The 10 Best Caribbean Islands for Couples and the Most Romantic Hotel on Each

There’s no shortage of choice when it comes to Caribbean islands (there are more than 7,000 to choose from), especially if romance is in the plans for your vacation. There’s a Caribbean island out there for any type of twosome, from those who want a luxe escape to those who prefer something with a little more local flavor. And if you’re looking for a total escape -- a.k.a. a vacation that requires a minimal amount of brainpower -- there are plenty of stunning all-inclusive resorts where all you have to do is show up and relax. We’ve rounded up some of the best Caribbean islands for couples -- and we picked the best hotel for romance. Read on to see our list of the best Caribbean islands for couples -- and get ready for love. Before you leave for your Caribbean vacation, don't forget to double check our Caribbean packing list.

For couples who want to experience a little bit of everything — but also have the option to kick back and escape — St. Lucia makes a solid choice. The island is experiencing a tourism boom, and frankly it’s a wonder the world’s taken so long to catch on to this slice of lush island paradise. It offers incredible scenery courtesy of volcanic peaks, fantastic snorkeling, and scenic hiking if you’re up for a challenge. Perched on the edge of the island’s verdant flowering cliffsides, the adults-only Jade Mountain Resort is a place where you can officially switch off the world outside. Couples don’t have to lift a finger here, particularly if they book an all-inclusive package. Expect dedicated butlers, free daily yoga classes, memorable meals, and top-notch service all around.

The Bahamas have long been on family vacation radars, but that doesn’t mean the islands don’t appeal to couples too. If you have kids in tow but still want to get away on your own, The Ocean Club is a fantastic kid-friendly hotel that has enough luxury for parents to feel like they’re catching a break (that Balinese-inspired spa!), while children ages 4 to 12 can hang out at the free Four Seasons kids’ club. Parents, meanwhile, can head to comfortable lounge chairs on the beach, take in a free yoga class, or pop open the bubbly delivered to the rooms each day. Still need to convince reluctant teens? Just let it slip that the resort featured in James Bond flick, Casino Royale.

Jamaica has its fair share of crowded resorts, but for couples wanting to feel like a piece of the islands is actually theirs, The Caves is as close to a private island as you can get. The resort numbers just 12 private cottages, constructed from stone and turquoise carved wooden paneling, and are dotted along the tree-topped cliffs that overlook Negril’s blue waters. There’s no sandy beach (there is ocean access), but couples embracing an intimate, bohemian sense of romance won’t be disappointed. Think locavore dining, ocean-view saltwater pool, and private candlelit cave dining. The Aveda Amenity Spa is one of the best in the area, too. It’s small but mighty, and worth a trip for its signature Jamaican brown sugar body scrub alone.

There are few Caribbean destinations as synonymous with luxury as St. Barts, and for good reason: For couples who love a bit of glamour on their holidays, the celebrity-favorite island is the perfect place to retreat. Eden Rock is located right on Nikki Beach, close to everything you need (and everywhere you want to see and be seen): shopping, dining, and the airport. It’s popular with a certain set, too — Kate Middleton’s family has been reported to vacation here (it’s owned by Pippa’s in-laws) — but has the credentials to back it up, including a restaurant headed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. It certainly has plenty to appeal to couples looking for a personalized resort experience, from individual welcome notes to in-room spa treatments.

Holiday makers flock to Turks and Caicos for relaxing beach vacations, but the island has plenty to offer couples who are into wellness vacations — particularly if you book a stay at COMO Parrot Cay, which meets luxury at its normal standard and then takes it to a whole next level. The idyllic resort has a health-focused spa menu at its restaurants, featuring produce grown on-site, and personal trainers are on call to help you work up that vacation workout sweat. That is, of course, if you can tear yourself away from the infinity pool or beach, which stretches on for more than three miles. If you’re happy to melt into the resort and its amenities, half- and full-board meal plans are available, though you’ll have to pay separately for alcohol. And did we mention the world-renowned Shambhala Spa? Don’t leave without a massage or facial from this gem.

While historically a little more under-the-radar, Grenada, is a gorgeous island in the Antilles. Its branch of Sandals’ indulgent resorts is a romantic hotel for couples wanting a luxury vacation that isn’t all just sitting on the beach and going to the spa. Foodies will love the 10 restaurants, active couples can check out kayaking and snorkeling at the beach (or the unlimited free diving if you’re SCUBA certified), and those wanting to chill can book in a treatment at the sophisticated Red Lane Spa. The ocean isn’t always ideal for swimming, though there’s a roped-off area where it’s safe to splash.

Punta Cana is a popular stop on the resort circuit, but those wanting an intimate stay need not be at a loss. Zoetry Agua Punta Cana is an all-inclusive, secluded-feeling resort that offers a tropical retreat for couples needing to sit back and relax. It’s an altogether different sort of vibe than the party-hardy hotels in the Bavaro area. Expect freebies like free unlimited gourmet dining, non-motorized water sports, top-shelf booze, laundry service, cigar-rolling and snorkeling, and fruit, liquor, and coffee in the rooms. Guests are also treated to a free 20-minute massage to set the vacation vibe. For those with an equestrian flair, horseback riding on the beach is also included in the stay. There’s also a gorgeous spa with a hydrotherapy circuit, and private butlers if you book a suite. Best of all, the private beach is utterly uncrowded.

You don’t tend to hear about couples going to Antigua the way you hear about travelers going to Jamaica, but this gem of an island is worth getting on your radar for a romantic retreat. Especially if you’re staying at Galley Bay Resort & Spa, which is perfect for nature-lovers. It’s set on 53 acres that envelop a bird sanctuary, white-sand beach, and picturesque lagoon. The all-in rate covers three meals and drinks, as well as non-motorized sports. It’s elegant but relaxed, with both a rustic rum joint and a sophisticated spa, though a bohemian spirit runs strong with outdoor showers and reggae CDs upon request. Take in the scenery from the freeform pool, or from one of four restaurants that all look out over the water. For a romantic splurge, upgrade to the Gauguin suites, located in stone buildings, each with its own private plunge pool.

Aruba’s known for its natural beauty, and couples who take a commitment to the environment as seriously as they take their commitment to each other need look no further than Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. It was the first certified carbon-neutral hotel in the region, and it’s placed along the 14-acre spread that makes up the beautiful Eagle Beach. The resort is definitely a place where you can (and should) kick back. Take time to catch the sunrise for once, or find zen during a yoga class on the beach. For a romantic treat, book one of the private cabanas for an oceanfront meal to remember. Aruba pro tip: you can safely drink the tap water.

Couples who love activities and making new friends will have a great time on Barbados. The island offers a ton of experiences, from visits to rum distilleries to cave tours, and it’s long been a popular destination for Americans looking to catch a bit of sun. There’s a reason why Sandals has a long-running reputation for offering couples fantastic resort experiences, Sandals Barbados is a testament to its success. The all-inclusive pricing means everything is paid for up front, and upgraded rooms, with amenities like butler service and freestanding soaking tubs on the terrace, add that special touch of luxury to a much-needed Caribbean getaway. It’s not the quietest stay — Sandals resorts are known for being a bit lively –but it’s a great pick for sociable couples focusing on Caribbean fun.

