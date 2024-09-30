From Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic to Ocho Rios in Jamaica, the Caribbean and nearby Bermuda are full of fantastic travel destinations. The warm weather, white-sand beaches, and luxurious resorts may be what the islands are best known for, but they also have some of the most renowned golf courses in the world—many of which are found on hotels’ properties.

A round of golf amidst palm trees, overlooking gorgeous blue waters, is the perfect activity while on vacation…even if you end up spending a lot of the time in the sand trap. Of course, every golfer knows about the stunning (and stunningly expensive) courses at Sandy Lane (where Tiger likes to play) and Casa de Campo, so we decided to find nine amazing golf courses that are slightly more under the radar. Take a look—and then take a swing!

The Aurora Anguilla, one of the best-known resorts in Anguilla, is a sprawling beachfront property dotted by white, Grecian-like buildings. It’s home to an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course. Set along the water, golfers have stunning views as they tee off. After a round, guests can use the expansive spa facilities—including healing pools, a wet room, and treatment rooms—or dine at one of several on-site restaurants that offer gourmet meals with a focus on fresh ingredients from the resort’s hydroponic farm.

The Eden Roc is one of the most stunning resorts in the Dominican Republic and it’s located in the gated Cap Cana community—which has a gorgeous golf course, marina, and beach club. The beautiful Jack Nicklaus-designed course has consistently been ranked as the number one golf course in the Caribbean and Mexico by Golfweek Magazine.

Tucked between natural grottos and the ocean, the par-72 course includes challenging holes such as over-the-water shots and tricky greens. The photo opps alone make for a worthwhile experience.

No other property on the island has quite the sparkle and shine of the Rosewood, Bermuda. This stunning 200-acre resort features immaculate grounds, a championship golf course, a private beach, a tranquil spa, and spacious rooms with million-dollar views.

Tucker’s Point is a true golfer’s heaven, with a Roger Rulewich-designed 18-hole championship golf course, driving range, and 10,000-square foot practice putting green. The green is made from TifEagle, a special Bermuda grass hybrid that’s great for a quick putting surface.

The breezy, laid-back Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort & Spa is one of Bermuda’s only properties built within the last decade, and modern rooms, gourmet dining, a serene spa, and a spectacular infinity-edge pool prove it has raised the luxury bar.

A nice perk is the free round of golf at the Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Course, which is included in the room rate. The course was designed in 2002 by renowned golf course architect Algie M. Pulley Jr. and enjoys gorgeous views of the water.

Built in the early 1970s, the iconic “Big Pink Lady on the Hill” is easily the most recognizable hotel in Bermuda — and, following a 21st-century renovation, it’s still one of the nicest. On-site at the Fairmont Southampton, guests will find a highly acclaimed 18-hole, par-three Turtle Hill Golf Club.

The course features 18 par three holes, many of which are set against views of the Atlantic Ocean. Multiple bunkers and two water hazards keep things interesting.

Quiet and classy, the colonial-style, 74-room, adults-only (18+) Sandals Royal Plantation snatched a prime patch of beach when it was built in the 1950s. Once the Upton Golf Club—opened in 1951 as a nine-hole number designed by P. K. Saunders—the Sandals Country Club quickly grew to a championship-grade course.

It’s free to play for guests, though there are fees for the cart ($30 per player) and caddy service ($25 per player). The 18-hole course rises 700 feet above sea level and also has a practice range, putting and chipping greens, a pro shop, a restaurant, and a snack shack.

The 1,600-room Palace Deluxe is the main resort at the Barcelo Bavaro complex. It offers many on-site amenities, including an attractive spa, a 24-hour casino, four pools, and a prime beachfront location.

The 18-hole P.B. Dye course at the resort is a major draw for golfers. It features well-kept greens and challenging holes that wind through a lush mangrove forest and past 25 inland lakes. The Lakes Golf Course incorporates native plants and species throughout to make it feel like a truly local experience.

This Four Seasons sits on a large, attractive beach on the small island of Nevis. It has an 18-hole golf course that was designed by noted golf architect Robert Trent Jones II and opened in 1991. It has stunning views of the island and water. There’s also a putting green, driving range, and pro shop on-site.

Don’t miss the chance to win bragging rights in the weekly, 9-hole guest/manager scramble.

Playing at Baha Mar is always a unique experience. Every morning, the grounds crew places new tee locations on this Jack Nicklaus Signature Royal Blue golf course, which adapt to the weather and playing conditions.

On the front nine, you’ll enjoy beautiful views of fairways and white sand dunes, and on the back-nine, you’ll be rewarded with limestone “moonscapes”.

Back at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, you’ll have a beachfront water park, a massive casino, and plenty of other activities to keep you occupied.