Although we love to pack our bags and fly to far-off destinations, money and time constraints can make that difficult. Fortunately, there are some amazing hotels within easy reach of our own backyard, creating the perfect escape for even just a night or two. Whether you’re looking to celebrate an anniversary, treat the family to a getaway, or just break up the monotony, a staycation can be your answer. Here we’ve rounded up some of our favorite staycation hotels in New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia. Need some packing list inspiration? Here's what to bring on a hotel staycation.

Where to Staycation in New York City

One of the most famous hotels in New York City, The Plaza offers a historic luxury experience just steps from Central Park. The century-old property is typically teeming with locals and guests alike, looking to take in the classically elegant decor – think chandeliers, gilded elevators, and marble galore. Sumptuous Louis XIV-style rooms are large and have luxurious Italian bedding, HD plasma TVs, and iPads, plus gigantic bathrooms with fixtures plated in 24-carat gold, bathtubs, and separate showers (in most). Restaurant and bar options are excellent, including iconic Palm Court for afternoon tea and Todd English’s Food Hall for a European market feel. Plus there are an excellent spa, salon, and 24-hour butler service. Opting for a New York City staycation means guests can live their “Eloise” dreams, including in an Eloise-themed suite. Tourist sights and Fifth Avenue shopping are also right outside the hotel doors.

Young professionals may find the hip and trendy William Vale in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood the perfect spot for a staycation. Opened in 2016, the high-rise hotel has sensational panoramic views of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens from room balconies, as well as the 22nd-floor rooftop bar, Westlight, and its seasonal outdoor terrace — guests are given priority for drinking and dining here. Impeccably designed rooms have comfy beds, flat-screen TVs, sitting areas, free Wi-Fi, and bathrobes. Those that opt for a summer staycation will be rewarded with access to a 60-foot outdoor pool surrounded by cushioned loungers, plus food truck offerings. Winter visitors can ice skate! A ground-floor Southern Italy restaurant, modern gym, and close location to subway stations add value to this competitively priced Brooklyn property.

The Standard, High Line is an upscale property in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District, known for its architecturally striking design that enables it to hover above the High Line park on concrete pillars. The 338 modern, minimalist rooms provide large TVs, Bluetooth speakers, bathrobes, and open-plan bathrooms where showers and tubs are separated from the rest of the rooms by clear glass panes (some rooms have privacy blinds, but not all). Rooms also have huge floor-to-ceiling windows, which provide gorgeous views (and can also result in a bit of a peep show, so consider yourself warned). In addition to having easy access to the High Line and Whitney Museum, the hotel offers swanky nightclub Le Bain, a rooftop bar, a cafe with outdoor seating, and fun beer garden.

Where to Staycation in Boston

The Mandarin Oriental, Boston is undoubtedly one of the top options for a stellar luxury staycation experience. Located in Back Bay, near Copley Square and attached to the Prudential Center mall, the hotel has a convenient location for leisure and business travelers. The 148 rooms and suites are a bit understated in design, but have all the high-quality amenities such as big showers and separate tubs, sitting areas, and luxe linens and robes. To really take advantage of your Boston staycation, book one of the many available wellness treatments in the 16,000-square-foot spa. It houses separate men’s and women’s facilities, each with a quartz crystal steam room, vitality pool, experience showers, ice fountain, and relaxation lounge. Other features to take advantage of include a French-style bistro with weekend brunch, a lobby lounge with afternoon tea, and modern fitness center.

For those that want the comforts of their home paired with hotel conveniences, the Marriott Vacation Club Pulse at Custom House, Boston is a fabulous pick. This upper-middle-range hotel has 84 one-bedroom suites featuring living rooms with sofa beds, kitchenettes, and flat-screen TVs with DVD players. Although kitchenettes lack stoves and ovens, they have microwaves, toasters, mini-fridges, and coffeemakers. Excellent family-friendly amenities consist of a 24th-floor game room with billiards and vending machines, local restaurant delivery service, a fitness center, and observation deck with 360-degree views of Boston. It’s like being at home, but better.

The 272-room Four Seasons Hotel Boston is a luxury property with a scenic setting in Back Bay, next to Boston Public Garden. In addition to its amazing location, the hotel stands out among its competitors with unparalleled service, a top-notch health club with a beautiful pool, and iconic Bristol restaurant. Elegant rooms have contemporary furnishings in soft hues, down pillows, and terry bathrobes and slippers, plus some have lovely Public Garden views. Tons of leisure amenities promote relaxation, including a heated indoor pool, whirlpool, saunas, and spa treatments such as deep tissue massages. In-room dining is available 24/7 and don’t forget to head to the lobby for free coffee, espresso, tea, and pastries each morning. Can you get that at home?

Where to Staycation in Philadelphia

Occupying a historic 1932 bank building that’s considered America’s first modern skyscraper, the Loews Philadelphia Hotel is an upscale property with a fabulous location in heart of Center City near City Hall. The 581 sleek, modern rooms and 12 suites are comfortable and spacious, and have high-end amenities such as Keurig coffeemakers, LED TVs, swish toiletries, and bathrobes. Some upgraded rooms have lovely city views. Original and restored architectural features are a highlight, and complemented by stylish Art Deco decor. Staycationers that choose to leave their room can head to the on-site heated indoor lap pool, a Joseph Anthony Retreat Spa and Salon, a rustic American restaurant, and an attractive lobby bar. Additionally, restaurants, bars, and shops abound in this area, and top sights such as the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall can be reached in just over a 10-minute walk.

Formerly a Four Seasons property, The Logan is a luxury hotel with a solid location at Logan Circle, a five-minute walk from the Franklin Institute and 20-minute walk from the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Stylish, sophisticated rooms are well-furnished with Keurig coffeemakers, Bluetooth speakers, and large HDTVs, plus some have attractive city views. One-bedroom suites and family suites with bunk beds and toys are available for those wanting more space. Everything needed for a stellar Philadelphia staycation is found here, from a heated indoor pool with adults-only hours to a high-end spa to a rooftop bar, Assembly, with panoramic vistas. Guests can also eat at the hip steakhouse Urban Farmer, have a craft cocktail by a fireplace at the Commons Lounge, or order room service for a truly cozy staycation vibe.

Offering one of the best locations in Philadelphia, the upscale Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia is a chic boutique property set across the street from the Independence National Historic Park. The 283 boldly designed rooms have nods to Philly, Atelier Bloem bath amenities, and walk-in showers, or vintage tubs in some. The typical, excellent Kimpton amenities are found here, including yoga mats in rooms, free daily wine hours in the lobby living room, free use of bikes around town, and free morning coffee and tea. In-room spa treatments are available for those looking to get pampered, and there are an all-day tavern restaurant and a seasonal rooftop bar for when hunger or thirst strike. Room service can also be ordered 24/7.

