The 16 Coolest Themed Hotel Rooms in the U.S.

With international travel restrictions in place to other countries from the U.S. due to the pandemic, many of us are spending time dreaming about our next far-flung getaway and exotic vacation destination. Until then, regain your sense of adventure, live out your secret fantasies, or book a romantic vacation for two at a place that will feel far away from home (even if it’s not) with a getaway to one of these 11 themed hotel rooms across the U.S.

Additional reporting by Megan Johnson

Haunted Castle, Adventure Suites: North Conway, New Hampshire

This five-level over-the-top adventure suite accommodates up to 18 guests and is known to be the only simulated haunted overnight experience in the world. The property’s owner, Kathy Doucet, states that the suite is “Disney-level and a break-through in hotel technology.” So, come prepared to be scared as you experience firsthand the eerie history of the TumbleDown Castle and Estates, which is believed to have been built on the former location of an insane asylum. Highlights of the Haunted Castle suite include three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a full kitchen, a covered outdoor hot tub, and mountain views. When you’re not frightened by things that go bump in the night and unexpected creepy guests, grab a drink at the catwalk bar, check out the spooky family portraits on the tower’s stairs, visit the asylum and birdcage, sit on the King’s bone throne, or snap an Instagram shot in the coffin.

Cinderella Gown Cottage, The Roxbury at Stratton Falls, Roxbury: New York

Dreams really do come true when guests spend a night at The Roxbury in one of the property’s eight magical themed tower cottages. These two-story accommodations combine stunning theatrical designs with luxury amenities, and the Cinderella Gown is one of the most impressive. This fairytale-like cottage features circa 1848 beams from Stratton Mansion, the original structure that houses the property’s other themed accommodations, two queen bedrooms, one with a fireplace, and beautiful views of the mountains and Stratton Falls “village scape.” In the upstairs bedroom, channel your inner Cinderella while getting ready for the ball in a bathroom housed in a gigantic pumpkin morphing into a golden carriage. Downstairs, you’ll feel like a princess sleeping beneath an 18-foot ball gown canopy suspended over the bed. Other fantasies also come true at The Roxbury when you find out that fairies exist in The Fairy Forest, vampires still roam the earth in Dracula’s Lair, or you’re John Snow and winter is coming in an episode of the Game of Thrones in the Crown of the Pendragons.

The Helicopter Cottage, Winvian Farm: Litchfield Hills, Connecticut

Relax and sleep in first-class at this one-of-a-kind themed cottage at Winvian Farms in Connecticut. This luxury 113-acre property, located in the northwest corner of the state, features 18 Connecticut-inspired accommodations. The highlight of their Helicopter Cottage is the fully-restored 1968 Sikorsky Sea Pelican HH3F Coast Guard chopper built in Connecticut, which retains its original switches, gauges, and pilot and co-pilot seats. Linger over cocktails in the cockpit or take in a movie in the fuselage. After your flight of fancy flying a helicopter, take time to kick back in the 890-square-foot cottage with a dreamy king-size bed, wood-burning fireplace, steam shower, and jacuzzi. If you have a fear of flying, then relive a childhood dream of spending the night in a treehouse at their treehouse cottage or get ready to tee up at Scotland’s St. Andrews in the clubhouse-style accommodation overlooking the meadows of New England.

Zoo Boise-Themed Rooms, Inn at 500 Capitol: Boise, Idaho

Plan to sleep surrounded by lions, and tigers, and bears, Oh, My! at this luxury boutique hotel in downtown Boise. The property’s four “zoo rooms” also include artwork and animal-themed décor of giraffes, monkeys, zebras, lemurs, owls, and other wildlife. The hotel supports Zoo Boise, which is located next to the hotel, with donations and financial support, and encourages families and guests of the property to visit the zoo. The hotel’s mission states, “Zoo Boise connects our visitors with animals to inspire and involve our community in the conservation of wildlife worldwide.” The Inn at 500 Capitol also offers other themed accommodations, including the Library inspired by Hemingway and his home in Sun Valley, Idaho wine-themed rooms, Oregon Trail rooms, and the Potato Suite. This luxurious suite overlooking downtown Boise is dedicated to the world-famous Idaho potato. It features artwork of Marilyn Monroe wearing an Idaho potato sack, and other potato-related memorabilia such as tractor seats, crates, and burlap bags.

MacKenzie-Childs Rooms, The Inns of Aurora: Aurora, New York

Fans of the designer’s Courtly Check pattern and other whimsical décor will be delighted to check into one of the four MacKenzie-Childs’ inspired rooms at Rowland House, one of the Inns of Aurora. Situated along the quiet shores of Cayuga Lake in New York’s premier wine region, Aurora is where you’ll find this luxurious resort and MacKenzie-Childs’ idyllic farm where their designs are inspired, and most are hand-crafted and brought to life by local artisans. The historic lakeside retreat and one of the Inns of Aurora, Rowland House, has four dedicated guest rooms inspired by the designer on the third floor. They all feature hand-painted walls in signature patterns and coordinating playful and colorful furnishings and objet d’art. Room Eight overlooks the lake and is particularly whimsical with its beautiful tiled bath and Courtly Check walls. There’s also a MacKenzie-Childs lounge on the same floor where you can enjoy a complimentary glass of wine in the evening. Don’t be surprised to discover rare and discontinued furnishings and trinkets among the designer’s collection at the property.

Austrian Suite, Madonna Inn: San Luis Obispo, California

The Madonna Inn has been an iconic fixture on California’s Highway 101 since it first opened with just 12 rooms on December 25, 1958. Today the property boasts 110 individually themed rooms on over 1,000 acres with everything from ADA accessible or standard rooms to three-bedroom and opulent luxury suites. While it’s hard to decide between so many options, the Austrian suite is one of the more glamorous accommodations with gilded Baroque décor invoking images of Austrian royalty. It’s located in a hilltop unit on the 4th floor and reachable by an outdoor spiral staircase. This spacious room spans 76-feet in length and extends into the sleeping room with a king-sized bed. There are vaulted ceilings, spectacular views from two balconies, and a bathroom shower for two. If you’re not royally inspired, then check out the colorful and kitschy Madonna Suite with its custom “pink rose” carpet, a walk-in waterfall shower, and a one-of-a-kind bathroom sink crafted from native rock.

Conestoga Wagons, Capitol Reef Resort: Torrey, Utah

Turn the clock back in time to the mid-1800s and the days of America’s hearty pioneers with an overnight stay in a Conestoga wagon. While the interiors of these wagons are closer to glamping than roughing it in the wilderness, you can still sleep under the stars, just as the pioneers did, surrounded by the natural beauty of Utah’s Red Cliffs. Capitol Reef Resort is located less than five miles from Capitol Reef National Park. This park is designated a gold-tier International Dark Sky Park, so you’ll see the Milky Way just as clearly as settlers did over 150 years ago. 19th-century designs and traditional western décor inspire the resort’s six luxury wagons. They sleep up to six people with one king and two twin bunk beds, and there’s a private bathroom a few steps away. In the evenings, step outdoors to relax by a toasty fire pit with a glass of wine and gaze at the sky. For another glamping experience, book a stay in one of their luxury teepees. Both types of accommodations are available from June through September.

The Treehouse, Big Cypress Lodge: Memphis, Tennessee

If someone told you that you could book a treehouse in a hotel at the top of a 32-story 535,000-square-foot Pyramid, surrounded by 100-foot tall Cypress trees, a swamp with live alligators, and all overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis, would you have believed them? Well, thanks to Johnny Morris, the founder, and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, you can. The Memphis Pyramid, the sixth-largest Pyramid on Earth, was originally built as a basketball arena in 1991. After a long and colorful history and a large “fish tale,” the Pyramid was entirely reimagined and reopened as Big Cypress Lodge and Bass Pro Shops in 2015. Now, you can shop Bass Pro Shops on the first level while experiencing the rustic elegance and great outdoors throughout the Pyramid. The property’s treehouse retreat accommodates six guests and sits high among the Cypress trees overlooking Bass Pro Shops. Or reserve one of their vintage-style Duck Cabins that sleep four and feature Ducks Unlimited artwork. Guest amenities include an indoor pistol and archery range. The Sky High Ride boasts the country’s tallest free-standing elevator at 300 feet leading to a glass Observation Deck, and there’s also Fishbowl Bowling.

1920s Pullman Train Car, Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Downtown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Climb aboard and spend the night in a vintage 1920s Pullman train car in the historic train shed at Indianapolis’ Union Station. Indianapolis was the first city in the world to create a Union Station in September 1853, and that history lives on today. Guests can stay in one of the 13 original trains that used to operate in and out of Union Station that have been renovated with modern amenities. Each train is named after a recognizable mid-20th individual such as Winston Churchill, Amelia Earhart, and Charlie Chaplin. Twenty-six rooms feature one king bed or two double beds with Sleep Advantage Bedding, a Temple Spa Relaxation Kit, a refrigerator, flat-screen TV, and other amenities. Don’t miss the other unique features of the hotel, including The Grand Hall, which still has its “blacked out” windows from WWI, the impressive Grand Hall Bar, and 28 life-size “ghost” statues paying tribute to travelers from days gone by.

Atlantis Under the Sea, The Black Swan Inn: Pocatello, Idaho

Escape to the magic and world of undersea adventures in this exotic theme suite in southeastern Idaho. Located approximately 140 miles southwest of Jackson Hole, this family-owned 15 themed suite property is housed in a 1933 English Tudor building that was originally home to ten two-story apartments. The Atlantis Suite comes complete with a round and elevated king size bed surrounded by pillars that even Poseidon would envy. After a day outdoors exploring the area, relax and unwind in the oversized tub or steam sauna and then watch the fish swim by in the shower aquarium. At night, fall asleep surrounded by colorful coral and underwater vegetation, sea turtles, octopus, and other marine life. While at the property, you can also stay in a cave or a rainforest or jungle, catch rays in a tropical paradise, or live out your Romeo and Juliet fantasies on the suite’s Juliet balcony.

Pirate Rooms, Pirate Island Hotel: Winter Haven, Florida

LEGOLAND’s Pirate Island Hotel‘s immersive themed rooms will thrill young buccaneers and ol’ sea dogs alike with interactive activities and live entertainment, all just steps away from the park gates. More than 1.6 million LEGO bricks make up over 600 models throughout the hotel, and guests are greeted at the entrance with the wreckage of a 34-foot LEGO pirate ship. All of the property’s 146 rooms sleep five and feature colorful swashbuckling décor with a king bed for adults, a sleeping area for the mateys that includes a bunk bed, trundle bed, and entertainment center. Four suites sleep up to seven. Every evening wee lads can go on a treasure hunt and unlock a chest where their LEGO prize (or booty) awaits. Outdoors at the park, kids will be amazed by over 50 rides, attractions, and shows. There are also 14 water slides at the Water Park and two other theme hotels to explore.

50’s Suite at The Victorian Mansion at Los Alamos, Los Alamos, California

It’s hard to pick just one room at the Victorian Mansion because they all have spectacular themes. However, the 50’s themed room will have you boppin’ away to the days of yore. The main feature of this room is the ‘56 cadillac parked at a drive in theater- yes, your own private “theater” in your room. The neon signs and retro furniture add to the ambiance. The suite features a fireplace and hot tub, and an in-suite, hot breakfast is included in your stay. Other themed suites include a Roman room, Egyptian room and Pirate Room, as well as a hobbit and tree house themed cottages.

Space Odyssey Room, Sunset Inn & Suites, Clinton, Illinois

Sunset Inn & Suites has thirteen themed rooms from a crystal cave to a safari adventure, but the one that really stands out is the Space Odyssey room. Sleep in a spaceship bed surrounded by far out fluorescent, glow in the dark stars that make you feel like you are in space. The room features a raindancer shower with several jets that give you an amazing massage effect while you shower, an out of this world whirlpool bath, and a wet bar.

Christmas Suite Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

When in Vegas, celebrate christmas no matter what time of year it is. The Christmas Suite at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino has over-the-top christmas decorations straight out of a Hallmark movie. Three full-sized Christmas trees adorn the room, as well as two “elf on the shelf” themed bathrooms and other festive decor throughout the suite. Christmas not for you? Try their Halloween themed suite, a dark, and wonderfully creepy room with jumps and surprises around every corner.

9 to 5 Suite, Graduate Nashville

What a way to make a living, staying at the 9 to 5 Suite at the Graduate Nashville. Inspired by the ultimate icon Dolly Parton’s “glitzy and glamorous” style, this room has disco ball tile ceilings, pictures of the legend, and a neon sign stating one of her most famous lines “It costs a lot of money to look this cheap.” Dolly fans will love this homage to greatness. The suite is equipped a king sized waterbed, coffee maker, and free WiFi.

Video Game Room The Curtis, Denver

Mario Brothers fans will love the video game themed room at the Curtis. Enjoy video game themed snacks, decor inspired by your favorite princess-seeking brothers, a Donkey Kong arcade game in the room, as well as plenty of board games to keep you entertained. This city view room has a bed, coffee maker, TV, mini fridge and more to make your stay comfortable. The Curtis features many other themed rooms- including Barbie, Ghostbusters, Talladega Nights, and trekkies will love the Final Frontier room.