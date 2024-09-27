Everyone’s heard of Europe’s major tourist destinations, and rightly so—Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, and Rome are all famous for a reason. But if you’re hoping to escape the tourist crowds, you’ll want to plan a trip to one of these more under-the-radar European destinations instead.

From charming Innsbruck to lively Tallinn, these European gems have plenty to explore—without the crowds and high prices of trendier cities.

1. Innsbruck, Austria

Buried at the foot of the towering Alps, the Austrian city of Innsbruck offers guests a chance to appreciate a blend of old and new. The old town dates back over 800 years, providing a glimpse at medieval life in the region. For something more modern, don’t miss the glimmering Swarovski Crystal Worlds, which is just outside the city and features intricate sculptures made from hundreds of thousands of gems.

Innsbruck is a great destination for outdoor adventures in any season. During winter, tourists can partake in various alpine activities that can be easily reached from the city. Skiing, tobogganing, snowboarding, and many other sports are offered on the nearby slopes. The area becomes a perfect site for rock climbing, hiking, and bike riding in the summer.

2. Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Many consider Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina to be the most beautiful city in the country. It is the cultural capital and home to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Stari Most, or Old Bridge. The Old Bridge, which was rebuilt following the civil war bombings in 1993, is easily the city’s best-known monument; however, there are plenty of other attractions for tourists to enjoy.

Quirky cafes and shops can be found throughout the Old Town, and historic structures, such as the 300-year-old Muslibegovica House, are also worth a visit.

3. Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia’s waterfront capital is the embodiment of European charm, with a walled, cobblestoned Old Town and beautiful views of the Baltic Sea. A vibrant city that frequently hosts festivals of various genres, Tallinn is home to the expansive Kumu Art Museum, which houses both classic and contemporary pieces, and the Estonian Open Air Museum, a recreated historic village complete with staff in period costumes.

Shoppers will appreciate the showroom in the Estonian Design House, which houses quality local works. To cap off the Estonian experience, sample some traditional foods such as verivorst, a blood sausage dish.

4. Lake Iseo, Italy

Sandwiched between overly-popular Lake Como and Lake Garda, Lake Iseo has all the same beautiful scenery but without the crowds. This brilliantly colored lake is dotted with colorful houses and beautiful waterside promenades built for leisurely strolls.

For an even more peaceful experience, take a ferry to Monte Isola, a small island village in the middle of the lake that’s widely considered to be one of the most beautiful towns in Italy.

5. Zadar, Croatia

Brimming with creative architecture and full of history, the city of Zadar in Croatia continues to captivate visitors year after year. The impressive Sea Organ, an experimental art project that uses the waves to make music, is sure to hold anyone mesmerized.

Zadar is a very walkable city. Start your stroll on the historic Wide Street, which showcases the Roman influence on the area. Riva, Zadar’s seaside promenade, offers a peaceful setting for viewing the majestic sunsets the city is famous for, and the bustling city market is full of all sorts of delicious food.

Finally, the Museum of Ancient Glass exhibits a vast collection of Roman glassware from the commanding 19th-century Cosmacendi Palace.

6. Berat, Albania

A previous isolationist policy kept Albania hidden as a tourist destination; however, in recent years, the country has become more accessible, attracting over 10 million visitors in 2023.

The World Heritage-listed city of Berat is built on a hillside and boasts spectacular mountain views. Kalaja Castle overlooks the city, and a collection of Ottoman houses leads up the slopes. The cobbled streets in the Old Quarter offer a step back in time, and various museums display the area’s history. Wine tasting can easily be arranged, and the chilly Bogove Waterfall isn’t far from the city.

7. Lofoten, Norway

Lofoten in Norway features postcard scenes around almost every corner, from white beaches to untouched fjords. Rare bird species, whales, and seals all inhabit the surrounding arctic waters, and the area also provides a great spot to try and catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

Outdoor activities come in abundance, with skiing, kayaking, and hiking all available nearby. Within the city, there are local museums, galleries, and shops to explore.

8. Kotor, Montenegro

Although becoming increasingly frequented by travelers, Montenegro’s Kotor is yet to be featured as a true mainstream European destination—but it won’t stay like that forever. Nestled between the mountains and the sea, Kotor is full of significant monuments and landmarks, including the River Gate and the Town Walls, and it will be nearly impossible to walk away without gathering some knowledge of the city’s history.

The more adventurous can opt for cave tours, canyoning, or mountain bike trips around the area, or visitors can relax on a stand-up paddleboard or take a private yacht and swimming tour. For those looking to take home some souvenirs, Antiques Stanković is filled with a range of unique jewelry, coins, medals, and all sorts of traditional trinkets.

9. Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Vaduz, the capital of Liechtenstein, is a tiny city, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth a visit. The Schloss Vaduz sits on a hill above the city, and although the castle itself isn’t accessible, the views are impressive enough to make the walk worthwhile.

Within the city, the Kunstmuseum and Liechtensteinisches Landesmuseum both provide an interesting glimpse at the region’s earlier days.

In the winter, nearby Malbun draws European skiers looking for wide open terrain without crowds.

10. Ohrid, Macedonia

Combining glorious landscapes with cultural landmarks is World Heritage-listed Ohrid in Macedonia, a city with a pristine seaside that puts the crowded Mediterranean beaches in neighboring countries to shame.

The city overlooks the enormous Lake Ohrid, which spans 39 kilometers and is thought to be one of the oldest in Europe at three million years old. For more outdoor pursuits, visit nearby Galičica National Park.

Within Ohrid’s city center, you’ll find various churches and a medieval castle to explore.