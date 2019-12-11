Relaxing on a beach or sharing a three-course meal might be enough for some couples to feel connected and relaxed. But if you're the type of twosome (or threesome) that needs a lot more spice on vacation, you've come to the right place. A steamy travel tryst is just what you need to keep the fire burning on vacation and beyond. Whether you've booked a room at a clothing-optional resort in the Caribbean or are enjoying a last-minute staycation at a local hotel, we came up with the ultimate packing list of items you'll want to have on hand to make any hotel room much naughtier. With additional reporting by Katherine Alex Beaven

Studies have shown that scent can be a powerful seduction tool. So grab a bottle of this all-over body spray and see for yourself. Hints of lavender and vanilla combine with leather and bitter almond for what Tom Ford describes as “aromatic foreplay.”

Oh La La Cheri makes fun and colorful lingerie that’s youthful, but not over-the-top. This bodysuit features a cheeky bottom for sex appeal and the sheer lace is gorgeous. Wearers have reported pairing it with jeans and a jacket at dinner, before stripping down in the privacy of their bedroom.

If you’re interested in experimenting with handcuffs, but nervous about metal, check out this soft leather pair. These pretty-in-pink cuffs are adjustable for a custom fit, and the soft furry lining keeps wrists and ankles comfy without unwanted scuffing, burns, or bruising. There’s also a connector chain, so you can kick up the kink a notch by linking the handcuffs together or threading them through a bedpost or pole.

Sandalwood and ylang-ylang are two well-known aphrodisiacs. And candlelight can instantly turn a hotel room’s ambience from “business trip” to “let’s get busy.” So pick up a scented candle (or several) and let the odor and light work their romantic magic.

Sure, you could buy a dozen fresh roses and rip the petals off of them. Or, you can order these beautiful imitation rose petals for the same effect (and none of the brown edges). Sprinkle them on the bed or in the bathtub, or make a rose petal trail to a bottle of Champagne on the balcony. Your sweetheart will never forget the romantic effort.

This set of sexy treats is a must-pack for any intimate getaway. Tempt, tickle, and lick, thanks to vanilla body oil, honeysuckle-flavored body dust, a tiny feather tickler, tube of lube, and a mood-setting candle. No matter how naughty you get, everything in this TSA-sized set packs up nice and neat into its own bag, making it easy to just toss into your suitcase.

Most hotel rooms provide robes for their guests, but there’s something decidedly unsexy about donning a communal robe. Instead, bring this soft and well-fitted thermal robe. After all, you’ll need something to wear when you open the door for room service.

If you think the Kama Sutra is just a book of wild sex positions, you may be surprised to learn it’s more about creating a spiritual connection with your partner (and, okay, some wild sex positions). “Kama Sutra Beginner’s Guide” is an excellent starting point for couples who are curious.

Just the name — Nooky massage oil — should be all the information you need. Fans of this product love that the formula is lightweight and lightly scented with geranium leaf and sweet almond oils.

They say love is a game and this set of dice is sure to keep you entertained. The six dice can be played in any combination with each roll bringing up a new, fun, and perhaps even challenging sexy action that needs to be performed. They are great for couples, partners, or even groups where the energy is lacking. Just pull out these bad boys and know the rest of your night is just a roll of the dice.

A sexy piece of lingerie is a tried-and-true way to help set the mood. This full-length lace robe comes in nine colors and five sizes, plus it features a halter-style top with a V-neck, lace cups, and adjustable straps. It also has an open back and tempting ribbon tie in front, so your partner can unwrap their gift.

Who knew you could pack orgasms on your next trip? This smooth, cherry-flavored balm helps enhance sensitivity during foreplay and sex. It’s designed for use on a woman, to help heighten orgasms and/or speed up the inevitable with your partner or on a sexy solo trip. Plus, it comes in a cute travel-sized tin that won’t draw any extra attention as you go through security.

The flicker of a flame is known to ignite the passion between lovers, but this Lelo candle goes one step further. Made from soy, shea butter, and apricot oil, this candle is the gift that keeps on giving — as it burns down, it creates a silky, warm oil that is perfect to use for sensual massages. Choose from three different scents to fire up your vacation.

Using a dedicated sex pillow is an easy way to ramp up pleasure in the bedroom. For obvious reasons, you should BYOSP (bring your own sex pillow) when traveling. Perfect for trips, this inflatable version has an angled and supportive design that helps you comfortably get into (and hold) various positions without the usual strain. It’s also casual enough to look like a regular pillow, so you don’t have to worry about hiding it for housekeeping.

Take your IOU game to the next level with these sexy coupons that can be given as a gift before you leave or doled out randomly at your destination to help kick-start a fun night. This pack of 50 coupons is a great way to introduce spontaneity into your sex life without going overboard on raunchiness or kink. Cash in the coupons to explore new positions, tease the senses, and test boundaries in a safe and playful environment. There are even a few blank ones, so you can create your own coupons that delve into personal fantasies.

The 114-room Desire Riviera Maya Resort is an all-inclusive, couples-only, clothing-optional resort that attracts a range of twosomes, from older married couples to young nudists to swingers. This is a place for those interested in a raucous vacation, as sex is allowed in some public spaces, such as the whirlpool area and the Sin Room. However, as an upscale resort, it also offers a wide array of amenities: a nice pool and a large whirlpool (both with ocean views), a well-equipped fitness center, a small spa with treatments for two, and four restaurants.

