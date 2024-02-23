The Ultimate Adults-Only Disneyland Guide

When you think of Disneyland, images of kids, families, and iconic cartoon characters likely come to mind. While Disneyland may seem like a playground just for kids, the Happiest Place on Earth is a surprisingly popular destination for adult-only trips.

In recent years, the theme park has rolled out the red carpet for adult fans looking for a grownup adventure. From exclusive adult-only events to thrilling rides, upscale dining, and a rowdy nightlife scene, there’s plenty to do for the over-21 crowd.

This ultimate guide to adult-only Disneyland vacations is designed to help you plan the perfect trip, whether it’s a solo vacation, a romantic getaway, or a bachelorette party.

Ko Be/Wirestock | Adobe Stock

Disneyland Adult Only Days

Some people would prefer to explore Disneyland without children and wish that adult-only Disneyland days existed. After Mouse Trap News, a satirical site, wrote an article claiming that Disneyland would now offer adult-only days where children weren’t allowed in the park, it was picked up by other blogs and news sites, causing a rumor to spread.

In reality, Disneyland remains firmly inclusive to all ages, and there are no specific adult-only days or adult-only nights in the park. Even the Disneyland After Dark events are open to all ages. However, if you want the best chance of having an adult-only Disneyland experience, attending the Disneyland After Dark events after 10:30 p.m. generally results in fewer young children due to the late hour.

How Much is an Adult Ticket to Disneyland?

Like most major theme parks, Disneyland tickets aren’t cheap for adults. The price for a single-day, single-park adult admission ticket varies by date, meaning it’s more expensive during peak season and on the weekend than mid-week.

Adult tickets to Disneyland start at $96 per day; anyone aged ten and up is considered an adult.

Multi-day ticket prices cost the same no matter when you visit the park.

Adult Multi-Day Disneyland Ticket Prices 2024

2-Day Ticket 1 Park Per Day $310 $290 Park Hopper $375 $355 3-Day Ticket 1 Park Per Day $390 $365 Park Hopper $460 $435 4-Day Ticket 1 Park Per Day $445 $420 Park Hopper $515 $490 5-Day Ticket 1 Park Per Day $480 $450 Park Hopper $555 $525

The Best Disneyland Rides for Adults

AmeriCantaro | Adobe Stock

Some Disneyland rides have height requirements or are just too scary for kids. If you’re an adult looking for a fun adrenaline rush, you’ll want to line up for Disneyland’s bigger, faster rides. Buckle up on coasters like Space Mountain, a rip-roading indoor adventure through the cosmos. Test your nerves on the terrifying free-fall of Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout (which used to be the famous Tower of Terror). Explore the haunted world of The Haunted Mansion, a delightfully spooky dark ride.

Thrill-seekers will find no shortage of pulse-pounding excitement at Disneyland. These are our picks for the best Disneyland rides for adults:

Indiana Jones Adventure Haunted Mansion Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Matterhorn Bobsleds Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Space Mountain Grizzly River Run Guardians Of The Galaxy – Mission: Breakout Incredicoaster Goofy’s Sky School

Can Adults Wear Costumes to Disneyland?

When thinking about what to pack for Disneyland, you might wonder if adults can wear costumes to Disneyland—unfortunately, the answer is no, unless it’s for a special event. For most of the year, adults cannot wear costumes to Disneyland.

However, there are special occasions when adults can wear costumes to Disneyland, such as during the Oogie Boogie Bash, the park’s Halloween party.

Keep in mind that Disneyland has the following dress code guidelines and will not let you into the park if you violate them.

Adults 14 years of age and older cannot wear costumes or non-medical masks to Disneyland.

Clothing with objectionable material, such as obscene language or photos is not allowed.

Loose-fitting clothing that drags on the ground presents a trip hazard and is forbidden.

Clothing that exposes “excessive portions of the skin” does not adhere to Disneyland’s family-friendly atmosphere and is not allowed.

Some adults like to participate in “Disneybounding,” which is wearing clothing or accessories that take style inspiration from Disney characters without crossing the line into being a costume. Examples of Disneybounding include wearing a shirt with a picture of a Disney princess or dressing in black, white, and red to honor Minnie Mouse.

Whatever outfit you choose to wear to Disneyland, don’t forget to pack comfortable shoes, plenty of sunscreen, and a water bottle—most people end up walking for miles on a trip to the park.

The Best Things to Do at Disneyland for Adults

Beyond the rides, Disneyland boasts many incredible experiences for adults, from nightlife to dining. These are the best things to do at Disneyland for adults.

Dining

Disneyland’s fast-casual restaurants and character dining options are usually packed with children, but eating at the park doesn’t have to involve deep-fried, mouse-ear-shaped food.

There are two Disney fine dining restaurants that cater to adults. Napa Rose, located in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, is helmed by chef Andrew Sutton, who has extensive experience in the Napa Valley region. This award-winning restaurant has one of the finest wine cellars around. Celebrating a special occasion? Napa Rose can create a unique tasting menu just for you.

Napa Rose is definitely for an adult crowd, as the restaurant recommends allowing two hours to “fully enjoy” the dining experience. A dress code also asks guests to wear something elegant and forbids hats, distressed jeans, and tank tops.

Along Buena Vista Street at Disney’s California Adventure Park, you’ll find another great fine dining option—Carthay Circle. (Note that since the restaurant is inside the Adventure Park, you’ll need to have both a dining reservation and a ticket to the park to enter.)

Chef Andrew Sutton also runs this beautiful Art Deco restaurant, so you’ll find a menu highlighting Southern California flavors and Napa Valley wine here.

We recommend booking a table on the open-air terraces overlooking Buena Vista Street for a truly romantic evening.

Bars

Until 2019, Disneyland was a completely non-alcoholic park that did not sell adult beverages at all (except for the members-only Club 33 restaurant). This changed when the Star Wars-themed bar Oga’s Cantina opened, ending the dry spell. Now, a number of eateries serve beer, wine, and cocktails to visitors who are 21 and older.

Oga’s Cantina is still the most fun bar for adults, serving unique-themed cocktails like the Jedi Mind Trick (Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit and Rose Vodka, BroVo Lucky Falernum Liqueur, Bols Blue Curaçao, White Grape Juice, Lime Juice, and Grapefruit Bitters) and the Yub Nub, which comes in a souvenir Endor Mug. Oga’s Cantina is standing room only, and guests are limited to 45 minutes per visit.

For a lively adults-only atmosphere, head to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel, which is 21 and up after 8 p.m.

Festivals and Events

Some of Disneyland’s festivals are definitely geared more towards adults. The Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival, held in March and April, has events (like wine tasting) that you must be 21 or older to participate in. Children are welcomed to attend the festival, but obviously cannot partake in the beer and wine tastings.

Halloween is another good time to plan an adults-only trip to Disneyland, as the after-dark parties (which can be a bit spooky) generally attract an older crowd.

The Best Disneyland Adults-Only Hotel

Expedia

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is the best Disneyland hotel for an adults-only vacation. The hotel occupies a prime location, making exploring Disneyland and California Adventure Park easy.

Since the hotel is one of the Disneyland Resort hotels, guests can enter one of the theme parks 30 minutes early to enjoy the park without the crowds.

The Grand Californian is the most expensive hotel at Disneyland and generally attracts an older clientele than cheaper properties.

The hotel’s Tenaya Stone Spa offers a relaxing oasis on adults-only trips, with unique treatments available such as a gemstone sparkle facial. Even if you’re not staying at the hotel, the spa is open to non-guests, so be sure to treat yourself to a massage to help unwind from a day at Disney.