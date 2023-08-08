It’s great to have a Jacuzzi in your hotel, but it can’t compare to having one in your room. On your next trip, treat yourself by booking a hotel room with an in-room hot tub for some private relaxation.

The Samaya Seminyak, Indonesia

For a vacation that’s both the adventurous and luxurious plan a trip to the The Samaya Seminyak. This beachside resort complex awaits you half a world away in Southeast Asia on the Indonesian island of Bali. The four-star property consists of two villa complexes and sits near the southernmost tip of the island, close to the Indian Ocean.

Each villa comes with its own swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and outdoor lounge area.

Recreational amenities include two outdoor swimming pools, while there are two restaurants and two lounges at which to dine and drink. The Samaya Seminyak also has a full-service spa.

Secret de Paris Hotel & Spa, France

For a romantic trip to Paris, book a room at the Secret de Paris Hotel & Spa. When you’re done exploring the nearby Eiffel Tour, Arc du Triomphe, and Louvre, a relaxing oasis awaits back at your hotel.

Unwind in the private hot tub in your room and then visit the in-house spa for a massage.

Le Blanc Spa Resort, Mexico

Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cancun, Mexico, an all-inclusive, adults-only resort. This luxury getaway is perfect for couples looking to enjoy tropical romantic getaways.

The hotel offers three outdoor swimming pools, but if you don’t want to share, some rooms feature private Jacuzzis.

Tortuga Bay Hotel, Dominican Republic

Nestled on the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic in Punta Cana, the Tortuga Bay Hotel is situated right on the ocean to set the scene for a relaxing, memorable getaway.

Whether you stay in a villa or in an ocean view or oceanfront suite, you’ll feel like you’re staying in a vacation home as you enjoy close access to Tortuga’s private beach. Tearing yourself away from your hotel room could be a challenge, as every room, from the junior suite to the four-bedroom villa, has a private balcony from which you can take in the sights and sounds along with your own private Jacuzzi in which you can unwind.

Hideaway at Royalton, St. Lucia

The buildings of the all-inclusive, adults-only Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia sit in a beautiful valley surrounded by tree-topped hills on one side and the bright blue ocean on the other.

The Hidewaway is a true escape—each guest room contains its own private Jacuzzi. Elsewhere on the property, you’ll find eight restaurants and 10 bars/lounges to maxmize the all-inclusive experience.

Iberostar Grand Rose Hotel, Jamaica

Popular with honeymooners and couples celebrating anniversaries, the five-star Iberostar Grand Rose Hall also all-inclusive and for adults only..

Enjoy the remarkable aerial view from your private balcony and then step inside and enjoy the private Jacuzzi that awaits you in your modern guest room that is decorated with a tropical twist.

Sandals Royal Caribbean, Jamaica

Designed exclusively for couples, the Sandals Royal Caribbean is one of the most romantic hotels in Jamaica. Spacious suites feature in-room Jacuzzis and four poster beds.

The all-inclusive rate includes entertainment and live shows, plus meals and drinks at nine restaurants and five bars.

Yotel, New York

You won’t find many hotels in Manhattan with in-room Jacuzzis, but suites at the the Yotel New York Times Square offers private terraces with hot tubs overlooking the New York City skyline.

A stay at the Yotel puts you in the heart of the action about a half mile from Times Square.

The Alexandrian, Virginia

Ideally situated in the Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, the aptly named The Alexandrian puts you just a few blocks from the Potomac River and within easy walking distance to numerous boutique shops and restaurants. The hotel’s prime location also is just a 10-minute drive from George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.

After a day’s worth of adventuring, walking and enjoying the area, you’ll be ready to slip into a marble whirlpool tub to decompress (available in the hotel’s luxurious suites).

Grand Bohemian, Florida

Located about 10 and 20 minutes away by car from Universal Studios and Disney World, respectively, the Grand Bohemian Orlando is a great choice for those looking to explore multiple theme parks in Orlando.

After a day of walking and standing in line for rides, you’ll be happy to return to a suite with a private Jacuzzi.

Rio’s All-Suite Hotel and Casino, Nevada

Rio’s All-Suite Hotel and Casino offers Las Vegas visitors easy access to The Strip plus a place to relax and recharge at the end of the day.

Suites at the Rio feature incredible views, fireplaces, separate living areas, and private Jacuzzis.

Villa La Valencia Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa, Mexico

Located right where the Gulf of California meets the Pacific Ocean, Villa La Valencia Los Cabos Beach Resort & Spa offers five-star luxury in a stunning setting. There are four pools for swimming and floating, as well as a lazy river that meanders through the palm trees.

For a private soak, book a room with an indoor spa tub.