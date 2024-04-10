Mother’s Day is just around the corner, but let’s be honest—you never need an excuse to take a trip with your mom. After all, what better way to celebrate your bond and sneak in some quality time with the leading lady of your life? To help, we rounded up six awesome mother-daughter getaway ideas, from braving the great outdoors in the Grand Canyon to a yoga retreat in the Berkshires.

Outdoor Trips for Mothers and Daughters

1. Get in Touch With Nature in Tennessee

The idyllic natural landscape at Tennessee’s Westgate Smoky Mountain makes a perfect setting for mothers and daughters looking to escape the rush of city life. Enjoy mountain meditations, wax candle art, archery, wild tea making, yoga, or fun in the indoor water park. Top off the memorable experience with some much-deserved pampering at the on-site Serenity Spa.

Villas range from studios to one-bedrooms and two, three, four, and five-bedroom villas. All villas except studios and standard one-bedrooms have fireplaces and patios/balconies with seating. Most rooms have kitchenettes, so you can have a piece of toast or even fry an egg on the two-burner stovetop in the morning and enjoy it from your balcony.

Recommended Hotel: Westgate Smoky Mountain

2. Go Glamping in The Grand Canyon

Expedia

The Grand Canyon may seem more of a family trip, but there is something special about connecting in nature and looking out to the Grand Canyon, which is sure to bring a connection to any mother and daughter. There are plenty of activities for whatever suits your fancy – from hikes and biking to stargazing or exploring an ancestral Puebloan village.

For the mother-daughter duo who loves the great outdoors but hates roughing it, there’s the 160-acre campground at Under Canvas Grand Canyon. Guests can crash in safari-style tents with wooden floors furnished with furniture from West Elm. Some tents even come with private bathrooms. You can hike around one of the seven wonders of the world, do some yoga, and enjoy delicious food prepared onsite.

Recommended Hotel: Under Canvas Grand Canyon

Relaxing and Rejuvenating Getaways for Mothers and Daughters

3. Go Wine Tasting in Healdsburg

To quote Cyndi Lauper, girls just want to have fun, and the little hamlet of Healdsburg in northern California is the perfect place to let your hair down. Taste crisp, biodynamic wines, bike among the majestic redwoods at Armstrong Redwoods Park, or enjoy a delicious meal at one of the local restaurants. Other highlights include the Hand Fan Museum, the only museum in the U.S. that solely displays hand fans. Then, make your way to Dragonfly Floral farm to admire the birds, butterflies, and dragonflies.

Spend the night at the upscale Hotel Les Mars, which exudes elegance at every corner, thanks to high ceilings and exposed wooden beams. With only 16 rooms, the space is intimate enough for guests to receive special attention from staff. Plus, the rooms are equipped with fireplaces, making for a cozy spot to have deep, meaningful conversations.

Recommended Hotel: Hotel Les Mars

Recommended: The Best Gifts for Mother’s Day

4. Meditate in the Berkshires

Located in the Berkshire Mountains of western Massachusetts, Canyon Ranch is built for moms and daughters looking to reconnect with each other and themselves. Yoga classes are offered regularly and Shinrin Yoku, the practice of taking in the forest atmosphere or “forest bathing.” is offered daily. Choose your preferred path for your journey to wellness.

Recommended Hotel: Canyon Ranch

Recommended: The 8 Best Women-Only Trips to Take in 2023

5. Enjoy a Spa Weekend in Big Sur

For the ultimate girls’ getaway, unwind at the stunning Post Ranch Inn. Built into the cliffs of Big Sur, the 39-room hotel is surrounded by redwoods and offers spacious, eco-conscious rooms with ocean or mountain views, wood-burning fireplaces, outdoor showers or hot tubs, and private decks. Free activities include yoga and stargazing. Relax at the award-winning spa with massages, body treatments, facials on the menu, and shamanistic services like illumination, soul retrieval, divination, and fire and drum ceremonies.

Recommended Hotel: Post Ranch Inn

City Breaks for Mothers and Daughters

6. Shop Till You Drop in New York City

When it comes to world-class shopping, New York City offers some of the best. The Greenwich Hotel in Tribeca provides the perfect jumping-off point for exploring the designer boutiques in the area. Don’t miss Assembly New York in the Lower East Side for upscale basics and In Support Of in the Meatpacking District for eco-chic fashion. While you’re in the neighborhood, pop over next door to the Whitney Museum of American Art to marvel at more than 20,000 paintings, sculptures, prints, photographs, videos, and artifacts by more than 3,000 artists. Then, pamper yourself from head to toe at The Roxy Hotel. Here, visitors can hit up Blackstones hair salon, grab a drink at the bar, or if they’re lucky, even catch a screening in the lounge.

The Greenwich Hotel has an on-site spa, and underground pool for relaxation between adventures. Rooms range from standard King to penthouses, and all are equipped with custom Savoir beds to ensure a restful night’s sleep during your stay. Each room includes use of a house car that provides short trips within downtown (when available).

Recommended Hotel: The Greenwich Hotel

7. Immerse Yourself with History in Boston

Gardener Museum

Boston is probably best known for sports and history—both of which you can find plenty of. Moms and daughters who love sports and history can take in a Red Sox game or take a deep dive into the Revolutionary War on the Freedom Trail. Check out one of the fifty-eight museums in the city, like the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where you can be awe-inspired by the design and artwork and learn about the infamous heist. Shop and eat along Newbury Street, and book lovers will love Beacon Hill Books and Cafe, a bookstore that makes you feel like you are in someone’s personal library.

Stay at the centrally located Newbury, where you can enjoy a beverage in one of the best intimate bars in Boston, the Street Bar, and the attached, even more intimate Library. Choose from a variety of standard rooms and suites, all with Nespresso machines and custom-designed furnishings.

Recommended Hotel: The Newbury Boston