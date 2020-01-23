A destination renowned for its nightlife, Las Vegas was built on what goes on after dark (and all day for that matter) and the city doesn’t disappoint when it comes to clubs and bars, offering up a vast array of options to keep you boozing and dancing from sunup to sundown. From luxe hotel nightclubs to classic dives, swanky rooftop joints to craft beer bars, there’s something for everyone. Whether you want international DJs and bottle service or casual conversation in old Vegas Rat Pack haunts, you’ll find it along the five mile Strip and beyond. Here are the best bars and clubs for Las Vegas nightlife. Want to keep the Las Vegas party vibe going? Check out our favorite Las Vegas party hotels.

The Best Las Vegas Nightlife: Clubs, Bars, and Dives

Hakkasan is the eponymous club of the Hakkasan Hospitality group (who also own Jewel). These guys know how to deliver the Vegas nightlife experience that tourists want. It’s big, it’s always busy, and it even has its own Cantonese restaurant (Hakkasan) and lounge bar (Ling Ling) attached. A night at Hakkasan, which inside the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, is all about luxury clubbing, which means you can expect to find the biggest DJs in Vegas – think the likes of Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki – spinning here. Dress the part and budget accordingly.

Housed inside the luxurious Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, XS is possibly the most overtly lavish nightclub in Sin City, right down to the gold-plated walls. The beautiful interiors are matched by an impressive outdoor space whose canopy of string lights and shimmering pool offer an escape if the incredibly ostentation interior gets a little too packed – which it often does due to headliners like Diplo and The Chainsmokers.

When you need to get away from it all – or just take a break from the craps table – for a hot minute then head for the rooftops at the Skyfall Lounge on the 64th floor of the Delano Resort. Besides the amazing cocktails that the upscale lounge bar serves on its open air patio, the main attraction is the amazing views over the Strip that takes in the Luxor light beam opposite. This is low key Las Vegas nightlife at its best.

Ultra-high-tech, super swanky, and in possession of an amazingly lit LED dance floor, Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino is without doubt one of the best/most popular Las Vegas clubs. The high-end feel to the place is emphasized by the grand, sparkly interior – it’s called Jewel after all – and high rollers can secure entire VIP rooms should they wish. For regular clubbers, the general admission areas are more than fun, with hip-hop and chart bangers, along with big name performers like Drake. Las Vegas nightlife done right.

Double-decker bar, Commonwealth, has the benefit of offering many things in just one bar: a rooftop drinking spot with live music, a lively cocktail bar, and a secreted speakeasy out back. Beyond the bare brick facade of the downtown cocktail spot that sits on a corner of Fremont Street, the dimly lit, stylish space is both evocative of a bygone Vegas while keeping things current with its music policy and contemporary cocktail list. A night at Commonwealth is a Las Vegas nightlife night to remember.

Who doesn’t like the kitsch beauty of a tiki bar? Frankie’s Tiki Room ticks off the tiki on our list and it is the place to come for a rum cocktail served in the type of mug you’ll want to take home with you (but please don’t). It’s a lot of fun, thanks to a soundtrack of surf rock and a laidback vibe. The bar offers a long list of rums and lethal cocktails to work your way through.

One of the best and oldest rooftop clubbing experiences in town, Drai’s is a Las Vegas institution. Taking over the top deck of the Cromwell Hotel, the club treats its customers to expansive rooftop views alongside heavy hitting hip-hop bangers that boom out of the speakers. The indoor/outdoor nature of Drai’s is a winning combination, meaning you can flow from daytime beach club pool party straight into night time clubbing – if you’re still standing.

Las Vegas nightlife doesn’t have to just mean swanky cocktail bars and red-velvet line clubs. If you look around there are plenty of vintage spots waiting to be found – not that the famous Atomic Liquors is exactly regular. This bar has been in business since 1952 and served as a regular haunt of some famous faces over the years. Don’t worry, it isn’t just running on nostalgia, the excellent beer list and beer cocktails are also a worthy reason for a night here.

Score a table to make the most of Las Vegas nightlife at Omnia, the nightclub inside Caesars Palace that’s famous for a good time and infamous for its crowded dance floor. The crowding comes because of the quality of the entertainment, with celebrity DJs like Steve Aoki and Tiesto as part of the stellar line-up. The palatial look of the club may give an indication of its high-end credentials but once the DJs are in full flow Omnia is all about the music and an inimitable Vegas vibe. In short, Omnia is a true Vegas nightlife experience.

Whether you’d call Dino’s Lounge a dive bar depends on your definition, but what you can definitely say that this place has some history. Like the sign says, it’s “The last neighborhood bar in Las Vegas.” The classic neon sign will draw you in, and once you’re belly up, the cheap liquor will give you the courage to step up for karaoke. May we recommend, “Luck be a Lady?”

An exclusive bar inside the Palms Casino Resort, Mr. Coco LV is the spot for Instagrammable cocktails and live entertainment. A truly high-end experience, if the bar’s not wowing with its interesting mixology, it’s wooing you with its piano music and caviar. Definitely a place for date night, or just because, you know, you’re in Vegas so why not make it a night to remember?

If you take the chance to venture off the strip then you will be rewarded with great drinks at the Velveteen Rabbit. Located in the Arts District of Downtown, the bar is a classy affair that goes big on delicate cocktails that fit with its location away from the more brash appeals of the city. Head here for conversation, cocktails, good music, and – if you’re staying on the Strip – a change of scenery.

Yardbird may be a chain, but its prime location at the Venetian Resort is an ideal spot to deliver a huge range of small batch bourbons to pair with classic Southern American bar food, like crispy chicken biscuits and artisanal macaroni and cheese. For the eaters out there, Yardbird was nominated for a James Beard award. We suggest fueling up here before a big night out in Las Vegas.

Hard Rock is one of the most unapologetically hedonistic hotels in Las Vegas. It’s a place where influencers and celebs party and gamble to their hearts’ content. This Hard Rock features chic restaurants, an A-list nightclub, live music, and a tattoo parlor (if you want to take home a permanent souvenir). That said, the Las Vegas Hard Rock is a fun franchise at heart, not a luxury hotel. Don’t miss out on the iconic and rare memorabilia — estimated to be worth more than $4 million — like Prince’s “Purple Rain” suit, Keith Richards’ guitar, or an elaborate tribute to Michael Jackson at the entrance. You’re in Vegas, so party on.

