Lounging by a gorgeous hotel pool is a great way to relax on vacation, but being able to soak in your own private plunge pool without fighting for space with other guests is the ultimate luxury. Luckily, the Caribbean is full of resorts waiting to make that dream a reality. From St. Lucia to St. Barts, here are 12 amazing rooms in the Caribbean where you can have your own private plunge pools.

Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia is one of the most romantic resorts in the Caribbean—and the world, for that matter. That’s partly due to its 29 enormous suites, called “sanctuaries.” Each suite has an innovative, open fourth wall design, offering uninterrupted views of the mountains, ocean, and a private patio. All but five of the basic entry-level category rooms have a private outdoor infinity pool. This, coupled with organic cuisine, attentive butler service, and unwavering silence (no TVs or radios), make for an upscale off-the-grid getaway.

This luxury resort is one of the most elegant and well-regarded hotels in Grenada, with 64 posh suites spread out over a quarter mile of beachfront. Best of all, plenty of these suites come with private pools. And while many upscale resorts offer small private plunge pools, most of the Pool Suites at Spice Island Beach Resort have massive private plunge pools measuring 16 by 20 feet—a nearly regular-sized swimming pool. For the full spa-like experience, these suites even boast their own private cedar saunas.

If you can tear yourself away from your room, you’ll find a beautiful spa, water sports, and fine dining at the main resort, all of which are included in the all-inclusive rates.

Undoubtedly one of the most prestigious hotels in St. Barts, Hotel Le Toiny sits amid 42 lush acres of natural hills and beachfront. Privacy and seclusion are among the main selling points here, especially thanks to the hotel’s 22 suites that come with private plunge pools. (We recommend taking a dip while watching the romantic sunset.) The renowned French restaurant is also a highlight—and another reason A-list celebrities like Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow come here to relax. Rates are as high as you might expect, but you’ll definitely receive the all-star treatment that should come with such a hefty price tag.

If you’re coming to Excellence Oyster Bay expecting to find rowdy beaches and bars, you’ll be sorely disappointed. This luxurious adults-only property is suited for travelers seeking peace and quiet. You’ll find exactly that, from the gorgeous pool to the pristine beach. Even the rooms, which are spacious and contemporary, are designed for relaxing in a tranquil environment, with spacious terraces and beach views in most. Lower-level suites have private outdoor jacuzzis, but if you upgrade to a junior suite or above (or splurge on a beach villa), you’ll get your own plunge pool. Other noteworthy amenities include numerous elegant dining options, a full gym with cutting-edge equipment, and a beautiful spa featuring a hydrotherapy circuit.

Set on a forested ridge overlooking the Pitons, the adults-only Ladera Resort delivers show-stopping views and rustic, chic decor, but no TVs or telephones. Some might find the lack of technology undesirable, but most will find the clifftop pool, open-air restaurant, modern fitness center, and lovely spa with outdoor mineral pools enough distraction. Another major draw is the property’s 37 jaw-dropping suites, which are completely open to the elements on one side, creating a bold, beautiful frame around one of the best views of St. Lucia’s iconic Pitons.

All rooms feature private, heated plunge pools, and some suites even have swings set over the water for the ultimate in relaxation and romance.

Sugar Ridge Resort doles out unparalleled panoramic views—especially at sunset. After all, the property is situated high on the side of a hill looking out over the west coast of Antigua. The view is only made better because it can be enjoyed from the comfort of your room—all have private decks overlooking the valley, and some also have private infinity plunge pools with unobstructed coastline vistas. Other hotel highlights include two stylish pools (a tiered pool with waterfalls and an infinity pool on a cliff), an excellent spa, and a large gym.

Though not billed as adults-only, you won’t find many children roaming around the grounds at this romantic getaway.

Just one of a handful of hotels on Harbour Island in the Bahamas, the upscale Pink Sands Resort is home to freestanding cottages set along a peaceful, 20-acre bird sanctuary. There are several cottage categories available, but we recommend booking into one that has an outdoor patio with a private pool and gorgeous ocean views, plus direct access to the unspoiled three-mile stretch of beach. Other property highlights include great dining, a small freshwater pool, tennis courts, and bicycle rentals.

Located on Bonaire Bay, Calabash Cove Resort and Spa has a long list of impressive on-site amenities, including an infinity pool and an excellent restaurant, both of which are designed to take advantage of the property’s dramatic sea views. It’s also home to 26 rooms, divided into three categories. The Water’s Edge Cottages are the highest-level room category, featuring beautiful wraparound porches with private plunge pools, hammocks, and loungers. Cottages also come with separate living areas and outdoor showers. If you don’t mind sharing the water, the Swim-Up Junior Suites come with direct access to the resort’s stunning infinity pool.

Romantic and luxurious, Sanctuary Cap Cana is a gorgeous adults-only retreat along a pretty white-sand beach in Punta Cana. The rooms at this all-inclusive property are lovely, and feature furnished balconies or patios (some with ocean views).

Upgrade to a Castle or Honeymoon Suite to enjoy your own plunge pool—there are options for indoor or outdoor pools depending on how private you want it to be. This is on top of six swimming pools (including one with a swim-up bar), multiple restaurants, an extensive spa area with its own juice bar and private pool, and daily activities like cooking classes and games. Bonus: It’s only a 15-minute taxi ride from Punta Cana International Airport.

With arguably the best location on St. Lucia—right between the Pitons and on a white-sand beach—Sugar Beach has plenty of wow factor. Features include a family-friendly pool, fitness center, tennis courts, free water sports, and a romantic tree-house spa. Even better, the resort’s luxury rooms, cottages, villas, and beachfront bungalows all come with private plunge pools (many with jaw-dropping views), butlers, and 24-hour room service, so you can relax in peace. Want to up the ante? Upgrade to one of the Luxury Villas, which include separate living rooms, walk-in closets, and spacious private terraces with even bigger plunge pools.

The words quiet, serene, and soothing spring to mind first upon setting foot in Hermitage Bay, a luxurious all-inclusive resort set on 140 tropical acres. The property offers 30 suites in individual cottages, all with private terraces, outdoor showers, and sea views. Meanwhile, the chic hillside suites feature private plunge pools and jaw-dropping panoramic vistas of the sea and surrounding scenery. There’s also an infinity pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and cooking classes, and water sports at the white-sand beach. An open-air restaurant with rotating menus and a chill bar with nightly entertainment round out the package nicely.