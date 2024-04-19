Front Desk at the Hotel Christiania Teater/Oyster If the question of asking for an upgrade is the only thing running through your head at check-in time then you’re losing out. Hotels have plenty of extra amenities that might make your stay more comfortable, but the average visitor often doesn’t ask about them. Even if you've already booked and paid for your stay, there are still perks and privileges left to uncover upon arrival. To make the most of your hotel experience (and get the most bang-for-your-buck), here are a dozen things you should ask for when you check in that you didn't think about before. The worst thing that can happen is they say no, so it's always worth a shot.

1. Ask for Late Hotel Check Out

If you’re stuck with a late return flight and could do with some extra time in your room, then asking for a late check out right when you first check in is one of the most important things to do upon arrival. Ask politely, talk up your loyalty to the hotel, and don’t be shy to tip the concierge for the favor. And if you need to know more, here’s a more in depth guide to getting a free late check-out.

2. Ask for a Hotel Room With a View

Pool and Ocean View/Oyster.com

While a crummy view from your hotel window due to unforeseen building works isn’t necessarily the hotel’s fault, keeping guests happy is in their best interests. If the view from your window is important — let’s face it, sometimes it’s the reason you booked — then confirm you’re getting the room with the view you requested. And even if you didn’t plan ahead, it’s worth asking for a room with a view upon check-in; you just might snag an upgrade for free!

3. Ask About a List of Hidden Hotel Fees

Hidden fees, city taxes, and extra VAT can all add up to an annoying surprise when you come to pay your bill. Make sure you know what to expect regarding added extras and whether Wi-Fi, parking, newspapers, breakfast, and in-room entertainment are free. This way, you won’t be surprised when you check out.

4. Ask About Hotel Rentals

While you may have heard about the electric guitar and amp rentals offered by Hard Rock Hotels, many properties aren’t so big on advertising their available loaners. From bicycles to golf buggies to trusty umbrellas, hotel rentals are worth finding out about upfront. Many hotels on the beach have water gear you can rent- like kayaks, snorkeling gear, and other items you won’t be checking onto your flight. It’s always worth asking what fun rentals they have available so you don’t miss out.

5. Ask About Extra Hotel Amenities

Not all hotels have their own spas, pools, saunas, and steam rooms, but many that don’t often compensate by partnering up with nearby establishments or sister properties to offer guests free use of the amenities at a nearby location (or a discount). As well as spas and saunas, hotels offer practical extras like airport shuttle runs and private cars to make your stay as smooth as possible, so just ask.

6. Ask for Unbiased Hotel Recommendations

Whether budget, mid-range, or luxury properties, hotels often have official and unofficial affiliate establishments that they work with locally. As a result, some hotels will send you to the nearest, overpriced tourist trap via their websites — so remember to also ask the concierge/doorman/waiter for an unbiased recommendation, too. Their job is to help you and offer suggestions, so they should have answers. If you ask about something they aren’t familiar with, hopefully, there is another worker nearby they can ask. Getting the local’s favorite spots around town is always a good idea.

7. About About Complimentary Hotel Toiletries

Hotel toiletries are like bread in restaurants; they should always be free, and you should always be given more when you ask. If you’ve forgotten your toiletry bag and have a bad case of airplane breath, ask reception — and more often than not the hotel will be able to provide you with a complimentary toothbrush and toothpaste to go with the plentiful toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, and a sewing kit) every guest deserves.

8. Ask About Netflix in Your Hotel Room

Select Marriott hotels, like the San Francisco Marriot Marquis, allow guests access to their internet-connected TVs to sign into their Netflix account and stream whatever they want. The partnership between the streaming company and hotel group was one of the first of its kind, so remember to ask for Netflix next time you’re staying in a Marriott. Many hotels now feature smart TVs, and you can log into various streaming services without having to stare at the small screen of your laptop. Just remember to log out before you check out – some hotels will do it automatically, but many don’t, so log out to avoid future guests using your account!

9. Ask About a Hotel Upgrade

You want an upgrade — who doesn’t — but you don’t want to pay for it, which leaves you and the hotel in a stalemate. The best trick for a free upgrade is to discreetly ask if a corner room is available at the same pricing level, which should afford you more space and a better stay. The same goes for if you booked a queen room; it’s worth asking if any King rooms have opened up. You may score an upgrade to a bigger bed if one is available at no extra cost. Granted, this depends on how full the hotel is, and sometimes, just depends on who you get at the desk. But, like everything else- it never hurts to ask.

10. Ask About Anti-Allergy Bedding

The Executive Suite at the Conrad Dubai

Your average hotel can’t offer you the likes of Conrad Hotel Miami’s “pillow menu,” but most — if not all — should be able to swap animal down duvets and pillows for synthetic alternatives that tend to be easier on allergies. You can also ask for extra pillows (although typically you’ll have more than enough in your room).

11. Ask for Extra Clean Linens

Generally, hotels clean bed linens every day, but chances are the comforters and blankets on your bed might have had more than a few days of other peoples’ use. Make sure to request a full set of clean linens — from bed sheets to blankets — upon check-in. If you ask, they practically have to do it; no hotel wants a review that a guest was denied a clean spot to rest his head.

12. Ask for a Quiet Hotel Room

No hotel wants you to leave having had a bad experience, so most are likely willing to listen to genuine concerns on behalf of their guests. And at a hotel, what’s more concerning than getting a good night’s sleep? Always ask to be put in a room away from the elevator and large groups that might make noise, and definitely not in a room with a connecting door.

