip of Grenada. It’s definitely geared for romance rather than partiers, with romantic touches such as fire pits, gazebos, and swinging chairs on a pier looking out over the water. All of those features add up to make the property distinctly Sandals. Some rooms have private pools, soaking tubs, and butler service, and the sophisticated, modern decor is a major draw here. The white-sand beach is lovely, if a bit small for the size of the property.

Excellence resorts are so nice we named them twice (in this list, at least). Here, the Excellence outpost sits to the north of Cancún, in the posh Playa Mujeres resort community. Modern, luxurious rooms are huge and have big whirlpool tubs; while certain categories have swim-up access or private plunge pools. Features are almost too numerous to count and include seven pools, 10 restaurants, 11 bars, and a high-end spa. The secluded location is part of the appeal for many, but keep in mind that you’re not coming here to party like a rock star. Instead, the vibe is a blend of just lively enough and tranquil, and the beach is pretty as a picture.

Easily one of the most popular all-inclusive resorts in all of Cancún, the original Le Blanc Spa Resort stands out for its gorgeous white-sand beach and luxury-level services. It’s situated right in the heart of the Hotel Zone and features high-end perks like a decadent spa (guests get free access to the hydrotherapy area), stunning pools with swim-up bars, and especially its pampering service. Butlers will unpack your clothes and pool attendants provide cool towels for your eyes while you soak up the sun. The white-on-white decor feels fresh and contemporary, and the modern, bright rooms feature two-person whirlpool tubs; most have either ocean or lagoon views. Dining is incredibly varied and scores high marks from previous guests.

Romantic and for adults only, Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun is set on a pretty stretch of white-sand beach and features numerous well-liked dining options. And what goes better with unlimited dining? Unlimited top-shelf cocktails. To that end, you’ll find no fewer than six bars throughout the property, as well as a great pool area. Rooms are large and tasteful, with four-poster canopy beds, separate sitting areas, and private balconies. Travelers who’d like direct pool access can opt for one of the ground floor rooms, which are swim-up suites. The spa makes for a romantic break on any day, between trips to the beach and pool.

Situated on Nassau Harbor on Paradise Island — home to the Atlantis Resorts — Warwick Paradise Island is an upscale adults-only resort with 250 rooms and suites. The style here is fresh and modern, which isn’t always the case on Paradise Island or at Bahamas all-inclusive resorts Each come with solid amenities and many have balconies with views out over the harbor. The white sand beach at Warwick Paradise Island features a small, enclosed swimming area and free snorkeling equipment. There’s also a huge lagoon pool with plenty of lounge chairs to go around. The all-inclusive package includes tips and covers a wide variety of a la carte and buffet restaurants offering everything from pan-Asian fare to pizza. Wellness facilities are also extensive, with a gym, tennis, basketball, and the lovely Amber Spa.

Sanctuary Cap Cana is a perennial favorite of travelers seeking an adults-only all-inclusive experience. This classic Punta Cana resort features beautifully decorated pools, a great spa, and some of our favorite dining options in the region. All rooms have private outdoor space and most rooms have ocean views. Suites with swim-out access to a moat-like pool are available in the Castle section, and the Terrace Tower Suites have outdoor hot tubs. Decadent Honeymoon Suites have private plunge pools and Castle Island Suites sit on their own private islands accessible by bridge.

Situated just south of Cancún, Haven Riviera Cancun has a prime beachfront setting along with all of the perks of all-inclusive living. It also happens to be adults-only and eschews the all-out party vibe found in Cancún’s Hotel Zone (which is just up the coast). All 333 rooms here have private balconies or terraces with either whirlpool tubs or swim-up pool access, and most have views of the ocean and/or the main pool. If you’re looking for something, especially luxe, check out the Serenity Club rooms, where you’ll receive a dedicated beach area and exclusive lounge access. Dining and drinks score rave reviews from previous guests — you’ll find everything from Mediterranean to Asian fusion and buffets.

With only 90 suites, the Zoetry Paraiso offers a romantic, wellness-centric boutique experience in the Riviera Maya. The unique layouts of the suites offer different experience options for guests, including Terrace Suites with small bath-side indoor gardens, and Plunge Pool Suites with small personal outdoor pools. The pool area and beach are relaxed with loungers that are prime seating for couples, while dining options further the resort’s wellness theme. You’ll score some pretty amazing extras for free here, including a bottle of tequila, daily bottles of champagne, a one-hour Catamaran sunset sail, three-times-daily maid service, and private chauffeured airport transfers for each room.

Like its famous sibling in Cancún, the adult-only Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos feels like a world unto itself. This all-inclusive luxury property offers literally everything you could need for a week of indulgence. Expect chic style, clean lines, and opulent spaces throughout the property. Rates include gourmet a la carte dining plus premium alcohol, and the food scores high marks from previous guests. The outdoor pool complex is easily one of the region’s prettiest, and the spa offers free hydrotherapy use. Need another reason to book a stay here? The beach and sea views are spectacular. Just keep in mind that while the vistas here are pretty, the ocean is treacherous and not suitable for swimming.

TRS resorts are all-inclusive vacationing done right. Again, like the best of this list, the property manages to blend just the right amount of buzz with every possible opportunity to relax and unwind. Like its sibling down the coast in Akumal, TRS Yucatan, you’ll find plenty of activities in and around the pool during the day, though you’re just as likely to see couples and friends lazing away the day in the shade sipping tropical drinks and margaritas. Dining at the resort is excellent, with high-end cuisines from Spain, the Mediterranean, and — of course — Mexico all on offer. The presentation is amazing, and the drinks are also inventive (we recommend saving plenty of room for dessert at every meal). A multi-course gastronomic dinner and an impressive song-and-dance show at Chic Cabaret are also included in the rates. Best of all? The beach is a stunner.

If you prefer resorts with lots of buzz, entertainment, and a total party vibe, then the name of this resort should say it all. Heaven at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya is exactly that for travelers who like their vacations alongside bumping music, a lively pool scene, and plenty of strong cocktails. The manmade beach here fronts the lagoon in Puerto Aventuras, which is great for snorkeling and sunbathing. This part of the Hard Rock Riviera Maya is for adults only and has four of its own restaurants (though guests have access to those at the main Hard Rock as well). There’s also a nightclub with DJs, plenty of bars, a great spa, and an overall good-time vibe that’s hard to beat.

The Sandals Royal Plantation is incredibly intimate for an all-inclusive resort, with just 74 rooms — but has all the features of a much larger property, including a stunning beach and elegant spa. Significantly, there is no mediocre buffet food here — all meals are served a la carte. The 74 rooms have classic colonial style with four-poster beds and private butler service, and some have beautiful sea views. The free airport shuttle is an unexpected extra. Gone are the rowdy crowds many traditionally associate with all-inclusive resorts; the feel here is relaxed and secluded.

The relaxed, tranquil environment of this adults-only boutique resort is a major part of its appeal — and you won’t find any children under 16. You also shouldn’t expect cutting-edge contemporary style, as this resort is for travelers who really want to unplug and don’t need a ton of frills. What does Galley Bay offer then? A truly gorgeous beach, and all-inclusive food that’s better than average for Antigua. Non-motorized water sports are also included in the rate.