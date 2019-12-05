Once you find a good pair of travel shoes, it’s worth sticking with them. For us, slip-on shoes are a must because of their convenience factor. They’re perfect for TSA lines, great for beach days, and keep you moving in countries where it’s custom to remove your shoes when entering a sacred site or someone’s home. Plus, they come in so many styles that it’s easy to find a slip-on version of your most-worn favorites. Whether you’re looking for a shoe that does it all or footwear that can be dressed up and down, we’ve got you covered with this list of the best slip-on shoes for travel.

We love a good perforated sneaker and the fact that these slip right on is a big bonus. These Ilse Jacobsen slip-ons are simple, comfortable, and stylish, with embossed scalloping that frames each teardrop perforation. In addition to a one-inch platform, the shoes feature a removable insole — a great perk for anyone who likes to buy their own inserts or use orthotics.

If you want to give your feet a cuddle while on the road, slip into a pair of these Allbirds Tree Loungers. The soft, merino wool fabric on the inside is surprisingly breathable, and the sturdy white foam sole provides enough support for aching arches. Meanwhile, the outer knit fabric is made from sustainably harvested eucalyptus pulp. Plus, these bad boys are machine-washable and made to wear with or without socks.

The rough fabric and stitched soles on this style have such a casual look that they practically scream vacation vibes. As with most espadrilles, the lack of arch support on these lightweight shoes makes them a poor choice for walking tours or days when you you’ll be on your feet a lot. However, they are one of our top picks for a fun day at the beach. Just note that they tend to run on the small side, so you might want to bump up a size, especially if you have wide feet.

Don’t let the bright white color deter you — these slip-on shoes are machine-washable. They’re also made from recycled plastic, do not need to be broken in, and have cheeky design elements, like a blue halo inner lining and bold heel stripe, both of which add subtle flair. They also pair well with dresses, shorts, and pants, making them a versatile pick to pack on your next trip.

This shoe offers a sleek update on the classic Vans slip-ons that have been popular for decades. The traditional outer canvas has been swapped with a perforated faux-leather look, though you’ll still get the classic thick white sole and tan rubber sole. You’ll need to wear them a few times for an initial break-in, but after that, it’s easy slip on and go. Other options in this style feature a brushed canvas fabric and colors like classic checkerboard, light blue, all black, and more.

Half penny loafer, half sneaker, these Cole Haan shoes are a solid choice for any trip. You’re almost guaranteed to get compliments while wearing the stylish pair, but they’re also comfortable and sturdy. Plus, they’re versatile enough to be worn with shorts or jeans for a casual look, or paired with trousers for a more business-casual style.

These slip-on boots from L.L. Bean are made specifically for trekking through snow and over ice. They’ve got a comfortable sneaker-like design, but function like an all-weather boot. The Arctic Grip sole provides high traction on ice, plus it’s waterproof and has a nifty thermochromatic indicator that turns blue when the temps drop below freezing. You’ll get added comfort thanks to the memory foam sole insert and SolarCore foam insulation, which helps to keep feet warm while treading over cold and wet surfaces.

Much like a little black dress, owning a pair of simple black slip-ons can be a game-changer, especially when you’re trying to save precious suitcase space. Made of soft leather, these ballet-style slip-ons are so comfortable and versatile that you’ll wind up wearing them long after your trip is over. They also have side vents, sturdy rubber soles, and a back pull tab that makes it easy to slip on and off. Tip: Pack them on work trips, as they’ll take you from business meeting to bar crawl in no time.

With a sophisticated color palette and upscale design featuring heel stripes, the Frye Ludlow slip-ons are a great travel shoe. They don’t have a lot of arch support and take a little time to break in, especially if you purchase leather over canvas, but they’re still worth buying, thanks to the versatile design, which looks good while while walking, lounging, or dining out.

These super-cute Steve Madden loafer flats are a stellar option for casual outfits as well as more buttoned-up looks. The low arch support makes them better for nights out on the town rather than an all-day walking tour. Designed with real calf hair that has been dyed and treated, the shoe also features a faux-leather lining that’s comfortable enough to slip into with or without socks.

Not every travel shoe needs to be a wear-all-day, all-occasion pair. Sometimes you just want a shoe that makes you feel like you’re walking on silky clouds. After a long day of walking around town, treat yourself by slipping into these soft, shearling-lined UGG slippers. The EVA sole and water-resistant suede fabric make them indoor/outdoor shoes, though we don’t recommend wearing them on long walks or in heavy rain.

APL’s slip-on sneaker boots are changing the definition of what a slip-on can be. We love these black boots with white soles for their comfort and futuristic vibe. The style is both sophisticated and edgy, featuring knit ribbing, a leather trim, and a sleek silhouette. These boots are surprisingly versatile, and work well with both casual and sharp and chic looks.

If you’re looking for a sleek shoe to use on beach jogs and long walks, this pair is a solid option. The slip-on design and knitted fabric make for a more sophisticated look than most walking shoes and runners, and the cloudfoam midsole and outsole help keep every step super comfortable. Plus, there are laces, so you get the look of a sneaker, but you don’t have to deal with the hassle of tying and untying them.

This Sperry slip-on sneaker has plenty going for it. In addition to Wave-Siping (wavy slits in the rubber outsoles), which picks up traction on both wet and dry surfaces (particularly handy for cruises), this pair features removable inserts that mold to your feet and a classic style that works with most casual looks. They are a great replacement for beach sandals or for casual walking shoes during the day.

