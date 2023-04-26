Sin City has a scene that’s unique among tourist destinations. In particular, Las Vegas Boulevard, otherwise known as The Strip, is famous for its mix of opulence, kitsch, and debauchery. And the hotels that line it have their own — often over-the-top — personality. So, whether you want to dance the night away, try your luck at a casino, or have a romantic getaway, check out our picks for the best Las Vegas Strip hotels for every type of traveler.

Best Las Vegas Strip Hotel for Gambling: The Cromwell Hotel Las Vegas

The Cromwell

This boutique hotel is somewhat of a well-kept secret among those who come to Vegas to roll the dice — literally and figuratively. The Cromwell is the only location on the Strip that offers 100x odds on craps, with affordable table limits. They also boast some of the lowest minimum bets on 3-2 shoe and double-deck blackjack. Visitors can also expect commission-free EZ Baccarat, as well as European roulette on the main casino floor, usually found only in high-limit areas. If you are looking to spend some time in a high-limit enclave, The Abbey is a secluded and posh casino lounge with 31 of the newest high-limit slots on the Strip, plus a private restroom. You’ll come out a winner at The Cromwell’s happy hour as well, which is more like a happy day — it runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Get beer specials and vodka cocktails at the Interlude lounge for $2. Thanks to its intimate casino and elegant jazz-club vibe, The Cromwell offers the Strip experience without the accouterments of a theme park — a plus for many.

Best Las Vegas Strip Hotel for Relaxing: The Venetian Resort

The Venetian Resort is like a city unto itself. Everything you might want or need can be found here, making it a wonderful choice if you just want to plant yourself in one (palatial) place and de-stress. Top-flight restaurants, countless shops, authentic gelato, famous gondola rides, legendary nightlife at Tao, and, of course, a vast gaming floor, all await. The spa, a Canyon Ranch outpost, tempts with supreme relaxation and wellness offerings, like nutritional counseling, posture analysis, and acupuncture. Plus, if you feel like torching a few calories, there’s always the climbing wall. To top it off, the Renaissance-Italian style standard rooms are the largest on the Strip.

Best Cheap Las Vegas Strip Hotel: Luxor Hotel & Casino

If you don’t need any frilly excesses when traveling, Luxor Hotel & Casino rings up relatively bargain rates for The Strip. Known for its imposing sphinx and nightly light beam visible from 100 miles away, this distinctive property offers plenty of bang for your buck. For starters, guests get incredible views of the Strip from an elevator that goes up at a 40-degree angle. Its 125,000-square-foot pool deck is one of the most expansive in Vegas — and that’s saying a lot. Furthermore, guest rooms are clean and comfy, and remodeled in a minimalist design. And while there are no high-brow restaurants helmed by celeb chefs, visitors will have a multitude of dining options with a much lower tab. Plus, it’s the home to HyperX Esports Arena, the first dedicated esports venue in North America. Overall, it’s an inexpensive source of fun for Vegas: Gaming passes start at $15; spectators are free.

Best Las Vegas Strip Hotel for a Young, First-Time Visitor: The LINQ Hotel & Casino

The LINQ Hotel & Casino

Newbies tend to want to soak up as much as possible in just a few days — and do it in style. If that sounds like you, then this hipster crash pad may be your best bet. It’s near some of the most popular casino resorts, including Flamingo, Bellagio, and Treasure Island. The LINQ Promenade is full of diversions like Brooklyn Bowl, as well as sumptuous snack havens like Sprinkles and Haute Doggery. You’ll also be able to get the lay of the land on the world’s biggest observation wheel, the High Roller, and relax at the 21-and-over pool. Tip: Consider booking a cabana room with a private patio.

Best Las Vegas Strip Hotel for Over-the-Top Luxury: Encore At Wynn Las Vegas

The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which sits beside its sister property, Wynn Las Vegas, is all about opulence. The unparalleled extravagance begins with the Wynn Dream Bed, which has 507-thread-count linens, a heavenly mattress, and overstuffed, high-end pillows. Golf enthusiasts can spend quality time at the renowned 18-hole course, while those seeking a bit of retail therapy will discover shops like Chanel, Prada, and Dior. The giant suites are some of the biggest on the Strip (starting at 745 square feet) and one-up even the Wynn’s. Two nightclubs regularly host top DJs, plus there’s a luxe casino, decadent spa, and attractive outdoor pools (including a European-style option with topless sunbathing). Of course, it all comes at a high price.

Best Las Vegas Strip Hotel for a Romantic Getaway: Bellagio Las Vegas

Bellagio Las Vegas

Best known for its iconic dancing fountains, which appear in movies like “Ocean’s Eleven,” the Italian-themed Bellagio is the perfect place for a romantic vacation. Start your stay with a couples massage at the spa, then reserve a cabana or daybed and snuggle up poolside. Guests can also stroll the naturally-lit, sweet-smelling Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, which transform with the seasons. To complete the fantasy-world feel, Chihuly stained-glass flower sculptures are suspended overhead. Be sure to request a patio table at the intimate eatery Lago. Here, you’ll be so close to the fountains that you can feel the mist if the breeze is blowing in the right direction.

Best Las Vegas Strip Hotel for an Adrenaline Rush: STRAT Hotel, Casino and Tower, BW Premier Collection

The STRAT Hotel, Casino, and Skypod

Thrill-seekers should head straight for this skyline-dominating resort at the northern tip of the Strip, where the real fun happens 1,000 feet in the air. The main attraction here is the SkyJump, in which harnessed guests can jump to the ground from the tower’s edge (it holds the world record for the highest decelerator descent). You’ll also find a cloud-grazing zip line and three other daredevil-courting rides, one of which is aptly named Insanity. The Top of the World observation deck and 107 SkyLounge display vertigo-inducing views. Even the rooftop pool may have your heart in your throat a little.

Best Las Vegas Strip Hotel for Partiers: MGM Grand Hotel and Casino

MGM Grand

If you and your friends have something to celebrate, you’d do well to drop your bags here. The MGM Grand is one of the biggest hotels in the U.S., making it ideal for large groups, like bachelor and bachelorette parties. Its size also means you’ll find a wide range of room rates, from less than $100 to more than $1,000 per night. It’s easy to accommodate your entire crew’s budget, whether your best friend just got a huge bonus or your cousin recently got laid off. The MGM Grand also hosts Wet Republic, one of the wildest pool parties on the Strip. Late-night mischief is also in full swing at Hakkasan. After an epic night, spend the next day relaxing at the six-and-a-half-acre pool area, which has five pools, one of which is a long winding river for inner tubes.

Best Las Vegas Strip Hotel for Casino-Haters: Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas

Seeking a casino-free hotel in Sin City? Yes, it’s possible. If you’re visiting Vegas for the shows, stellar dining options, and general spectacle, look to the Art Deco-inspired rooms at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. Occupying the top four floors of the Mandalay Bay Resort, this property is a gaming-free sanctuary at the southernmost end of the Strip. It has a completely separate entrance and lobby, as well as a serene pool and stunning spa. (Your blackjack-hungry companion need not worry, though, as the host hotel’s casino craziness is just a private elevator ride away.) Another perk: Charlie Palmer Steak and Veranda’s breakfast buffet won’t disappoint.