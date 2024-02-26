A cross-body bag ranks just as high on the necessary travel items scale as comfy walking shoes, a scarf or sarong, and a portable phone charger. Actually, cross-body bags aren’t so much travel essentials as life essentials. Meant to be worn on one side of the body, they feature long (usually adjustable) straps that stretch over the opposite shoulder and main compartments that keep all your stuff safe with some combination of zippers, flaps, magnets, and locking hardware. Cross-bodies come in various styles, prices, and sizes, but all versions are designed to keep your valuables close to your body and your hands-free. And that’s a beautiful thing, whether you’re running errands across town, going on a weekend trip, or crisscrossing the world.

Amazon

This wallet sack combines the shape and space of a burly tote with the look-ma-no-hands convenience of a cross-body (plus the RFID protection of an anti-theft travel bag). Two external pockets (one with a zipper) provide quick access, and an interior zippered pocket provides extra peace of mind.

Baggu

Baggu’s small crescent purse nails the elusive chic-yet-sensible combo — you could tote this style into a boardroom, through a walking tour, or onto a dance floor, all on the same day. The outside is made from recycled nylon, the lined interior features two pockets (one with a zipper for extra-safe keeping), and the zippered close is strong and secure.

Amazon

This vegan saddle bag is like two bags in one: Two side-by-side compartments include a front section with a large magnetic-catching flap and a rear one with a top-closing zipper. Measuring eight inches wide, six inches tall, and two inches deep, this style is slightly smaller than the one from Baggu (which is two inches higher and one deeper), but it’s a great size for the Holy Trinity that is your wallet, keys, and phone, plus extras like sunscreen, Emergen-C packets, and collapsible ballet flats.

Clare V.

Clare V. Wallet Clutch Plus has a similar two-in-one style, with two gold-tone-zippered compartments, each made from buttery cream-colored leather. The bag is as dependable and durable as good-looking; it’s hard to think of an occasion for which this beautiful style wouldn’t be appropriate.

Fossil

Like a cross between canteen bag and a mini hat box, this fun, retro-inspired style has a structured circular body with a zip-around front, plus white contrast stitching and a top handle with gold hardware. It lacks a body-facing outside slot and is a touch less versatile than other picks on this list (skip it for, say, a safari), but it’s still cute and handy.

Fossil

Fossil’s well-compartmentalized Corey Crossbody has a home for just about every little thing you think you might need over the day or a trip: wallet, lip balm, smartphone, iPad mini, sunglasses, earbuds, folded-up New Yorker — you name it. The style features two outer zippered pockets, a slip-in back pocket, and a roomy main compartment with three more pockets, plus a thick adjustable strap that helps distribute the weight.

VIWIME Canvas Messenger Bag

Amazon

For those of us out there who really struggle to pare down our haul, this budget-friendly bag is a great find. Go on and toss in the aforementioned essentials, plus hand sanitizer and other TSA-approved toiletries, bottled water, a journal or even your laptop — this guy can take it. The slouchy cotton canvas bag features lots of inner pockets and adjustable straps.

Amazon

This product is streamlined and elegant, but not without great details. The buckled front pocket makes storing essential items a breeze, a second zippered outer pocket, and main top compartment that will fit a tablet make this stylish bag a go-to for travel. Made from genuine leather, it’s available in fifteen colors to choose one that fits your travel style.