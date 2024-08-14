The Caribbean is packed with all-inclusive properties, ranging from cheap spots with subpar food and disappointing entertainment to luxurious resorts that cater to your every whim.

Whether you’re hoping to stick to an affordable travel budget or want to splurge, you want every dollar spent to be worth it. To help ensure you’re getting the most for your money, we’ve rounded up nine of the best bang-for-your-buck all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean that offer the most value.

The 92-room Zoetry Agua Punta Cana wins points for its peaceful atmosphere, upscale design, and beautiful setting on an uncrowded private beach. Although cheaper all-inclusives can be found in the Dominican Republic, Zoetry’s Endless Privileges package goes above and beyond. The all-inclusive program covers all meals and snacks, top-shelf liquor, a welcome bottle of tequila or rum upon arrival, a twice-daily refreshed in-suite mini-bar, maid service three times a day, complimentary laundry services, and a free 20-minute wellness experience.

Our favorite amenity, however, is that there are no check-in or check-out times, so you can come and go as you please.

Some mega all-inclusive properties can skimp on food quality and service, but the opposite is true at the upscale 554-room Paradisus Palma Real. Food and beverage options here are excellent, consisting of impressive international buffets, à la carte restaurants (one from a Michelin-starred chef), and craft cocktail bars.

Rates include access to a spectacular beachfront, multiple pools, fitness classes, non-motorized water sports, private cooking classes, workshops with local artisans, and more.

The Majestic Colonial is a family-friendly resort in Punta Cana that attracts travelers with its pretty beach setting and affordable all-inclusive prices. The resort underwent an extensive renovation in 2017, and the property still looks new.

The food doesn’t wow, but it’s above average for an all-inclusive at this price point, and the variety at the numerous restaurants is excellent. The all-inclusive package covers seven restaurants and 12 bars, in-room coffee machines, a complimentary bottle of welcome sparkling wine, an in-room minibar restocked daily, non-motorized water sports such as snorkeling and kayaking, daytime and evening entertainment, a fully equipped fitness center, golf, and kids’ club access.

Featuring 1,7975 rooms, 13 pools, 11 restaurants, 23 bars, a massive spa and fitness center, and one of the Dominican Republic’s largest casinos, the word “huge” doesn’t even seem big enough to describe the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. While this is a luxury property, rates are reasonable for the breadth of amenities covered: dining at nine buffet and à la carte restaurants, snacks, poolside service, 24/7 room service, top-shelf alcohol, free Wi-Fi, and entertainment throughout the day and night.

The Hard Rock Hotel means it when it says everything is included—even gratuities and taxes are included in the rate.

Affordable all-inclusive rates, a lagoon-style pool complex with one of Jamaica’s largest water parks, and several varied dining options help the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa consistently receive positive reviews. In addition to contemporary rooms, the package covers all food, all non-premium brand liquor, draft beer, and wine by the glass, non-motorized water sports, access to the kids’ club, Wi-Fi, waterpark access, activities, and classes.

The hotel’s wide, private beach is lovely, and it’s a 15-minute drive to Montego Bay’s Hip Strip restaurants and shops for those looking to leave the resort.

The Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort and Spa has a remote location and many amenities, enticing many guests to spend their entire vacation on the property. This property got a $27.5 million renovation in 2023 that makes the space feel brand-new.

In this all-suite resort, every room features a sitting area, balcony or patio, and large hydromassage tub.

The Infinite Indulgence all-inclusive plan includes all meals and snacks, premium cocktails, specialty coffee, kids’ activities, daily entertainment, fitness classes, and access to one of Jamaica’s largest pools.

St. James’s Club Morgan Bay occupies a prime location on Choc Bay in St. Lucia. The resort’s reasonable all-inclusive rates, which include food and drinks at the eight restaurants and bars on-site, plus an extensive array of activities and entertainment, are the big draw.

The resort’s solid on-site features include four big pools, four tennis courts, a small spa, a well-equipped fitness center, and a decent beach. Although the hotel doesn’t offer anything out of the ordinary, travelers wanting a convenient, all-inclusive experience are likely to be satisfied.

Couples seeking a romantic, adults-only getaway at a more affordable price tag than Sandals’ properties should consider Sanctuary Cap Cana. This resort recently underwent a $45 million modernization, which is reflected in the sparkling rooms and grounds.

The adults-only, all-inclusive luxury hotel is located in a private gated community inside Punta Cana. Rates include meals and snacks at five restaurants, seven bars with unlimited drinks, room service, six pools, a private beach, minibars that are restocked daily, free Wi-Fi, daytime activities, and evening entertainment.

The adults-only Jewel Paradise Cove Resort & Spa is an upscale all-inclusive resort a half-hour drive from Ocho Rios. It’s also a good value with nearly everything included in the rates, such as unlimited meals, top-shelf wine and spirits, land sports, dive-in movies in the pool, entertainment, and WiFi.

Guests can expect plenty of space on the beach and at the pools as well as modern rooms that all have private outdoor space and turndown service.