The 13 Best Boozy, Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hotels

One way to ensure a stress-free vacation is to head to an all-inclusive resort where you don’t have to reach for your credit card whenever you want a cocktail or burger with fries. And if you want to up the relaxing vibe of a vacation, limit the possibility of kids running around the property or splashing in the pool by booking an adults-only stay. We found the best of the best adults-only and all-inclusive resorts for a booze-filled trip — whether you’re looking to party at the pool or relax on the beach.

Arguably Jamaica’s most romantic escape, The Caves is an intimate 12-room all-inclusive adult-only property. Set in scenic Negril, the resort offers unique, individually decorated cottages and suites set along dramatic seaside cliffs. Although there’s no beach here, guests can swim along the cliffs, and cliff-jumping sessions are a popular highlight. The all-inclusive package covers top-shelf liquor at the grotto-set Blackwell Rum Bar and clifftop The Sands bar and high-quality, locally focused cuisine. Guests are welcomed with a cocktail, and there are daily rotating signature drinks, allowing travelers to indulge in one of Jamaica’s best all-inclusive liquor selections.

The 450-room Excellence Playa Mujeres is a luxury all-inclusive set in a private beachfront community a 30-minute from Downtown Cancun. This adults-only hotel has a stellar all-inclusive package, covering top-shelf liquor at the 11 on-site bars, including beachfront and swim-up options. Also covered are ten quality restaurants, a snack bar, and 24-hour room service. Staying true to its name, well-regarded features include seven pools, a beautiful spa with a hydrotherapy area, a huge fitness center, and a gorgeous white-sand beach. Elegant and huge guest rooms have furnished outdoor spaces and two-person rainfall showers.

The 307-room, adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cancún is a luxury all-inclusive located in Cancún‘s Hotel Zone. The Hyatt Zilara stands out among the area’s many all-inclusive resorts with its stellar dining at six restaurants, unlimited top-shelf liquor and wine at five bars, and 24-hour room service. Lovely rooms have jetted tubs, free minibars that are restocked daily, and private terraces — all with ocean views. Resort features, meanwhile, include an outdoor infinity pool, a white-sand beach lined with loungers, a gorgeous spa with a pool, and a host of daytime and evening entertainment.

The 270-room Punta Cana Princess All Suites Resort and Spa is an upscale all-inclusive property for adults only. It’s set along the Dominican Republic’s famous Bavaro Beach, where daybeds are available with butler drink service. The resort has somewhat of a party vibe, thanks to its buzzy afternoon pool scene, lobby entertainment, and 24-hour beach bar. Plus, its 24-hour all-inclusive package covers a buffet and a la carte restaurants, three bars serving local and international alcohol, and daily refreshed minibars with soda, water, and beer. On-site amenities are a bit limited, though guests here get access to facilities at sister hotels Caribe Club Princess Beach Resort & Spa and Tropical Princess Beach Resort & Spa.

An upscale all-inclusive Couples Tower Isle is one of Jamaica’s first resorts and a former hotspot for 1950s Hollywood A-listers. This 226-room Ocho Rios property remains a popular option today, thanks to its adults-only policy, comprehensive all-inclusive package, and various outdoor and indoor features. Rates cover 24-hour dining, personalized free minibars, and unlimited premium liquor at the swim-up pool bar and an au naturel island a quick boat ride away. Flags on beachfront loungers allow guests to order drinks to their sunbeds without getting up. The property features amenities for couples and rooms with outdoor spaces and turndown service, plus jetted tubs in suites.

Set along Cancún‘s famously beautiful beach in the Hotel Zone, Le Blanc Spa is arguably the area’s best luxury all-inclusive for adults only. This romantic property offers a stellar all-inclusive package, covering top-shelf liquor and many high-quality wines at its five bars — beach and swim-up pool options — meals at the fine-dining restaurants, 24-hour room service, and many snacks. The 260 rooms here are elegant and have liquor cabinets and free minibars. An outstanding spa, three freeform outdoor pools, and daily activities keep the crowd of mostly couples busy.

Occupying 53 private acres in Antigua, Galley Bay Resort and Spa is a boutique beachfront property with just 98 rooms. This isn’t Antigua’s fanciest property, but its simple Caribbean style, relaxed atmosphere, and truly gorgeous beach draw an adults-only crowd. A stellar all-inclusive package is another highlight, covering food that’s better than average for the island, all alcoholic beverages at several bars — a seaside and rum option among them — and a coffee shop. Also covered are water sports such as kayaking and snorkeling, nightly live music, and a fitness center. The on-site spa offers tons of treatments.

Located outside San Jose del Cabo, the adults-only Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort is a huge sprawling property with great views of the Sea of Cortez. This resort is all-inclusive, with an “Unlimited Luxury” policy that covers dining at both buffet and a la carte eateries, international and domestic top-shelf spirits at the four bars and lounges, and daily restocked minibars with beer. There are two pools (one with a party atmosphere), a wide stretch of beach, a spa, and a golf course. The 500 suites have whirlpools, furnished outdoor spaces, free Wi-Fi, and some swim.

The Maldives is a breathtaking destination for romantic getaways, but the sky-high rates of many resorts are a big deterrent for many. Fortunately, the Komandoo Maldives Island Resort provides a great (optional) all-inclusive package covering all three meals, a snack menu at the Kandu Bar, unlimited alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages — beer, house spirits, wine, coffee beverages, soda, and more — and in-room minibars that are restocked daily. An upgraded all-inclusive package adds even more perks. This adult-only resort is small and sophisticated, with just 65 rooms and highlights that include a beachfront infinity pool, an on-site reef for snorkeling, live entertainment, and a full-service spa.

The all-inclusive, adults-only Iberostar Grand Rose Hall is the best of the three Iberostar resorts in Montego Bay, thanks to its upscale design, quality dining, and an array of features. The all-inclusive package covers premium-brand liquor, all meals, butler service, and 24-hour room service. Guests report that drinks are typically strong, with six bars and lounges, including a swim-up bar. Travelers should expect a welcome cocktail, a quality spa, a big infinity-edge pool overlooking the ocean, and a gorgeous beach lined with loungers. Guests also can access facilities at Iberostar Rose Hall Beach and Iberostar Rose Hall Suites.

Set in the resort community of Playacar, just south of Playa del Carmen, the luxury Royal Hideaway Playacar offers adults a stunning beachfront, a plethora of features, and a quality all-inclusive package. All rates include meals at six specialty restaurants, premium-brand drinks and nonalcoholic beverages at multiple bars (both beach and pool options), and access to many facilities such as six pools, tennis courts, and nighttime entertainment. The 200 rooms and suites here are lovely; some have ocean views.

Like other Secrets properties, the beachfront Secrets Wild Orchid Montego Bay in Jamaica delivers a luxurious, adult-only experience at all-inclusive rates. The comprehensive package covers unlimited access to seven a la carte restaurants, a buffet eatery, a late-night spot, and 24-hour room service, plus limitless top-shelf liquor, wine, and beer at nine bars and lounges, including three swim-up bars and a beach bar. Rooms also have free minibars, and guests receive a free welcome cocktail. Many leisure facilities provide an ideal backdrop for sipping a cocktail in the sun.

The 160-room Palladium Hotel Palmyra is an upper-middle-range all-inclusive hotel located along a pretty beach within walking distance of Ibiza’s Sant Antoni’s nightlife. Features aren’t extensive here, but this adults-only hotel offers beachfront padded loungers, a pleasant ocean-view outdoor pool, and a snack bar with shaded seating. The all-inclusive package includes meals at a buffet eatery with themed nights and the Mediterranean a la carte restaurant, and all alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks. The vibe here is relaxed, drawing adults of all ages.