Oyster is launching a sweepstakes that’ll make you want to dig out your swimsuit faster than you can say “piña colada.” One lucky winner (and a guest) will be jetting off to the JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa, for three nights of relaxation.

The prize includes:

Three nights at the JW Marriott St. Maarten Beach Resort & Spa

Breakfast for two

Two air credits of $600 each

$360 spa credit

Occupying a prime oceanfront location on the white sand of Dawn Beach, the JW Marriott is the kind of place that makes you wonder if you’ve stepped into a screensaver. We’re talking lush gardens, pristine sand, and beautiful rooms.

So, beach lovers, what are you waiting for? This could be your chance to trade in your cubicle for a cabana, your alarm clock for the rhythm of the waves, and your coffee runs for barefoot strolls on the sand.

Just remember, if you win, we expect a postcard. Or at least a jealousy-inducing social media post. Deal?

How to Enter

Visit our sweepstakes page here to enter before the giveaway ends on September 10, 2024.

Entering is easy—all you have to do is sign up for SmarterTravel and Oyster’s newsletters. If you’re already a subscriber, simply enter your email address on the sweepstakes page to verify your account (you won’t be signed up twice.)

You can gain bonus entries by completing one or more of the following tasks to increase your chance of winning. You’ll receive one additional entry per task.

Follow us on X (Twitter). Repost our giveaway post on X (Twitter). View our Instagram post. Visit our Pinterest profile. Visit our Facebook profile. Share the sweepstakes with a friend.

To see the full terms and conditions for the giveaway, visit the sweepstakes page here.