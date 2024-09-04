Additional reporting by Megan Johnson

Just thinking about a trip to Las Vegas gets our heart pumping and endorphins flowing. Sin City is highly regarded as one of the world’s most popular, exciting, and iconic cities, offering everything from around-the-clock gambling and jaw-dropping architecture to an epic club scene and gourmet restaurants. It’s almost impossible to be bored here; even the most frequent Las Vegas visitors find something new every time they visit. That said, there’s an adjustment period for first-time visitors who may feel overwhelmed or surprised by the laws, offerings, and customs that differ greatly from most other U.S. cities. Read on for our list of 14 important things to know before you make your first (and not your last) visit to Las Vegas.

1. You really should wait until you’re 21.

Over the years, Las Vegas has made valiant efforts to bill itself as a family-friendly destination. Though there are still many activities for the under 21 set, Sin City is still best enjoyed with a valid ID that proves you can legally drink. The city is very much geared towards adults and there’s a strictly enforced curfew: no unaccompanied minors on the streets after 9 p.m. Dealers, security guards, and bartenders check IDs on almost everyone, so it’s best to wait and visit Las Vegas when you’re old enough to participate in everything the city has to offer.

2. You can legally drink on the street.

Las Vegas is one of the few places in the United States where it’s perfectly legal to walk down the street with a cocktail (as long as it’s not in a glass container). You’ll definitely see revelers participating in this pastime and find bars that are little more than windows and sell enormous novelty drinks. That said, open containers are not allowed in cars, and if you act like a drunken fool on the street, a cop can charge you with disorderly conduct.

3. There’s a place to sleep for every budget.

Las Vegas caters to every budget with a huge range of hotel options at various price points. You can splash out with a two-story loft and Rolls Royce airport transfer at the Aria Sky Suites, or use a budget room at Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino as a convenient and clean place to shower and sleep. For something in the middle, we like the chic Delano Las Vegas. Regardless of which price point you want, we strongly suggest first-time visitors pick a hotel on the approximately four-mile Strip. It’s in the heart of the action and you’ll end up saving time and money in transportation costs.

4. The food scene is top-notch.

All-you-can-eat buffets are still alive and well in Las Vegas, as are cafeteria-style joints selling cheap hot dogs and pizza slices. But in the past 15 years, the restaurant scene in Las Vegas has become one of the best in the world. Every celebrity chef worth their salt has a Vegas outpost: Wolfgang Puck, Nobu Matsuhisa, José Andrés, and Joël Robuchon have all brought extreme fine dining to the desert. And if you’ve seen them on the Food Network, they likely have a Vegas restaurant: Giada de Laurentiis (we spotted her reviewing photos of avocado toast on one flight to Vegas), Guy Fieri, and Bobby Flay all have namesake Vegas restaurants. Beloved Los Angeles eateries like In-N-Out Burger and Egg Slut have also moved east.

5. You can’t hail a taxi on the street.

It’s a rookie mistake to try and hail a cab on the street in Las Vegas. By law, taxis (and ride-sharing services) are only allowed to pick up and drop off passengers in designated areas (usually in front of a casino). That means you’ll have to join an often incredibly long queue of riders to get anywhere in the city. It’s a good idea to pad your transportation time by 30 minutes to get anywhere in Las Vegas, especially during peak dinner times and right after a show finishes, when crowds of people scramble for the taxi line simultaneously.

6. Don’t get long-hauled.

If a cab driver asks if this is your first visit to Las Vegas, they’re likely not just making small talk. Long-hauling, taking passengers on a longer route than necessary to increase the fare, is not unusual in Vegas. The best way to avoid it is by mapping your destination before you get in the cab and by being specific about what route you want the driver to take. Long-hauling happens most often from the airport. There are two routes to the Las Vegas Strip — the longer route gets on the highway and will cost about $10 more than taking the shorter (and more scenic) local streets.

7. Go to the concierge desk before the nightclub.

Las Vegas has some of the most fun nightclubs (and pool parties) on the planet. Celebrity DJs, bottle service, dance parties, and light shows are just the tip of the party iceberg. But before you even think about strapping on your stilettos and standing in line, stop by your hotel’s concierge desk. Most of the hotels on the Strip partner with a handful of on- and off-property clubs, and the concierge staff is well-connected for recommendations, discounts, and getting guests on the often elusive list. Fifteen minutes with the concierge can save you a few hours of standing in line and maybe get you VIP status.

8. Avoid the biggest trade shows.

Thanks to hotels with massive event spaces and excellent rates for rooms purchased in bulk, Las Vegas is a mecca for trade shows and national events. The biggest events can bring several thousand travelers, filling up hotels, selling out shows, and creating themed mayhem. If you don’t believe us, visit Vegas the same weekend in December that 175,000 cowboys come for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. During this time, available dinner reservations get swallowed up by men and women in full denim and cowboy hats. It can be a lot of fun, but prices definitely jump, so it’s worth Googling your planned vacation days to see if they overlap with any major shows or events.

9. Budget time and money for a show.

First-time Vegas visitors often devote most of their trip to the casino floor. And while we’re all about gambling in Vegas, it would be a mistake to miss out on one of the world-class shows. Whether you see Britney Spears dance and lip-synch her hits at Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino, laugh along with Penn & Teller at Rio All Suites Hotel & Casino, or marvel at the acrobatics in any of the Cirque du Soleil shows, it’s going to be fun. There are also more affordable options, like Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas at The LINQ Hotel & Casino. If you book your show well in advance, you can always get a good seat. Booking last minute shows is when you will get a discount, but you may not have the best seat in the house.

10. Stick to a gambling budget.

As we said before, gambling is one of the best aspects of a Las Vegas visit. However, it can get out of hand quickly. Make a budget of how much money you have to gamble (that is, how much money you’re prepared to lose) well before you hit the free drinks, pumping music, and siren sounds of the gaming floor. Once you arrive at that threshold, it’s time to walk. You know you’ve gone too far if you find yourself taking out more cash at the casino’s ATM (which comes with huge fees) or signing up for a credit card advance.

11. Casino cocktails are free.

As an incentive to keep gamblers gambling, most casinos send out a small army of scantily-clad cocktail servers to take free drink orders. Of course, gaming tables with large minimum bet requirements and the dollar slots see a lot more waitress circulation than the penny machines, but tipping a few dollars per cocktail is a good way to keep the cocktails coming and your karma points high. However, drinks by the pool and at casino bars are often pricey.

12. Don’t Miss Area 15

While you will likely spend most of your time on the strip, you can’t miss Area 15, an immersive entertainment district that combines art, music, and amusement into one vibrant space. Check out one of the immersive wellness experiences like Ascendant Breathwork and Entheo Psychedelic Soul Journeys, which “combines the ancient wisdom of ritual and ceremony with modern technologies and tools to harness the full psychedelic power of the human experience.” Eat at unique restaurants like the steampunk-themed The Beast, or Liftoff Bar and Ride, which features an open-air balloon ride bringing you up 130 feet with stunning panoramic views of the strip.

13. Bring a sweater.

Las Vegas has a desert climate, and temperatures can reach the triple digits in the summer. Wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated is vital, even for short walks and pool visits. Most indoor establishments can be freezing with their intense air conditioning systems. Bring a lightweight sweater or wrap to all restaurants, theaters, and casinos. It sounds counterintuitive, but you’ll thank us. And while we’re on the subject of dress codes, many restaurants and nightclubs have strict rules regarding hats, shorts, sports jerseys, and open-toed shoes for men. Smarten up to be on the safe side.

14. Prostitution is not legal.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not legal to pay for sex in Las Vegas — or anywhere in Clark County, for that matter. Nevada allows counties with a population below 700,000 to offer brothel prostitution, and there are around 20 legal brothels in the state. Illegal prostitution does happen in some Las Vegas hotel rooms. Still, many hospitality managers don’t mess around when breaking the law and will evict anyone suspected of engaging in illegal behavior. If you are looking to get into a strip club, have your concierge call the strip club, and they may even send a car to pick you up and bring you, and you can get in without a cover charge.

15. Don’t stay too long.

Three nights is the right amount of time to spend in the high energy and heat of Las Vegas. Sure, there’s enough to see, do, and eat to fill an entire calendar year, but we’ve found that it’s best to visit Las Vegas several times rather than trying to pack everything into one high-intensity trip. Always leave a reason to return (and some extra time to nurse a hangover).

16. Take a Day Trip (or Two)

While three nights is perfect for Vegas, consider extending your stay so you can take a day trip. The Grand Canyon is only about four hours away, and many companies offer day tours from Vegas to the Grand Canyon like this one, which includes a stop at the Hoover Dam. Bryce Canyon and Zion National Park in Utah are less than four hours away, so you could rent a car or book a tour for a day of outdoor adventures. Conspiracy theorists and UFO enthusiasts may be excited to hear tours to Area 51 are available, where you can see the US Air Force Facility that is believed to be connected to UFOs and other alien activities. Other short trips from Vegas include Antelope Canyon, Death Valley, and even Los Angeles.

17. Visit in the Off-Season

According to AAA, March through the beginning of June is the peak season for travel to Vegas. While going during peak season may have some benefits (more events/outdoor activities), the crowds will be crazy. The fall is also popular once the summer heat has subsided. To avoid crowds, visit December through February or during the summer months (if you don’t mind the heat). The weather in vegas is relatively pleasant, except for June through August, when high temperatures are often in the low 100s. November through February has the mildest weather, with temperatures averaging high forties and fifties.

18. Know the Dos and Don’ts of Gambling

If you’re new to gambling, familiarize yourself with how to correctly gamble. We’ve already mentioned sticking to a budget, but there are a few other rules to follow when heading to the casino floor.

Know the Rules – Make sure you know the rules of the game you are playing- not knowing them could cost you a lot of time and money.

Take Advantage of Comps – Many casinos offer comps like free meals, rooms, and drinks. Don’t Chase Your Loses – Kenny Rogers said it best – know when to hold them, know when to fold them, know when to walk away, and know when to run. In other words, don’t try to make up for any losses by betting more. Stick to your budget!

Watch What You Drink – Don’t drink excessively while at the casino, as that can impair your judgment and cause you to gamble more than planned.

19. Avoid Scams

Like many tourist areas, Vegas is unfortunately home to several scammers who try to swindle tourists into booking with them instead of legitimate companies. Common scams in Vegas include:

Taxi Scams – Drivers may take a longer route to get more money or claim their meter is broken and charge a flat rate.

Ticket Scams – Many counterfeit vendors will sell you fake tickets to events and scalpers who will overcharge.

Gambling Scams – Scammers may distract you, so they can steal your chips or money while you are gambling.

To avoid falling victim to one of these scams, do your research before booking tickets, accommodations, or transportation—book directly with the venue or a legitimate site like vegas.com. Don’t book anything from street vendors, and don’t be afraid to say no when approached on the street. Stay aware of your surroundings and belongings at all times.

20. Go Sightseeing

While gambling and partying may be at the top of your list in Vegas, there are several sights you should see there. While your hotel will likely have plenty of things to do to keep you occupied, be sure to explore the Strip. Check out the Bellagio Fountains, The High Roller (the world’s tallest observation wheel), and The Venetian. There are museums and art to check out, too; like the Neon Museum, Mob Museum, and Arts District are all must-sees while in Vegas.

21. Tipping will Get you Far

Looking for some VIP treatment? Everything in Vegas runs on tipping. You can make a lot of things happen if you hand over money while you’re asking for it. Do you want better seating for a general admission show? Tip the host. Looking for access to something restricted to guests of the hotel you are not staying at? Try tipping the doorman; they may just let you in. While I am not a seasoned Vegas visitor, my husband is, and he said tipping has gotten him far in Vegas. He says don’t be afraid to ask for something because someone can probably give it to you, as long as you are willing to pay for it. He once ate at a brunch buffet with bottomless mimosas but wanted bottomless screwdrivers. While handing the waiter a fiver, he simply said, “Bottomless mimosas? How about bottomless screwdrivers?” His waiter made it happen.

Some of Our Favorite Las Vegas Hotels

What makes Vegas Vegas is its insane array of hotels and casinos. Several have unique features that make them stand out from other hotels, like the canals at the Venetian or the Roller Coaster on top of New York, New York.

This three-tower, off-the-Strip hotel is known for its crazy parties and celebrity stopovers. It features over 700 sleek rooms with up-to-date technologies, numerous popular clubs, and two large pool areas.

Most Unique Feature: Experiential Suites – choose from a variety of themed suites.

Amenities:

☑Casino ☐On the Strip ☑Theatre/Onsite Shows ☑Spa ☑Fine Dining

☑Buffet ☑ Accessible Room(s) ☐Proximity to Other Hotels/Attractions ☑Pool

☐Dog Friendly Rooms

Regarding the 5,034-room MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, “grand” is the operative word. One of the largest hotels (by room count) in Las Vegas also has many of the best restaurants in town, a massive casino, an enormous and fun pool complex, and a huge range of on-site entertainment options. This place is so big and diverse that everyone — yes, everyone — can find what they want, even if the service is unexceptional.

Most Unique Feature: The Grand Garden Arena, a 17,000-capacity event space.

Amenities:

☑Casino ☑On the Strip ☑Theatre/Onsite Shows ☑Spa ☑Fine Dining

☑Buffet ☑ Accessible Room(s) ☑Proximity to Other Hotels/Attractions ☑Pool

☑Dog Friendly Rooms

The Venetian is a luxurious hotel and casino in Las Vegas, known for its stunning replica of Venice, Italy. Guests can stroll along the Grand Canal on gondolas, shop in St. Mark’s Square, and enjoy world-class dining and entertainment. The Venetian also features a spacious casino, pools, and a spa.

Most Unique Feature: The gondola rides in the canal.

Amenities:

☑Casino ☑On the Strip ☑Theatre/Onsite Shows ☑Spa ☑Fine Dining

☑Buffet ☑ Accessible Room(s) ☑Proximity to Other Hotels/Attractions ☑Pool

☐Dog Friendly Rooms

What to Pack for Vegas

Sunglasses – chances are you’ll be outside at some point, and you’ll need sunglasses.

Cash – ATM charges are high, and between gambling and tipping, you’ll need a lot of cash on hand.

Dressy outfits – You’ll definitely want to dress up at least once during your stay (if not every night)- so make sure you pack dresses, comfortable heels, dress shirts, pants and nice shoes.

Sunscreen – When you go outside, you’re going to need sunscreen, so make sure to throw it in your suitcase!

Bathing suit – When you have some downtime, you may want to take a dip in the pool!

ZBiotic – drink this four hours before you start drinking to curb that mega hangover.

Comfortable shoes