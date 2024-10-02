6 Things You Should Never Do in Paris

Visiting Paris can be daunting for faux-pas-conscious travelers, particularly as Parisians have a reputation for being quick to judge tourists who don’t follow local conventions of dress and behavior. While this stereotype might be a bit extreme, there are a few rookie mistakes to avoid in Paris. Here are six of them.

1. Wear Athleisure

While grabbing a quick coffee in athletic wear might seem perfectly normal back home, it’s a surefire way to stand out as a tourist in Paris. In this fashion-conscious city, locals make an effort to dress well whenever they step out, even if it’s just swapping sweatpants for jeans.

You’re unlikely to spot a true Parisian sporting athleisure unless they’re actually exercising. So leave the leggings and athletic shorts back at home and pack comfortable but stylish options for your walks around the ciy.

2. Only Take the Metro

Paris has an excellent subway system, so many travelers purchase a travel card and then spend most of their time underground. While the Paris Metro is certainly a simple way to get around town quickly, it’s also worth taking some trips on foot.

Paris is easy to navigate and walking allows you to slow down and perhaps even discover some interesting sights, shops, and restaurants that you might not otherwise see if you take a train from point A to B.

Related: Spain vs. Italy: Which Destination Should You Choose?

3. Wear Uncomfortable Shoes

Whether or not you decide to rely on your own two feet instead of the metro, comfortable shoes in Paris are a must. Many travelers will want to show off a chic look, at the expense of their feet, but it’s not worth the pain. There’s no shortage of attractive, stylish shoes on the market that are suitable for walking.

Your trip to Paris is not the time to break in those shoes you bought just for the trip. Pack footwear you’ve properly broken in and know will be comfortable for hours of walking—your feet will thank you.

4. Forget to Greet Shopkeepers.

When entering a shop or place of business in France, you’re expected to say hello. Many travelers are unaware of this unspoken rule, much to the dismay of locals. When you walk into a shop, say “bonjour” or “bonsoir” (if it’s late afternoon or evening). And remember to say “merci, au revoir” before you leave.

5. Only Speak English

It’s rude to address a Parisian in English immediately, making an assumption that they speak English. At the very least, learn a few helpful phrases in French before your trip that you can start with before (hopefully) the conversation transitions to English. We recommend learning how to say:

Hello

Thank you

Goodbye

Do you speak English?

Where is the bathroom?

Excuse me

Related: 13 Things You Should Never Do in Japan

6. Skip the supermarkets.

Food items make for some of the best Parisian souvenirs, and while most of the city’s big famous department stores have food halls selling all sorts of gourmet goods, the best treats can often be found at local supermarkets—and for cheap! Health food lovers might want to check out the delights on offer at organic food chains like Naturalia, while everyone should stop by bigger supermarkets such as Monoprix. French supermarkets are full of fine chocolates, cosmetics, and spice blends—not to mention large sections of wine, spirits, and Champagnes.