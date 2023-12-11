Whether you’ve been nice or naughty this year, we’ve got some sexy (NSFW!) stocking stuffer ideas to help you have one hot holiday season. These sex toys are varied enough to please everyone, from the newest of novices to the pickiest of pros.

Looking for a scent to help indulge the senses and spark a little seduction? Enter Tom Ford’s Fabulous body spray. This manly, but not musky, scent has hints of vanilla, leather, and sage — you’ll likely want to spray it everywhere. And while the sexy black metal container easily slides into a stocking, it is unfortunately a little too big to pack in a carry-on.

Couples seeking a fun twist on a sexy game should grab a set of this role playing dice, which doesn’t take itself too seriously. Whether you’re hoping to get in the mood or just need a little guidance, these dice have a path to get you there. Toss the dice and get instructed to do things like lick, suck, and kiss. These actions are paired with body parts that range from those overly erogenous ears down to your thighs and toes. The dice with pictures of sexual positions and locations within the house add an extra layer of fun and absurdity to the game. Will it be licking lips in the 69 position over in the kitchen or sucking thighs doggy-style in the bedroom? Take a roll and find out.

Sensual massages are a great way to start off a night of friskiness. We love Nooky massage oil because it’s made from 100 percent natural ingredients, doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, and keeps its silky texture without being overly greasy. The blend of oils, plus the geranium leaf scent, is specifically made to get you in the mood. If you’re planning on taking this sexy stocking stuffer on vacation, just know you’ll need to pack it in your checked luggage.

A red pout goes a long way, and this Charlotte Tilbury lipstick is a devilishly sexy red that goes on smooth and helps keep lips hydrated. It’s also a cruelty-free product (you can’t get much sexier than that), and the color won’t quit, even through meals. Wear this and see red turn into bed.

This popular and powerful vibrator may just take up your whole stocking, but it’ll be well worth it when you charge it up on a steamy vacay. This cordless, rechargeable version is quieter, making it perfect for taking on trips. Travel through four levels of intensity and vibration patterns to find what you like, whether you’re alone or with your partner.

Who says you can’t unwrap a stocking stuffer? This super-sexy, see-through lace teddy has a few bows in all the right places, and it’s sure to ignite your adults-only weekend away. It comes in three colors (red, black, and white) and a tempting design featuring half-open bra cups and a frisky open gusset crotch. This stocking stuffer will settle the never-ending debate on who’s naughty and who’s nice.

Related: 8 Signs You’re Ready for A Swingers’ Resort

This water-based lubricant is a perfect starter option for anyone wanting to spice things up in the bedroom. It works well for both partners or solo use. We especially love it because it comes in a travel-size version, plus it’s compatible with most sex toys as well as latex and polyurethane condoms.

Don’t feel like lugging toys in your luggage? No problem — just study this book full of 69 different sex positions and spice up your bedroom play with just your bodies. Don’t worry, you don’t have to work for Cirque du Soleil to master these positions, and every one has an easy-to-follow illustration in case you get confused.

Anyone who says sex must be serious has likely never played a round of A Year in Sex. This fun and sexy card game aims to spark inspiration and guide players into trying new sex positions. Ultimately, it helps partners play out sexual fantasies or simply try something new by creating a five-step game plan, from foreplay to experimental intercourse.

These six silicone penis rings are easy to bring on a sexy getaway without raising too many eyebrows. While they sound a bit vulgar, they’re soft and enhance sex for both partners. The rings work by restricting blood flow and help to keep guys in the game round after round. It also causes things to — ahem — be larger than usual, and experimenting with different configurations can increase pleasure for men wearing the rings. Furthermore, the TCSR rings are more like bands, aiding in comfort and durability. We don’t know about you, but this is one six-pack we’re excited to get in bed with this holiday season.

Related: Best Boozy, Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hotels

We just had a peek at Santa’s list and someone has been very, very bad. What better way to punish them than to sneak a travel-friendly riding crop into their stocking. This 18-inch crop has a wristlet loop and easy-grip handle. It also easily fits into most bags and carry-ons, plus it’s great for those experimenting with bondage in the bedroom (as well as more experienced folks). Bonus for the animal lovers: This vegan-friendly crop is made of faux leather.

For lovebirds looking for a way to ease into anal play, we recommend this smooth, vibrating butt plug. The T-shaped grip gives you ultimate control and prevents the plug from creeping up too far, while the tapered tip that tops off at three-and-a-half inches offers a gradual introduction into the practice. You’ll get two vibrating speeds and three different patterns to find your perfect pair. You can also remove the internal vibrating pole and use it as another buzzing toy in the bedroom.

This leather chest harness tells everyone that you’re not here to play games — or are you? We like this particular style because it’s adjustable and not one-size-fits-all. It also has a sexy central metal loop on the front and back, which gives us a few fun ideas and is easy to clean.

Looking to continue your bondage games while on vacation, but don’t want to get charged for damaging the bedposts? Pack this sexy tie and cuff accessory and no one will know you were there. The versatile, super-soft design (no digging in or cutting!) means you can tie up your lover anywhere, plus you can switch up the type of restraint depending on your mood. This leather and metal set can be configured into leg shackles, handcuffs, and even hog-ties.

They say removing one of the senses heightens the power of all the rest. Get a jump-start on some light teasing and tingling with this soft, opaque blindfold. The outside is made with a sturdy vegan leather, while the inside is composed of soft, silky satin. The double elastic straps keep it in place in case things get a little rough or you change positions. Plus, it doubles as a great sleeping mask when not in use as a sensory enhancer.