15 Best Headphones to Sleep in While Traveling

Getting a good night’s sleep while on the road (or in the air or over the ocean) can be tough -- even if you’re a seasoned traveler. The solution? A solid pair of headphones that can shut out unwanted sounds and cocoon you in soothing tunes. We’ve already shared a list of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, but now we’ve compiled the best headphones to sleep in. So whether you’re stuck in a noisy hotel room or want to drown out the chatty duo across the airplane aisle, check out these 15 cool headphones, which will help you catch some much-needed Zs.

Despite its slim profile, these headphones reduce noise big time. Even better, they won’t budge. And if not being able to hear makes you a wee bit uneasy, activate the Aware Mode button, which instantly clues you in to what’s happening around you.

Does your travel companion snore just as much on vacation as back home? These noise-canceling earbuds from ZQuiet are specifically designed to significantly lower snoring sounds as well as other surrounding noises.

If the thought of sleeping with headphones sounds distracting, turn your attention to this pair from CozyPhones. The speakers here are thin (one-eighth of an inch) and cushioned, tucked inside a headband that partially covers ears for coziness and secure fit. Plus, you can’t beat the price.

Let this soft, fleece headphone set lull you off to dreamland. It doubles as an eye mask, so light and sound are both kept at bay. It comes in three sizes, and is even designed so that you can listen to music while sleeping on your side.

These smart earbuds connect to each other automatically. What’s really incredible, though, is that they’re waterproof up to one meter deep for 30 minutes, if you want to wear them while relaxing in your hotel bathtub, sweating it out at the gym, or walking in the rain. Bonus: You can even hand-wash them.

These snazzy earbuds come in four colors and boast a five-hour battery life on one charge. Whether you’re using an Apple or Android device, you can customize exactly how your music sounds with the Jabra Sound+ app. Thanks to third-generation audio stability, you can also talk to clients without worrying about dropped calls.

These sleep earbuds have serious noise-canceling capabilities through the HD processor. You can use them for 90 minutes on one charge (or 24 hours in its special case). Best of all, they sense when your activity increases — say, when you wake up from a nap — and automatically switch to ambient sound mode.

A solid, inexpensive option, this set comes with a “fit kit” with a range of sleeves for comfort. An inline remote allows you to take phone calls and easily control the volume. Plus, they block up to 37 dB of ambient noise, so you’ll have little trouble nodding off, even in the middle seat.

This pair pulls double duty as a stretchy sleep mask and wireless headphones. The sports headband design is extra comfortable, plus it’s lined with mesh, so you don’t get too hot. It can even be tossed in the washing machine (the headphones are so thin you might forget they’re in there, so make sure you’ve taken them out first.)

You won’t be able to drift off if you’re uncomfortable. These studio headphones are made with soft, replaceable velour ear pads. Made in Germany, they’re comfy and circumaural (meaning they fit around the ears, so sound is efficiently blocked out). This is a well-made, professional-grade pick for someone seriously into music.

It’s easy to see why these headphones are an Amazon bestseller. For starters, they’re lightweight, breathable, and cushy. Light and noise are completely blocked out, and you can listen to music to help you fall asleep faster. To top it off, the price is affordable.

Save some precious packing space in your carry-on with this innovative product that does double duty as both an eye mask and wireless, noise-canceling headphones. Charge in just 2 hours for 10 hours of battery life, perfect for long-haul or overnight flights. Bonus: it was designed with side sleepers in mind, so you can be comfortable no matter how you snuggle up in your seat.

This reasonably-priced pick has an interesting design: a flexible collar of sorts that hardly weighs anything. (It’s especially beneficial when traveling in tight upright seats, like on a train or plane.) Earbuds stay in place, and the water-resistant coating adds a layer of protection.

If you’re always letting your devices die, you’ll be drawn to the magnetic smart sensors on these headphones, which save the battery by automatically turning off the active noise-cancelation function and Bluetooth connection. Plus, they fit flat against your head, so it’s easy to wear these and a travel neck pillow, if you’d like.

Do you miss Alexa when you’re not with her? Are you hooked on having instant access to your favorite tunes? Then, you should check out these high-end headphones. They are Alexa-enabled and have a dual microphone system, a seamless Bluetooth hook-up, a slew of personalized settings, and Bose’s version of audio augmented reality.

