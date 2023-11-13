Why is the temperature of every airplane cabin set somewhere between meat locker and Arctic Circle? Luckily, there’s an easy way to combat the airplane’s built-in chill factor. Just wrap up in one of the ridiculously warm scarves or wraps below. They’re big enough to double as airplane blankets but chic enough that you’ll arrive at the gate in style. As a bonus, these items make excellent gifts for that frequent flyer on your holiday list.

1. J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap

Designed with ultimate coziness in mind, this oversized wrap from J.Crew is essentially your favorite throw blanket-made fashion. Available in thirteen colors, you can style this piece as a wrap or as a blanket scarf. For an extra $10, you can even have your wrap monogrammed – not a bad idea if it gets left behind on the plane.

2. Burberry Giant Check Print Scarf

For the oh-so-fancy Anglophile, this Burberry wool and silk scarf in the brand’s iconic check print offers a preppy way to bundle up. Yes the price tag, edging close to $400, may elicit a groan, but it’ll broadcast first-class vibes even when you’re wedged into coach.

3. Rag & Bone Classic Cashmere Poncho

The name says it all. Here’s a glamorous wrap that’s also an absolute workhorse, delivering serious warmth (read: 100 percent cashmere) and loads of coverage (read: 41 inches in length). The heather gray and camel colors can top off any outfit and the knit never gets rumpled, letting you arrive in style.

4. Quince Mongolian Cashmere Wrap

Another cashmere option, this wrap will become a closet staple. This simple piece exudes elegance, crafted from 100% grade-A Mongolian cashmere. Available in six subtle colors, perfect for mixing and matching with any outfit.

5. Wander Agio Long Shawl

Part blanket, part scarf, this colorful, ultra-warm accessory comes to the rescue no matter what’s on your travel itinerary. Even better, it’s affordable, so you can stock up on more than one color (for yourself or as a holiday gift for that traveler on your list).

6. Old Navy Flannel Poncho

This flannel poncho blends the best qualities of sweater and scarf. The asymmetrical hem and draping effect come together into a strikingly stylish silhouette, and built-in armholes help the fabric to lay flat where necessary.

7. Mersea Classic Travel Wrap

The name says it all – this travel wrap is 100% acrylic, and comes with a travel bag so you can easily keep it in your luggage if you don’t want to wear it while running around the airport. The curved neckline and fringe give it style, so you can stay warm yet stylish.

8. White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap

Whether you want to make a statement with color or keep it neutral, White + Warren has you covered with the variety of colors their cashmere travel wrap comes in. It’s lightweight and breathable, keeping you warm without stifling you.

9. Free People Shetland Recycled Blend Fringe Scarf

This scarf with fringe detailing offers a trendy, youthful way to tackle chilly spaces. It’s big enough to blanket your upper body, has a giant fringe, and can be worn in several ways- making it a versatile piece for your winter wardrobe.

10. Madewell Quilted Scarf

This scarf is practically a cropped quilted jacket, with its front tie for securing it around your shoulders. It even has pockets to store any small items you want handy during your flight.

11. YSense Women’s Long Plaid Blanket Scarf

